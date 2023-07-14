Home
Trending ETFs

WIEMX (Mutual Fund)

WIEMX (Mutual Fund)

WIEMX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Feb 01, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Thomas

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in small companies tied economically to emerging markets. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of small-capitalization companies that are tied economically to emerging market countries. The Fund considers a company to be a small-capitalization company if its market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is less than the larger of $3 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) Emerging Markets Small Cap Index during the most recent 12-month period. The Fund will reset the market capitalization annually following MSCI’s annual index reconstitution which occurs on or around November of each year. As of its most recent reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index ranged from $64.6 million to $7.5 billion. The capitalization of the largest company in the MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. 
Emerging market countries are those currently included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. We will consider qualifying investments to be in companies that are listed on an exchange in an emerging market country, that have at least 50% of their assets in an emerging market country, or that derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in an emerging market country. 
We travel extensively outside of the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have above average revenue and earnings growth potential. 
We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Asia, India, Taiwan, and China. 
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, and information technology.
Read More

WIEMX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -11.0% 30.2% 17.28%
1 Yr 9.5% -12.7% 29.2% 49.18%
3 Yr -0.7%* -17.0% 12.8% 45.26%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 53.82%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 19.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -50.1% 7.2% 97.63%
2021 10.7% -18.2% 13.6% 0.42%
2020 7.4% -7.2% 79.7% 27.21%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 39.12%
2018 -6.4% -7.2% 7.0% 98.53%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -30.3% 30.2% 16.43%
1 Yr 9.5% -48.9% 29.2% 45.36%
3 Yr -0.7%* -16.3% 12.8% 45.15%
5 Yr -0.9%* -9.8% 36.3% 55.63%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% 18.59%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WIEMX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.5% -50.1% 7.2% 97.63%
2021 10.7% -18.2% 13.6% 0.42%
2020 7.4% -7.2% 79.7% 27.21%
2019 4.8% -4.4% 9.2% 39.12%
2018 -6.4% -7.2% 7.0% 99.02%

NAV & Total Return History

WIEMX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WIEMX Category Low Category High WIEMX % Rank
Net Assets 485 M 717 K 102 B 47.22%
Number of Holdings 52 10 6734 88.95%
Net Assets in Top 10 280 M 340 K 19.3 B 40.91%
Weighting of Top 10 46.36% 2.8% 71.7% 8.95%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WIEMX % Rank
Stocks 		99.35% 0.90% 110.97% 16.88%
Cash 		0.65% -23.67% 20.19% 79.80%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 52.48%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 47.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 42.80%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 50.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIEMX % Rank
Technology 		44.92% 0.00% 47.50% 0.38%
Financial Services 		20.47% 0.00% 48.86% 63.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.36% 0.00% 48.94% 46.09%
Industrials 		10.74% 0.00% 43.53% 13.96%
Healthcare 		7.82% 0.00% 93.26% 15.62%
Communication Services 		1.86% 0.00% 39.29% 98.46%
Basic Materials 		1.85% 0.00% 30.03% 93.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 82.07%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 90.91%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 91.17%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 28.13% 99.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WIEMX % Rank
Non US 		92.84% -4.71% 112.57% 72.17%
US 		6.51% -1.60% 104.72% 8.89%

WIEMX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.76% 0.03% 41.06% 24.54%
Management Fee 1.65% 0.00% 2.00% 99.75%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

WIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.40% 2.00% 44.44%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WIEMX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 190.00% 8.68%

WIEMX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WIEMX Category Low Category High WIEMX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 75.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WIEMX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WIEMX Category Low Category High WIEMX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.94% -1.98% 17.62% 96.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WIEMX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WIEMX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Thomas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

7.33

7.3%

Scott Thomas, CFA, CPA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2012 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, he worked as a vice president in equity research at Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York City. Prior to Morgan Stanley & Co., Mr. Thomas worked at KPMG LLP in San Francisco and New York. Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.

Kevin Unger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2018

4.33

4.3%

Kevin Unger, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. He joined Wasatch Advisors in 2015 as a research analyst focused on emerging markets. Prior to joining Wasatch Advisors, Mr. Unger was an analyst for Wells Capital Management. Earlier, he was an analyst in the energy and securities groups at NERA Economic Consulting, where he conducted econometric analyses across numerous regulated industries. Mr. Unger received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Daniel Chace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Dan Chace, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2002. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Chace earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Before entering business school in 2000, he worked in New York City as an equities analyst following Latin American financial institutions at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. From 1999 to 2000, he was the lead Latin American financial institutions analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation. Mr. Chace received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology from Pomona College.

Ajay Krishnan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Mr. Krishnan joined Wasatch Advisors as a Research Analyst in 1994. He was a Research Analyst on Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth portfolios prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Bombay University.

Anh Hoang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Anh Hoang, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund since January 31, 2022. She joined the Advisor in 2012 as an analyst and was most recently a senior analyst focused on emerging markets and frontier markets. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Hoang was head of research for the student-run Global Financial Advisors Equity Fund at Brigham Young University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from BYU.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

