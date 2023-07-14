Home
Trending ETFs

WAISX (Mutual Fund)

WAISX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch International Select Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.65 +0.04 +0.35%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (WAISX) Primary Inst (WGISX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch International Select Fund

WAISX | Fund

$11.65

$6.1 M

0.00%

3.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.7%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$6.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

51.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WAISX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.68%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch International Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Linda Lasater

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in foreign companies of all market capitalizations.
Under normal market conditions, we will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in the equity securities, typically common stock, issued by companies tied economically to foreign developed markets, which are those countries included in the MSCI EAFE Index at the time of purchase, excluding the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among at least five countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) EAFE Index, excluding the United States. We will generally consider a company to be tied economically to one or more foreign countries when it is listed on a foreign exchange or, regardless of where it is listed, is legally domiciled in a foreign country, has at least 50% of its assets in a foreign country, or derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services provided in one or more foreign countries.
We travel extensively outside the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have above average revenue and earnings growth potential.
We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a few sectors, including communication services, health care, industrials, and information technology. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Asia, Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom. 
At times, we may invest in early stage companies, which are companies that may be unproven and that may have limited or no earnings history, if we believe they have outstanding long term growth potential. 
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
The Fund typically seeks to sell a security when the issuing company becomes overvalued relative to our analysis of its intrinsic long-term value. 
Read More

WAISX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.7% -15.6% 24.4% 8.94%
1 Yr 16.5% -15.2% 26.9% 57.34%
3 Yr -1.3%* -27.5% 9.4% 59.75%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% 81.73%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 100.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -49.5% -11.5% 89.33%
2021 2.5% -11.8% 9.8% 33.25%
2020 8.3% -1.7% 22.8% 26.21%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% 22.87%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% 50.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.7% -35.3% 24.4% 8.94%
1 Yr 16.5% -46.8% 26.9% 55.96%
3 Yr -1.3%* -27.5% 13.1% 60.15%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% 91.64%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 100.00%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAISX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.9% -49.5% -11.5% 89.33%
2021 2.5% -11.8% 9.8% 33.25%
2020 8.3% -1.7% 22.8% 26.21%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% 27.82%
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% 62.50%

NAV & Total Return History

WAISX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAISX Category Low Category High WAISX % Rank
Net Assets 6.1 M 167 K 150 B 95.64%
Number of Holdings 30 5 516 96.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.56 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 95.16%
Weighting of Top 10 51.28% 10.3% 99.1% 5.53%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAISX % Rank
Stocks 		95.96% 88.72% 101.51% 57.37%
Cash 		4.04% -1.51% 11.28% 36.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 64.29%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 68.66%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 59.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 60.14%

WAISX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.09% 0.01% 37.19% 3.97%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 1.50% 65.14%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 76.99%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

WAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 0.25% 2.00% 60.87%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAISX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 330.00% 55.61%

WAISX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAISX Category Low Category High WAISX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.96% 72.64%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAISX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAISX Category Low Category High WAISX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.68% -1.69% 3.16% 92.34%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAISX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WAISX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Linda Lasater

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.

Kenneth Applegate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Ken Applegate, CFA, CMT has been a portfolio manager of the Global Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been a lead portfolio manager of the International Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been the lead portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since January 31, 2019 and a portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since 2016. He has been a portfolio manager for the Global Opportunities Fund since January 31, 2019. Mr. Applegate completed his Bachelor of Management studies at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Derrick Tzau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2020

2.33

2.3%

Wasatch Advisors, Inc in 2018 as a Senior Analyst focused on international developed markets. Prior to joining the Wasatch Advisors, Inc, Mr. Tzau was a senior international equity analyst at Rainier Investment Management from 2016 to 2018. Mr. Tzau joined Ranier in 2012, and was a founding member of Rainier’s international small/mid cap growth strategy and covered companies in developed and emerging markets across all sectors, with an emphasis on health care, consumer products and services, industrials and financials. Earlier, he was an equity research associate and an assistant portfolio manager at WHV Investment Management, where he covered U.S. small caps, U.S. micro caps, and emerging markets equities across a broad range of countries, sectors and market capitalizations. Derrick Tzau is an International Research Analyst at Rainier. He started his career in the industry working as corporate financial analyst for Group Health Credit Union. Prior to joining Rainier, Derrick was an equity research associate and assistant portfolio manager for Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, responsible for quantitative screening and equity research in their Global Emerging Market, Small Cap and Micro Cap strategies. Derrick holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He has a Master of Science in Finance from Seattle University and a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Science from the University of British Columbia.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

