Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.6%
1 yr return
9.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.2%
Net Assets
$485 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.4%
Expense Ratio 1.88%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
* Annualized
|WAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAEMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|485 M
|717 K
|102 B
|47.09%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|10
|6734
|88.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|280 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|40.79%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.36%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|8.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAEMX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.35%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|16.75%
|Cash
|0.65%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|79.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|51.72%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|46.51%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|42.04%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|49.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAEMX % Rank
|Technology
|44.92%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|0.26%
|Financial Services
|20.47%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|62.87%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.36%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|45.97%
|Industrials
|10.74%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|13.83%
|Healthcare
|7.82%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|15.49%
|Communication Services
|1.86%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|98.34%
|Basic Materials
|1.85%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|93.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|81.43%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|90.65%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|90.78%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|99.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAEMX % Rank
|Non US
|92.84%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|72.05%
|US
|6.51%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|8.77%
|WAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAEMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|74.72%
|WAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAEMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.07%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|98.02%
|WAEMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2010
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2007
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2015
7.33
7.3%
Scott Thomas, CFA, CPA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2012 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, he worked as a vice president in equity research at Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York City. Prior to Morgan Stanley & Co., Mr. Thomas worked at KPMG LLP in San Francisco and New York. Mr. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2018
4.33
4.3%
Kevin Unger, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. He joined Wasatch Advisors in 2015 as a research analyst focused on emerging markets. Prior to joining Wasatch Advisors, Mr. Unger was an analyst for Wells Capital Management. Earlier, he was an analyst in the energy and securities groups at NERA Economic Consulting, where he conducted econometric analyses across numerous regulated industries. Mr. Unger received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Dan Chace, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2002. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Chace earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Before entering business school in 2000, he worked in New York City as an equities analyst following Latin American financial institutions at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. From 1999 to 2000, he was the lead Latin American financial institutions analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation. Mr. Chace received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology from Pomona College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Mr. Krishnan joined Wasatch Advisors as a Research Analyst in 1994. He was a Research Analyst on Wasatch Small Cap Ultra Growth portfolios prior to becoming a Portfolio Manager. He holds a Master of Business Administration from Utah State University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics with a minor in Mathematics from Bombay University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Anh Hoang, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager for the Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund since January 31, 2022. She joined the Advisor in 2012 as an analyst and was most recently a senior analyst focused on emerging markets and frontier markets. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Hoang was head of research for the student-run Global Financial Advisors Equity Fund at Brigham Young University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from BYU.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
