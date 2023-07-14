Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
16.9%
1 yr return
18.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$14.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.5%
Expense Ratio 2.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$2,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WAGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.9%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|96.76%
|1 Yr
|18.6%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|50.68%
|3 Yr
|-3.1%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WAGSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.1%
|-24.3%
|957.1%
|8.75%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-38.3%
|47.1%
|N/A
|2020
|10.4%
|-54.2%
|0.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-76.0%
|54.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-26.1%
|47.8%
|N/A
|WAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAGSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14.6 M
|199 K
|133 B
|92.00%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|1
|9075
|90.20%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.74 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|89.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.48%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|30.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAGSX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.35%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|71.15%
|Cash
|6.65%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|22.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|75.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|77.42%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|73.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|73.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAGSX % Rank
|Technology
|24.58%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|0.77%
|Financial Services
|21.48%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|83.81%
|Healthcare
|20.29%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|22.47%
|Industrials
|16.63%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|0.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.52%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|93.50%
|Communication Services
|1.49%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|99.67%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|94.93%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|94.60%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|92.51%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|85.68%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|66.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WAGSX % Rank
|Non US
|48.69%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|44.38%
|US
|44.66%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|58.15%
|WAGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.17%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|5.13%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|86.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|WAGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WAGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|64.71%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WAGSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|395.00%
|41.40%
|WAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAGSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|72.54%
|WAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WAGSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.86%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|94.77%
|WAGSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Paul Lambert joined Wasatch Advisors as an analyst in 2000. From 1999 until joining the Advisor, Mr. Lambert worked for Fidelity Investments. Mr. Lambert holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Utah. He was a founding member of the University of Utah's investment club.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Mike Valentine, portfolio manager, joined Wasatch Advisors in September 2016 as a portfolio manager for the domestic research team. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Valentine was a portfolio manager at Point72 in Boston where he led a team of analysts and managed a long/short fund focused on the technology and telecom sectors. From 2005 to 2012 Mr. Valentine worked at Fidelity Investments as both an analyst and then a portfolio manager covering various industries and sectors ranging from agricultural chemicals to health care. Mr. Valentine holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Computer Science from Amherst College in Amherst, MA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Linda Lasater, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2006 as a senior equities analyst on the international research team. Prior to joining Wasatch, Ms. Lasater worked as an investment applications project lead with AIM Investments. Ms. Lasater earned a Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management Information Systems from the University of Texas.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2019
2.67
2.7%
Ken Applegate, CFA, CMT has been a portfolio manager of the Global Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been a lead portfolio manager of the International Select Fund since October 1, 2019, has been the lead portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since January 31, 2019 and a portfolio manager of the International Growth Fund since 2016. He has been a portfolio manager for the Global Opportunities Fund since January 31, 2019. Mr. Applegate completed his Bachelor of Management studies at the University of Waikato in New Zealand.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
