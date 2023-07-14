Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Wasatch Global Select Fund

mutual fund
WAGSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.99 -0.04 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (WAGSX) Primary Inst (WGGSX)
WAGSX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch Global Select Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.99 -0.04 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (WAGSX) Primary Inst (WGGSX)
WAGSX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch Global Select Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.99 -0.04 -0.36%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (WAGSX) Primary Inst (WGGSX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch Global Select Fund

WAGSX | Fund

$10.99

$14.6 M

0.00%

2.17%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.9%

1 yr return

18.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$14.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.17%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Wasatch Global Select Fund

WAGSX | Fund

$10.99

$14.6 M

0.00%

2.17%

WAGSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.86%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Global Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Lambert

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in foreign and domestic companies of all market capitalizations. 
Under normal market conditions, we will invest the Fund’s assets primarily in equity securities, typically common stock, issued by foreign and domestic companies. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its net assets in companies tied economically to foreign countries. Under normal market conditions, we expect at least 40% of the Fund’s net assets (or 30% if market conditions are deemed not favorable by the Fund’s management) to be invested in non-U.S. securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will allocate its assets among multiple countries (one of which may be the United States). We generally consider a non-U.S. security to be a security issued by a company tied economically to one or more foreign countries. We generally consider a company to be tied economically to one or more foreign countries when it is listed on a foreign exchange, or regardless of where it is listed, is legally domiciled in a foreign country, has at least 50% of its assets in a foreign country, or derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made or services provided in one or more foreign countries. The Fund’s investments may be diversified across multiple countries or geographic regions or may be focused on a select geographic region or market. 
The Fund may invest a significant amount of its total assets at the time of purchase in securities issued by companies domiciled in emerging markets and frontier markets, which are those countries currently included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) EFM (Emerging + Frontier Markets) Index. These companies typically are located in the Asia-Pacific region, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central and South America, and Africa. 
We travel extensively outside the U.S. to visit companies and expect to meet with senior management. We use a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that we believe have above average revenue and earnings growth potential. 
We do not use allocation models to restrict the Fund’s investments to certain regions, countries or industries. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a particular region or market, including India, Asia (particularly Japan), Europe, and the United Kingdom. 
At times, we may invest in early stage companies, which are companies that may be unproven and that may have limited or no earnings history, if we believe they have outstanding long-term growth potential. 
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
The Fund typically seeks to sell a security when the issuing company becomes overvalued relative to our analysis of its intrinsic long-term value. 
Read More

WAGSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -35.6% 29.2% 96.76%
1 Yr 18.6% 17.3% 252.4% 50.68%
3 Yr -3.1%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.1% -24.3% 957.1% 8.75%
2021 -2.3% -38.3% 47.1% N/A
2020 10.4% -54.2% 0.6% N/A
2019 N/A -76.0% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -26.1% 47.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.9% -35.6% 29.2% 96.87%
1 Yr 18.6% 11.4% 252.4% 46.82%
3 Yr -3.1%* -3.5% 34.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 0.1% 32.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 18.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAGSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.1% -24.3% 957.1% 8.75%
2021 -2.3% -33.1% 47.1% N/A
2020 10.4% -44.4% 1.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.5% 54.1% N/A
2018 N/A -14.4% 47.8% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WAGSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAGSX Category Low Category High WAGSX % Rank
Net Assets 14.6 M 199 K 133 B 92.00%
Number of Holdings 38 1 9075 90.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.74 M -18 M 37.6 B 89.10%
Weighting of Top 10 37.48% 9.1% 100.0% 30.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  2. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  3. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  4. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  5. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  6. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  7. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  8. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  9. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%
  10. Bajaj Finance Ltd 4.87%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAGSX % Rank
Stocks 		93.35% 61.84% 125.47% 71.15%
Cash 		6.65% -174.70% 23.12% 22.69%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 75.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 77.42%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 73.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 73.79%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAGSX % Rank
Technology 		24.58% 0.00% 49.87% 0.77%
Financial Services 		21.48% 0.00% 38.42% 83.81%
Healthcare 		20.29% 0.00% 35.42% 22.47%
Industrials 		16.63% 0.00% 44.06% 0.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.52% 0.00% 40.94% 93.50%
Communication Services 		1.49% 0.00% 57.66% 99.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 29.12% 94.93%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 94.60%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 92.51%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 85.68%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.60% 66.41%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WAGSX % Rank
Non US 		48.69% 0.58% 99.46% 44.38%
US 		44.66% 0.13% 103.82% 58.15%

WAGSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.17% 0.01% 44.27% 5.13%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.82% 86.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

WAGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 64.71%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAGSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 395.00% 41.40%

WAGSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAGSX Category Low Category High WAGSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.26% 72.54%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAGSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAGSX Category Low Category High WAGSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.86% -4.27% 12.65% 94.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAGSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WAGSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Lambert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Paul Lambert joined Wasatch Advisors as an analyst in 2000. From 1999 until joining the Advisor, Mr. Lambert worked for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah. He was a founding member of the University of Utah's investment club.

Michael Valentine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Mike Valentine, portfolio manager, joined Wasatch Advisors in September 2016 as a portfolio manager for the domestic research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Valentine was a portfolio manager at Point72 in Boston where he led a team of analysts and managed a long/short fund focused on the technology and telecom sectors. From 2005 to 2012 Mr. Valentine worked at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and then a portfolio manager covering various industries and sectors ranging from agricultural chemicals to health care. Mr. Valentine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.

Linda Lasater

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.

Kenneth Applegate

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2019

2.67

2.7%

Ken Applegate, CFA, CMT has been a portfolio manager of the Global Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been a lead portfolio manager of the International Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been the lead portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since January 31, 2019 and a portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since 2016. He has been a portfolio manager for the Global Opportunities Fund since January 31, 2019. Mr. Applegate completed his Bachelor of Management studies at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×