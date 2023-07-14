The Fund invests primarily in foreign companies of all market capitalizations.

Under normal market conditions, we will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in the equity securities, typically common stock, issued by companies tied economically to foreign developed markets, which are those countries included in the MSCI EAFE Index at the time of purchase, excluding the United States. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among at least five countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) EAFE Index, excluding the United States. We will generally consider a company to be tied economically to one or more foreign countries when it is listed on a foreign exchange or, regardless of where it is listed, is legally domiciled in a foreign country, has at least 50% of its assets in a foreign country, or derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services provided in one or more foreign countries.

We travel extensively outside the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have above average revenue and earnings growth potential.

We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a few sectors, including communication services, health care, industrials, and information technology.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets in a particular region or market, including Asia, Japan, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

At times, we may invest in early stage companies, which are companies that may be unproven and that may have limited or no earnings history, if we believe they have outstanding long term growth potential.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund typically seeks to sell a security when the issuing company becomes overvalued relative to our analysis of its intrinsic long-term value.