Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.3%
1 yr return
11.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.7%
Net Assets
$2.33 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.7%
Expense Ratio 1.12%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WAAEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.3%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|14.98%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|47.56%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|72.22%
|5 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|77.04%
|10 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|71.39%
* Annualized
|Period
|WAAEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.3%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|14.65%
|1 Yr
|11.7%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|46.72%
|3 Yr
|-7.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|72.40%
|5 Yr
|-7.7%*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|80.52%
|10 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|88.28%
* Annualized
|WAAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAAEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.33 B
|183 K
|28 B
|23.24%
|Number of Holdings
|66
|6
|1336
|77.76%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|908 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|9.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.73%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|19.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAAEX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.45%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|32.44%
|Cash
|1.15%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|67.39%
|Other
|0.40%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|13.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|47.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|46.32%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|45.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAAEX % Rank
|Technology
|27.26%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|32.27%
|Healthcare
|25.44%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|28.76%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.37%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|21.91%
|Industrials
|14.17%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|76.25%
|Financial Services
|10.02%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|21.74%
|Consumer Defense
|6.41%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|13.71%
|Energy
|1.32%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|64.05%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|60.03%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|84.95%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|90.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|89.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAAEX % Rank
|US
|97.04%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|17.39%
|Non US
|1.41%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|79.77%
|WAAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.12%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|55.25%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|87.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|WAAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WAAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|25.93%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WAAEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|17.29%
|WAAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAAEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|49.50%
|WAAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WAAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAAEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.00%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|0.68%
|WAAEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$5.786
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2013
9.33
9.3%
JB Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Wasatch Advisors and joined the firm in 1996. Mr. Taylor began working on the Core Growth Fund as a senior analyst in 1999. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University. Mr. Taylor is a native of California and speaks Hungarian.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2017
4.76
4.8%
Ryan Snown joined Wasatch Advisors as a research analyst in 2000. Mr. Snow holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2017
4.76
4.8%
Kenneth A. Korngiebel, CFA, has been the lead portfolio manager and a portfolio manager at Wasatch Advisors. Mr. Korngiebel joined Wasatch Advisors in 2015, providing additional research support and leadership for the entire U.S. small-cap equity team. His investment career has spanned more than 20 years, during which he has covered small-, mid- and large-cap growth stocks across all sectors. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Korngiebel was a founder, partner and lead portfolio manager at Montibus Capital Management, a business backed by Stifel Financial Corp. At Montibus, he led a team of five investment professionals from 2006 to 2015, managing the firm’s long-only, small-, and SMID-cap growth portfolios totaling $1 billion in assets. Earlier in his career, he was a senior managing director and lead portfolio manager at Columbia Management Company, where he rebuilt a six-person investment team, implemented a new philosophy and process, and managed small-, SMID- and mid-cap growth portfolios totaling $2.6 billion in assets. His tenure at Columbia Management was from 1996 to 2006. Previously, he has been the portfolio manager at Montibus Capital Management LLC in 2006 and is a Managing Director and its Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining Montibus, he served as a Managing Director at Columbia Management and was the Portfolio Manager. Prior to Columbia Management, he held positions in private equity and commercial real estate. Mr. Korngiebel holds a BA in Economics and Spanish from Stanford University (1987) and an MBA, with a focus on finance, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania (1996). He is a member of the Portland Society of Financial Analysts.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
