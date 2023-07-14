Home
Vitals

YTD Return

10.4%

1 yr return

19.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$90.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

32.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.73%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WICIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Special International Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wells Fargo Funds
  • Inception Date
    May 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bryant VanCronkhite

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies;
less than 10% of the Fund’s total assets in emerging market equity securities; and
in a number of countries throughout the world and may invest more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets in any one country.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies of foreign issuers, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the MSCI World ex USA Small Cap Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the MSCI World ex-U.S. Small Cap Index was approximately $81.52 million to $18.39 billion, as of April 29, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We consider foreign securities to be securities: (1) issued by companies with their principal place of business or principal office or both, as determined in our reasonable discretion, in a country other than the U.S.; or (2) issued by companies for which the principal securities trading market is a country other than the U.S.
In selecting equity investments for the Fund, the portfolio managers attempt to identify companies that are well managed, have flexible balance sheets and sustainable cash flows, and that are undervalued companies relative to an assessment of their intrinsic value. A flexible balance sheet is supported by several metrics including, but not limited to, the quantity of debt relative to the cash flows of the enterprise, the location of debt within the capital structure, the maturity profile of existing debt, the type of debt and any debt covenant restrictions. We believe the international small-capitalization markets are inefficient and that stocks are often inappropriately valued. Our process utilizes both fundamentally based, bottom-up techniques with top-down, industry and sector analysis to identify global opportunities. Furthermore, an analysis of the risk materiality and management of environmental, social and governance risks are considered within the stock selection process and a stock could be excluded from consideration and/or sold from the portfolio as a result of these risks. We conduct ongoing review, research, and analysis of our portfolio holdings. We may sell a stock if it achieves our investment objective for the position, if a stock’s fundamentals or price change significantly, if we change our view of a country or sector, or if the stock no longer fits within the risk characteristics of the Fund’s portfolio.
Read More

WICIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WICIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% 3.8% 21.3% 51.22%
1 Yr 19.4% -2.3% 25.7% 11.90%
3 Yr 4.4%* -3.9% 10.0% 43.75%
5 Yr N/A* -5.7% 5.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WICIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -35.4% -11.5% 71.08%
2021 5.6% -3.5% 8.5% 15.00%
2020 3.1% 1.0% 6.6% 48.75%
2019 N/A 3.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.6% -0.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WICIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.4% -15.4% 21.3% 50.00%
1 Yr 19.4% -16.0% 25.7% 11.90%
3 Yr 4.4%* -3.9% 9.7% 43.75%
5 Yr N/A* -5.7% 7.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.1% 8.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WICIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.3% -35.4% -11.5% 71.08%
2021 5.6% -3.5% 8.5% 15.00%
2020 3.1% 1.0% 6.6% 48.75%
2019 N/A 3.1% 6.3% N/A
2018 N/A -7.1% -0.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WICIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WICIX Category Low Category High WICIX % Rank
Net Assets 90.4 M 23.9 M 11.2 B 82.14%
Number of Holdings 71 2 4427 86.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 28.8 M 2.54 M 420 M 69.88%
Weighting of Top 10 32.06% 2.3% 100.0% 6.02%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. S4 Capital PLC 4.37%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WICIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.68% 87.39% 99.95% 87.95%
Cash 		5.32% -0.19% 13.01% 14.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.04% 57.83%
Other 		0.00% -2.29% 1.64% 81.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 50.60%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.48% 59.04%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WICIX % Rank
Industrials 		23.98% 12.46% 32.63% 34.94%
Technology 		20.18% 0.00% 22.43% 7.23%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.76% 3.31% 27.42% 21.69%
Consumer Defense 		12.17% 2.29% 24.54% 3.61%
Healthcare 		7.58% 0.00% 18.67% 28.92%
Real Estate 		6.25% 0.00% 12.22% 72.29%
Basic Materials 		5.49% 0.00% 13.14% 69.88%
Communication Services 		2.87% 1.47% 14.57% 77.11%
Financial Services 		2.85% 2.16% 21.69% 96.39%
Energy 		1.88% 0.00% 12.34% 66.27%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 4.57% 91.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WICIX % Rank
Non US 		92.82% 84.83% 99.18% 80.72%
US 		1.86% 0.00% 9.36% 14.46%

WICIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WICIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.73% 0.07% 2.73% 1.23%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.05% 1.04% 80.95%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.81%
Administrative Fee 0.13% 0.03% 0.25% 85.71%

Sales Fees

WICIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WICIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WICIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 1.00% 185.00% 25.64%

WICIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WICIX Category Low Category High WICIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.09% 0.00% 2.82% 77.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WICIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WICIX Category Low Category High WICIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% 0.03% 2.41% 62.65%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WICIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WICIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bryant VanCronkhite

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Bryant VanCronkhite is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Bryant was a senior research analyst on the team, which he joined in 2004 before the acquisition of Strong Capital Management. Earlier, Bryant was a mutual fund accountant for Strong. He began his investment industry career in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and is a certified public accountant. Bryant has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Milwaukee and the AICPA.

Oleg Makhorine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Oleg Makhorine is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity and Precious Metals teams at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he served as a senior research analyst for the Berkeley Street International Equity team, having joined WFAM from the Evergreen merger. Before that, Oleg served as partner and portfolio manager with Sphynx Funds and as an international equities analyst with Mackenzie Investment Management. Earlier, he was a financial analyst and emerging markets analyst with L.E. Holdings. Oleg earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the International Business Academy and a master’s degree in finance from Florida International University. He is a member of CFA Society Miami.

James Tringas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 31, 2019

3.0

3.0%

Jim Tringas is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he began his investment industry career in 1994, which includes serving as a portfolio manager with Wachovia Asset Management Group. Prior to this, he served as a senior consultant in the Personal Financial Group of Ernst & Young. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.

Stephen Giggie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2020

2.13

2.1%

Stephen Giggie is a research analyst for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he was a product manager. He began his investment industry career as a portfolio verification analyst for MFS Investment Management. Stephen earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Suffolk University, graduating magna cum laude. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 21.76 7.57 18.43

