Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund

WAMVX | Fund

$3.21

$346 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.1%

1 yr return

9.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.0%

Net Assets

$346 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$3.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund

WAMVX | Fund

$3.21

$346 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.66%

WAMVX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Jul 28, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Bythrow

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in micro cap companies. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the equity securities, typically common stock, of micro-capitalization companies. The Fund considers a company to be a micro-capitalization company if its market capitalization, at the time of purchase, is less than the larger of $1.5 billion or the market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Microcap® Index as of its most recent reconstitution date. The Russell Microcap Index reconstitution date is typically each year on or around July 1. As of the 2021 reconstitution date, the market capitalization of companies included in the Russell Microcap Index ranged from $14.8 million to $3.1 billion. The market capitalization of the largest company in the Russell Microcap Index is subject to change at its next reconstitution date. 
The Fund may invest up to 30% of its total assets at the time of purchase in securities issued by foreign companies (companies that are incorporated in any country outside the United States and whose securities principally trade outside the United States). Securities issued by companies incorporated outside the United States whose securities are principally traded in the United States are not defined as foreign companies and are not subject to this limitation. 
While the Fund primarily invests in value companies, it may also invest in growth companies if the Advisor believes that a company’s current valuation is at a sufficient discount to its projected long-term earnings growth rate. 
We use a “bottom-up” process of fundamental analysis to look for individual companies that we believe are temporarily undervalued but have significant potential for stock price appreciation. Our analysis may include studying a company’s financial statements, visiting company facilities, and meeting with executive management, suppliers and customers. 
We typically look for companies that we believe fall into one of these three categories at the time of purchase: 
Undiscovered Gems — Companies with good growth potential that have yet to be broadly discovered by Wall Street analysts, thus leaving them attractively undervalued relative to their expected growth rate.
Fallen Angels — High quality growth companies that have experienced a temporary setback and therefore have appealing valuations relative to their long-term growth potential.
Value Momentum — Valuation that is inexpensive relative to a company’s history, but a catalyst for future growth has been identified. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Europe and the United Kingdom. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.
The Fund may invest in initial public offerings (IPOs). 
WAMVX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -21.9% 50.1% 92.76%
1 Yr 9.6% -72.8% 36.6% 61.34%
3 Yr -1.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 42.71%
5 Yr -3.0%* -42.7% 12.5% 43.33%
10 Yr -0.1%* -23.2% 11.9% 48.20%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -82.1% 547.9% 44.54%
2021 1.3% -69.3% 196.9% 25.34%
2020 7.6% -28.2% 32.1% 65.41%
2019 4.4% -3.2% 9.3% 63.72%
2018 -4.3% -14.5% 20.4% 60.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.1% -24.8% 50.1% 90.91%
1 Yr 9.6% -72.8% 36.6% 59.50%
3 Yr -1.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 42.71%
5 Yr -3.0%* -42.7% 14.6% 52.13%
10 Yr -0.1%* -20.1% 12.6% 75.26%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAMVX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -82.1% 547.9% 44.54%
2021 1.3% -69.3% 196.9% 25.34%
2020 7.6% -28.2% 32.1% 65.41%
2019 4.4% -3.2% 9.3% 63.72%
2018 -4.3% -14.5% 20.4% 70.86%

NAV & Total Return History

WAMVX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAMVX Category Low Category High WAMVX % Rank
Net Assets 346 M 183 K 28 B 60.54%
Number of Holdings 90 6 1336 55.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 74.2 M 59 K 2.7 B 62.21%
Weighting of Top 10 18.86% 5.9% 100.0% 72.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  2. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  3. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  4. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  5. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  6. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  7. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  8. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  9. JDC Group AG 2.78%
  10. JDC Group AG 2.78%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAMVX % Rank
Stocks 		93.14% 77.52% 101.30% 92.47%
Cash 		6.85% -1.30% 22.49% 7.02%
Other 		0.01% -1.57% 7.18% 22.74%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 95.15%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 95.15%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 95.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAMVX % Rank
Industrials 		21.37% 0.00% 36.64% 13.21%
Technology 		20.54% 2.91% 75.51% 80.77%
Financial Services 		19.08% 0.00% 42.95% 4.01%
Healthcare 		15.46% 0.00% 47.90% 80.77%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.41% 0.00% 40.68% 61.54%
Communication Services 		3.66% 0.00% 15.31% 24.75%
Energy 		2.85% 0.00% 55.49% 47.16%
Basic Materials 		2.15% 0.00% 10.30% 57.02%
Consumer Defense 		1.98% 0.00% 13.56% 83.11%
Real Estate 		1.51% 0.00% 15.31% 54.85%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 96.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAMVX % Rank
US 		67.06% 67.06% 99.56% 100.00%
Non US 		26.08% 0.00% 26.08% 0.33%

WAMVX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.66% 0.05% 27.56% 20.51%
Management Fee 1.50% 0.05% 4.05% 98.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WAMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 75.93%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAMVX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 3.00% 439.00% 57.88%

WAMVX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAMVX Category Low Category High WAMVX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 96.66%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAMVX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAMVX Category Low Category High WAMVX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.15% -4.08% 1.10% 80.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAMVX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WAMVX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Bythrow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2003

18.85

18.9%

Brian Bythrow, CFA has been the lead portfolio manager since he joined Wasatch Advisors, Inc. in 2003. Since 1998 and prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Bythrow was the portfolio manager for the 1st Source Monogram Special Equity Fund. Earlier, he was an Equity Analyst with Parkstone Funds and a Credit Analyst with Shoreline Bank. Bythrow served in the US Air Force for five years, rising to the rank of Captain. He earned a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Science in Social Sciences from the United States Air Force Academy.

Thomas Bradley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2022

0.33

0.3%

Thomas Bradley has been an associate portfolio manager for the Micro Cap Value Fund since January 31, 2022. He joined the Advisor in 2014 as an analyst on the U.S. small cap research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, he worked as a lab technician at the University of Utah Medical School conducting scientific research on iron metabolism. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Japanese Language and Literature from the University of Utah.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

