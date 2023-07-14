The Fund invests primarily in companies of all market capitalizations that are tied economically to the Greater China Region.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, typically common stock, of companies of all market capitalizations whose principal activities are economically tied to the Greater China Region. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and depositary receipts, which are negotiable certificates typically issued by a bank representing stock owned in a foreign company. The Greater China Region includes: The People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”), Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Advisor may make the determination about whether a security or instrument is economically tied to the Greater China Region based on one or more of the following criteria: (i) whether the issuer is organized under the laws of a country or administrative district within the Greater China Region; (ii) whether the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the Greater China Region; (iii) whether the issuer is headquartered or organized in the Greater China Region; (iv) whether the issuer’s principal place of business is in the Greater China Region; or (v) whether the security’s or instrument’s primary trading market(s) is in the Greater China Region.

The Fund may purchase common stock listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Taiwan Stock Exchange, and those listed as “China A-Shares“ on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) through programs available to foreign investors, including the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shanghai Connect”), the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (the “Shenzhen Connect”) (collectively, the “Stock Connect Programs”) and the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor or Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programs. China A-shares are the stock shares of mainland China-based companies that trade on the two Chinese stock exchanges, SSE and SZSE, and are quoted in renminbi. The Fund may also invest in companies economically tied to the Greater China Region by purchasing sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts, and shares of Variable Interest Entities (“VIEs”), which are offshore shell companies that enter into contractual arrangements with China-based companies to gain economic exposure to those companies.

Some countries in the Greater China Region are considered to be emerging markets, including China.

Under normal circumstances, the Advisor travels extensively outside of the U.S. to visit the companies and expects to meet with senior management. The Advisor uses a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that the Advisor believes have above average revenue and earnings growth potential.

The Fund may be invested in the local currency of a country in the Greater China Region in connection with executing foreign security transactions.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology.

The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a particular region or market, including China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including early stage companies, which are companies that may be unproven and that may have limited or no earnings history, if the Advisor believes they have outstanding long-term growth potential.

The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund.

The Fund typically seeks to sell a security when the issuing company becomes overvalued relative to our analysis of its intrinsic long-term value.