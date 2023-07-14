Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.1%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$6.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
51.3%
Expense Ratio 3.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WGISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.1%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|6.42%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|50.92%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-27.5%
|9.4%
|55.80%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WGISX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.7%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|87.01%
|2021
|2.7%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|31.08%
|2020
|8.5%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|23.66%
|2019
|N/A
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|N/A
|WGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGISX % Rank
|Net Assets
|6.1 M
|167 K
|150 B
|95.87%
|Number of Holdings
|30
|5
|516
|96.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.56 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|95.39%
|Weighting of Top 10
|51.28%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|5.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGISX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.96%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|57.60%
|Cash
|4.04%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|37.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|90.32%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|90.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|88.94%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|88.48%
|WGISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.03%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|4.21%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|66.74%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|WGISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WGISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|0.25%
|2.00%
|91.30%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WGISX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|330.00%
|55.38%
|WGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGISX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|91.26%
|WGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGISX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.27%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|77.26%
|WGISX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Ken Applegate, CFA, CMT has been a portfolio manager of the Global Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been a lead portfolio manager of the International Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been the lead portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since January 31, 2019 and a portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since 2016. He has been a portfolio manager for the Global Opportunities Fund since January 31, 2019. Mr. Applegate completed his Bachelor of Management studies at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
Wasatch Advisors, Inc in 2018 as a Senior Analyst focused on international developed markets. Prior to joining the Wasatch Advisors, Inc, Mr. Tzau was a senior international equity analyst at Rainier Investment Management from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Tzau joined Ranier in 2012, and was a founding member of Rainier’s international small/mid cap growth strategy and covered companies in developed and emerging markets across all sectors, with an emphasis on health care, consumer products and services, industrials and financials. Earlier, he was an equity research associate and an assistant portfolio manager at WHV Investment Management, where he covered U.S. small caps, U.S. micro caps, and emerging markets equities across a broad range of countries, sectors and market capitalizations. Derrick Tzau is an International Research Analyst at Rainier. He started his career in the industry working as corporate financial analyst for Group Health Credit Union. Prior to joining Rainier, Derrick was an equity research associate and assistant portfolio manager for Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, responsible for quantitative screening and equity research in their Global Emerging Market, Small Cap and Micro Cap strategies. Derrick holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has a Master of Science in Finance from Seattle University and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Science from the University of British Columbia.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
