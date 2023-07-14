Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies;

■ less than 10% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and

■ in a number of countries throughout the world and may invest more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in any one country.

We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies of foreign issuers, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the MSCI World ex-U.S. Small Cap Index was approximately $ 81.52 million to $ 18.39 billion, as of April 29, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We consider foreign securities to be securities: (1) issued by companies with their principal place of business or principal office or both, as determined in our reasonable discretion, in a country other than the U.S.; or (2) issued by companies for which the principal securities trading market is a country other than the U.S.