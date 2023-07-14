Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.0%
1 yr return
9.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$346 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.9%
Expense Ratio 1.61%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|Undiscovered Gems — Companies with good growth potential that have yet to be broadly discovered by Wall Street analysts, thus leaving them attractively undervalued relative to their expected growth rate.
|•
|Fallen Angels — High quality growth companies that have experienced a temporary setback and therefore have appealing valuations relative to their long-term growth potential.
|•
|Value Momentum — Valuation that is inexpensive relative to a company’s history, but a catalyst for future growth has been identified.
|Period
|WGMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|93.43%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|62.18%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|39.58%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|6.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|3.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|WGMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|44.71%
|2021
|1.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|23.79%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|Period
|WGMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.0%
|-24.8%
|50.1%
|91.58%
|1 Yr
|9.5%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|60.34%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|39.58%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|14.6%
|6.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.1%
|12.6%
|3.98%
* Annualized
|Period
|WGMVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.0%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|44.71%
|2021
|1.6%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|23.79%
|2020
|N/A
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|N/A
|WGMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGMVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|346 M
|183 K
|28 B
|60.37%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|6
|1336
|54.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|74.2 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|62.04%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.86%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|72.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGMVX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.14%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|92.31%
|Cash
|6.85%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|6.86%
|Other
|0.01%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|22.24%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|48.66%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|47.16%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|46.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGMVX % Rank
|Industrials
|21.37%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|13.04%
|Technology
|20.54%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|80.60%
|Financial Services
|19.08%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|3.85%
|Healthcare
|15.46%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|80.60%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.41%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|61.04%
|Communication Services
|3.66%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|24.58%
|Energy
|2.85%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|46.99%
|Basic Materials
|2.15%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|56.86%
|Consumer Defense
|1.98%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|82.94%
|Real Estate
|1.51%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|54.68%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|60.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGMVX % Rank
|US
|67.06%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|99.83%
|Non US
|26.08%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|0.17%
|WGMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.61%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|22.03%
|Management Fee
|1.50%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|98.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|WGMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WGMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|27.78%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WGMVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|3.00%
|439.00%
|57.53%
|WGMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGMVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|50.33%
|WGMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WGMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGMVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.10%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|79.32%
|WGMVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 28, 2003
18.85
18.9%
Brian Bythrow, CFA has been the lead portfolio manager since he joined Wasatch Advisors, Inc. in 2003. Since 1998 and prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Bythrow was the portfolio manager for the 1st Source Monogram Special Equity Fund. Earlier, he was an Equity Analyst with Parkstone Funds and a Credit Analyst with Shoreline Bank. Bythrow served in the US Air Force for five years, rising to the rank of Captain. He earned a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Science in Social Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2022
0.33
0.3%
Thomas Bradley has been an associate portfolio manager for the Micro Cap Value Fund since January 31, 2022. He joined the Advisor in 2014 as an analyst on the U.S. small cap research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, he worked as a lab technician at the University of Utah Medical School conducting scientific research on iron metabolism. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Japanese Language and Literature from the University of Utah.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...