Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
17.2%
1 yr return
19.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$14.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 1.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WGGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|96.64%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|49.09%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WGGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|8.39%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|10.5%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|Period
|WGGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|96.64%
|1 Yr
|19.0%
|11.4%
|252.4%
|45.23%
|3 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WGGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-32.9%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|8.39%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-33.1%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|10.5%
|-44.4%
|1.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.5%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.4%
|47.8%
|N/A
|WGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.6 M
|199 K
|133 B
|91.89%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|1
|9075
|90.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.74 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|88.99%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.48%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|30.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.35%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|71.04%
|Cash
|6.65%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|22.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|75.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|77.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|72.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|73.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGGSX % Rank
|Technology
|24.58%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|0.66%
|Financial Services
|21.48%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|83.70%
|Healthcare
|20.29%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|22.36%
|Industrials
|16.63%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|0.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.52%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|93.39%
|Communication Services
|1.49%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|99.56%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|94.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|94.38%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|92.29%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|85.57%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|66.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGGSX % Rank
|Non US
|48.69%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|44.27%
|US
|44.66%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|58.04%
|WGGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|9.35%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|86.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|WGGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WGGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|60.78%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WGGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|41.28%
|WGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|72.32%
|WGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.46%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|61.14%
|WGGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Ken Applegate, CFA, CMT has been a portfolio manager of the Global Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been a lead portfolio manager of the International Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been the lead portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since January 31, 2019 and a portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since 2016. He has been a portfolio manager for the Global Opportunities Fund since January 31, 2019. Mr. Applegate completed his Bachelor of Management studies at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Paul Lambert joined Wasatch Advisors as an analyst in 2000. From 1999 until joining the Advisor, Mr. Lambert worked for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah. He was a founding member of the University of Utah's investment club.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mike Valentine, portfolio manager, joined Wasatch Advisors in September 2016 as a portfolio manager for the domestic research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Valentine was a portfolio manager at Point72 in Boston where he led a team of analysts and managed a long/short fund focused on the technology and telecom sectors. From 2005 to 2012 Mr. Valentine worked at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and then a portfolio manager covering various industries and sectors ranging from agricultural chemicals to health care. Mr. Valentine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
