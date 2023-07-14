Home
Vitals

YTD Return

17.3%

1 yr return

11.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

Net Assets

$2.33 B

Holdings in Top 10

31.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.12%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WAAEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund®
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Dec 08, 1986
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    J.B. Taylor

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in small growth companies. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of small-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a small-capitalization company if its market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is less than the larger of $3 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000® Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Russell 2000 Index reconstitution date is typically each year on or around July 1. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index ranged from $128.1 million to $27.1 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell 2000 Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. 
The Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets at the time of purchase in securities issued by foreign companies (companies that are incorporated in any country outside the United States and whose securities principally trade outside the United States). Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies and are not subject to this limitation. 
Within the Fund’s portfolio, we seek to create a blend of “core” companies that we believe have the potential to grow steadily over long periods of time at faster rates than the average large company, and “high growth” companies that we believe have the potential to grow faster and more aggressively than core companies. The Fund’s secondary objective of income is achieved when fast growing portfolio companies pay dividends, generated by cash flow, typically after achieving growth targets. 
We use a “bottom-up” process of fundamental analysis to look for individual companies that we believe have superior growth prospects. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, building proprietary financial models, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.
The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). 
WAAEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -21.9% 50.1% 14.98%
1 Yr 11.7% -72.8% 36.6% 47.56%
3 Yr -7.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 72.22%
5 Yr -7.7%* -42.7% 12.5% 77.04%
10 Yr -3.3%* -23.2% 11.9% 71.39%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.3% -82.1% 547.9% 88.40%
2021 -6.2% -69.3% 196.9% 61.55%
2020 13.2% -28.2% 32.1% 18.10%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 48.80%
2018 -5.8% -14.5% 20.4% 79.24%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.3% -24.8% 50.1% 14.65%
1 Yr 11.7% -72.8% 36.6% 46.72%
3 Yr -7.0%* -54.3% 47.2% 72.40%
5 Yr -7.7%* -42.7% 14.6% 80.52%
10 Yr -3.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 88.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAAEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -40.3% -82.1% 547.9% 88.40%
2021 -6.2% -69.3% 196.9% 61.72%
2020 13.2% -28.2% 32.1% 18.10%
2019 5.1% -3.2% 9.3% 48.80%
2018 -5.8% -14.5% 20.4% 83.24%

NAV & Total Return History

WAAEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAAEX Category Low Category High WAAEX % Rank
Net Assets 2.33 B 183 K 28 B 23.24%
Number of Holdings 66 6 1336 77.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 908 M 59 K 2.7 B 9.70%
Weighting of Top 10 31.73% 5.9% 100.0% 19.10%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ensign Group Inc 4.07%
  2. CyberArk Software Ltd 3.97%
  3. Rapid7 Inc 3.80%
  4. Medpace Holdings Inc 3.46%
  5. Monolithic Power Systems Inc 3.23%
  6. Paylocity Holding Corp 3.12%
  7. Five9 Inc 3.06%
  8. HealthEquity Inc 2.99%
  9. HubSpot Inc 2.98%
  10. Helios Technologies Inc 2.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAAEX % Rank
Stocks 		98.45% 77.52% 101.30% 32.44%
Cash 		1.15% -1.30% 22.49% 67.39%
Other 		0.40% -1.57% 7.18% 13.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 47.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 46.32%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 45.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAAEX % Rank
Technology 		27.26% 2.91% 75.51% 32.27%
Healthcare 		25.44% 0.00% 47.90% 28.76%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.37% 0.00% 40.68% 21.91%
Industrials 		14.17% 0.00% 36.64% 76.25%
Financial Services 		10.02% 0.00% 42.95% 21.74%
Consumer Defense 		6.41% 0.00% 13.56% 13.71%
Energy 		1.32% 0.00% 55.49% 64.05%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 60.03%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 84.95%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 90.13%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 89.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAAEX % Rank
US 		97.04% 67.06% 99.56% 17.39%
Non US 		1.41% 0.00% 26.08% 79.77%

WAAEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.12% 0.05% 27.56% 55.25%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 87.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WAAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 25.93%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAAEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 17.29%

WAAEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAAEX Category Low Category High WAAEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 49.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAAEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAAEX Category Low Category High WAAEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.00% -4.08% 1.10% 0.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAAEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WAAEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

J.B. Taylor

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2013

9.33

9.3%

JB Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Wasatch Advisors and joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Taylor began working on the Core Growth Fund as a senior analyst in 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Taylor is a native of California and speaks Hungarian.

Ryan Snow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2017

4.76

4.8%

Ryan Snown joined Wasatch Advisors as a research analyst in 2000. Mr. Snow holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah.

Kenneth Korngiebel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2017

4.76

4.8%

Kenneth A. Korngiebel, CFA, has been the lead portfolio manager and a portfolio manager at Wasatch Advisors. Mr. Korngiebel joined Wasatch Advisors in 2015, providing additional research support and leadership for the entire U.S. small-cap equity team. His investment career has spanned more than 20 years, during which he has covered small-, mid- and large-cap growth stocks across all sectors. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Korngiebel was a founder, partner and lead portfolio manager at Montibus Capital Management, a business backed by Stifel Financial Corp. At Montibus, he led a team of five investment professionals from 2006 to 2015, managing the firm’s long-only, small-, and SMID-cap growth portfolios totaling $1 billion in assets. Earlier in his career, he was a senior managing director and lead portfolio manager at Columbia Management Company, where he rebuilt a six-person investment team, implemented a new philosophy and process, and managed small-, SMID- and mid-cap growth portfolios totaling $2.6 billion in assets. His tenure at Columbia Management was from 1996 to 2006. Previously, he has been the portfolio manager at Montibus Capital Management LLC in 2006 and is a Managing Director and its Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Montibus, he served as a Managing Director at Columbia Management and was the Portfolio Manager. Prior to Columbia Management, he held positions in private equity and commercial real estate. Mr. Korngiebel holds a BA in Economics and Spanish from Stanford University (1987) and an MBA, with a focus on finance, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (1996). He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

