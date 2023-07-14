The Fund invests primarily in small growth companies.

Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of small-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small-capitalization company if its market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is less than the larger of $3 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Russell 2000 Index reconstitution date is typically each year on or around July 1. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index ranged from $128.1 million to $27.1 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets at the time of purchase in securities issued by foreign companies (companies that are incorporated in any country outside the United States and whose securities principally trade outside the United States). Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies and are not subject to this limitation.

Within the Fund’s portfolio, we seek to create a blend of “core” companies that we believe have the potential to grow steadily over long periods of time at faster rates than the average large company, and “high growth” companies that we believe have the potential to grow faster and more aggressively than core companies. The Fund’s secondary objective of income is achieved when fast growing portfolio companies pay dividends, generated by cash flow, typically after achieving growth targets.

We use a “bottom-up” process of fundamental analysis to look for individual companies that we believe have superior growth prospects. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, building proprietary financial models, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.

The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs).