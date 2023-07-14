Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-14.4%
1 yr return
-24.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$5.92 M
Holdings in Top 10
55.5%
Expense Ratio 3.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|WGGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-14.4%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|94.17%
|1 Yr
|-24.4%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|93.33%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WGGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-34.4%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|94.69%
|2021
|-5.1%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|39.45%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|WGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.92 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|82.50%
|Number of Holdings
|35
|21
|961
|89.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.68 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|79.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.53%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|25.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WGGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.02%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|55.08%
|Cash
|1.74%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|49.57%
|Other
|0.25%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|15.38%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|6.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|6.78%
|WGGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.09%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|11.40%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|81.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|WGGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WGGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|2.00%
|2.00%
|20.00%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WGGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|278.00%
|N/A
|WGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|1.67%
|WGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WGGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.34%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|75.00%
|WGGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.407
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Kevin Unger, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. He joined Wasatch Advisors in 2015 as a research analyst focused on emerging markets. Prior to joining Wasatch Advisors, Mr. Unger was an analyst for Wells Capital Management. Earlier, he was an analyst in the energy and securities groups at NERA Economic Consulting, where he conducted econometric analyses across numerous regulated industries. Mr. Unger received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Kai Pan, Research Analyst. Prior to joining Stadia in June of 2004, Kai graduated from New York University with a M.B.A in Finance and Management. From 1997 to 2002, Kai was responsible for property insurance catastrophe risk modeling as a Senior Engineer with Risk Management Solutions, Inc. and Benfield Blanch, Inc. Kai holds a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University and graduated from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China in 1993 with a B.E. in Civil Engineering.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Allison He, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. She joined Wasatch Advisors in 2013 as a senior research analyst on the international research team. She has a background in data engineering and analytics. Prior to joining Wasatch advisors, she was a vice president and associate portfolio manager at Western Investment LLC, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Ms. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she was awarded the Palmer Scholar honor. Ms. He also holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Utah. She is also a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Pedro I. Huerta Yumha, CFA (Pedro Huerta) has been an associate portfolio manager of the Greater China Fund since its inception. Mr. Huerta Yumha joined the Advisor in 2016 as an analyst focused on emerging markets. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Huerta Yumha was an equity research analyst at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he covered developed and emerging markets with a particular focus on dividend-paying companies. Earlier, he was a senior investment analyst at Moneda Asset Management, where he covered Latin American companies broadly and specialized in Chilean retailers, banks, copper miners and oil-and-gas companies. Mr. Huerta Yumha earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a graduate degree in Industrial Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Universidad de los Andes in Santiago, Chile.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Dan Chace, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2002. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Chace earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Before entering business school in 2000, he worked in New York City as an equities analyst following Latin American financial institutions at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. From 1999 to 2000, he was the lead Latin American financial institutions analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation. Mr. Chace received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology from Pomona College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
