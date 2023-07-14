Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.6%
1 yr return
19.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$90.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio 1.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies;
|
■
|
less than 10% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and
|
■
|
in a number of countries throughout the world and may invest more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in any one country.
|Period
|WICRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|3.8%
|21.3%
|50.00%
|1 Yr
|19.3%
|-2.3%
|25.7%
|13.10%
|3 Yr
|4.3%*
|-3.9%
|10.0%
|45.00%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.7%
|5.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.1%
|6.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WICRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WICRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|90.4 M
|23.9 M
|11.2 B
|83.33%
|Number of Holdings
|71
|2
|4427
|87.95%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|28.8 M
|2.54 M
|420 M
|71.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.06%
|2.3%
|100.0%
|7.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WICRX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.68%
|87.39%
|99.95%
|89.16%
|Cash
|5.32%
|-0.19%
|13.01%
|15.66%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.04%
|97.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.29%
|1.64%
|92.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.59%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.48%
|97.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WICRX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.98%
|12.46%
|32.63%
|36.14%
|Technology
|20.18%
|0.00%
|22.43%
|8.43%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.76%
|3.31%
|27.42%
|22.89%
|Consumer Defense
|12.17%
|2.29%
|24.54%
|4.82%
|Healthcare
|7.58%
|0.00%
|18.67%
|30.12%
|Real Estate
|6.25%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|73.49%
|Basic Materials
|5.49%
|0.00%
|13.14%
|71.08%
|Communication Services
|2.87%
|1.47%
|14.57%
|78.31%
|Financial Services
|2.85%
|2.16%
|21.69%
|97.59%
|Energy
|1.88%
|0.00%
|12.34%
|67.47%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.57%
|98.80%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WICRX % Rank
|Non US
|92.82%
|84.83%
|99.18%
|81.93%
|US
|1.86%
|0.00%
|9.36%
|15.66%
|WICRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.68%
|0.07%
|2.73%
|17.28%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.05%
|1.04%
|83.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|24.32%
|Administrative Fee
|0.13%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|90.48%
|WICRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WICRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WICRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|1.00%
|185.00%
|26.92%
|WICRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WICRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.23%
|0.00%
|2.82%
|98.81%
|WICRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|WICRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WICRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|0.03%
|2.41%
|83.13%
|WICRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Bryant VanCronkhite is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Bryant was a senior research analyst on the team, which he joined in 2004 before the acquisition of Strong Capital Management. Earlier, Bryant was a mutual fund accountant for Strong. He began his investment industry career in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and is a certified public accountant. Bryant has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Milwaukee and the AICPA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Oleg Makhorine is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity and Precious Metals teams at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he served as a senior research analyst for the Berkeley Street International Equity team, having joined WFAM from the Evergreen merger. Before that, Oleg served as partner and portfolio manager with Sphynx Funds and as an international equities analyst with Mackenzie Investment Management. Earlier, he was a financial analyst and emerging markets analyst with L.E. Holdings. Oleg earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the International Business Academy and a master’s degree in finance from Florida International University. He is a member of CFA Society Miami.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2019
3.0
3.0%
Jim Tringas is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he began his investment industry career in 1994, which includes serving as a portfolio manager with Wachovia Asset Management Group. Prior to this, he served as a senior consultant in the Personal Financial Group of Ernst & Young. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 15, 2020
2.13
2.1%
Stephen Giggie is a research analyst for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he was a product manager. He began his investment industry career as a portfolio verification analyst for MFS Investment Management. Stephen earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Suffolk University, graduating magna cum laude. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|21.76
|7.57
|18.43
