Trending ETFs

WAGCX (Mutual Fund)

WAGCX (Mutual Fund)

Wasatch Greater China Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.45 +0.04 +0.74%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inv (WAGCX) Primary Inst (WGGCX)

Wasatch Greater China Fund

WAGCX | Fund

$5.45

$5.92 M

0.00%

3.76%

Vitals

YTD Return

-14.4%

1 yr return

-24.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$5.92 M

Holdings in Top 10

55.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$5.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 3.76%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$2,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Wasatch Greater China Fund

WAGCX | Fund

$5.45

$5.92 M

0.00%

3.76%

WAGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -14.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.60%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Wasatch Greater China Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Wasatch
  • Inception Date
    Nov 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Unger

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in companies of all market capitalizations that are tied economically to the Greater China Region. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities, typically common stock, of companies of all market capitalizations whose principal activities are economically tied to the Greater China Region. The equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stock and depositary receipts, which are negotiable certificates typically issued by a bank representing stock owned in a foreign company. The Greater China Region includes: The People’s Republic of China (“PRC” or “China”), Hong Kong and Taiwan. The Advisor may make the determination about whether a security or instrument is economically tied to the Greater China Region based on one or more of the following criteria: (i) whether the issuer is organized under the laws of a country or administrative district within the Greater China Region; (ii) whether the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the Greater China Region; (iii) whether the issuer is headquartered or organized in the Greater China Region; (iv) whether the issuer’s principal place of business is in the Greater China Region; or (v) whether the security’s or instrument’s primary trading market(s) is in the Greater China Region. 
The Fund may purchase common stock listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Taiwan Stock Exchange, and those listed as “China A-Shares“ on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) through programs available to foreign investors, including the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (“Shanghai Connect”), the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program (the “Shenzhen Connect”) (collectively, the “Stock Connect Programs”) and the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor or Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor programs. China A-shares are the stock shares of mainland China-based companies that trade on the two Chinese stock exchanges, SSE and SZSE, and are quoted in renminbi. The Fund may also invest in companies economically tied to the Greater China Region by purchasing sponsored and unsponsored depositary receipts, including American, European and Global Depositary Receipts, and shares of Variable Interest Entities (“VIEs”), which are offshore shell companies that enter into contractual arrangements with China-based companies to gain economic exposure to those companies. 
Some countries in the Greater China Region are considered to be emerging markets, including China. 
Under normal circumstances, the Advisor travels extensively outside of the U.S. to visit the companies and expects to meet with senior management. The Advisor uses a process of quantitative screening followed by “bottom-up” fundamental analysis to identify individual companies that the Advisor believes have above average revenue and earnings growth potential. 
The Fund may be invested in the local currency of a country in the Greater China Region in connection with executing foreign security transactions. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a few sectors, including consumer discretionary, consumer staples, financials, health care, industrials, and information technology. 
The Fund may invest a large percentage of its assets (greater than 5%) in a particular region or market, including China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. 
The Fund may invest in companies of any size, including early stage companies, which are companies that may be unproven and that may have limited or no earnings history, if the Advisor believes they have outstanding long-term growth potential. 
The Fund is classified as a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers than a diversified fund. 
The Fund typically seeks to sell a security when the issuing company becomes overvalued relative to our analysis of its intrinsic long-term value. 
Read More

WAGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.4% -22.0% 21.1% 95.00%
1 Yr -24.4% -29.7% 41.4% 94.17%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 23.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -21.1% 17.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.1% -40.5% 25.8% 93.81%
2021 -5.0% -28.6% 19.4% 38.53%
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WAGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -14.4% -32.2% 31.3% 74.79%
1 Yr -24.4% -55.0% 60.3% 76.47%
3 Yr N/A* -24.7% 27.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.5% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WAGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -34.1% -40.5% 25.8% 93.81%
2021 -5.0% -28.6% 19.4% 38.53%
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WAGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WAGCX Category Low Category High WAGCX % Rank
Net Assets 5.92 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 83.33%
Number of Holdings 35 21 961 90.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.68 M 706 K 4.22 B 80.34%
Weighting of Top 10 55.53% 6.6% 81.8% 26.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Silergy Corp 10.02%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WAGCX % Rank
Stocks 		98.02% 0.00% 102.18% 55.93%
Cash 		1.74% -2.18% 11.89% 50.43%
Other 		0.25% 0.00% 47.32% 16.24%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 1.71%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 6.90%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 7.63%

WAGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WAGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 3.76% 0.09% 20.92% 9.65%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.09% 1.50% 82.50%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

WAGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WAGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 2.00% 2.00% 40.00%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WAGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 278.00% N/A

WAGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WAGCX Category Low Category High WAGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 3.33%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WAGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WAGCX Category Low Category High WAGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.60% -1.76% 4.74% 83.62%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WAGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WAGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Unger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Kevin Unger, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. He joined Wasatch Advisors in 2015 as a research analyst focused on emerging markets. Prior to joining Wasatch Advisors, Mr. Unger was an analyst for Wells Capital Management. Earlier, he was an analyst in the energy and securities groups at NERA Economic Consulting, where he conducted econometric analyses across numerous regulated industries. Mr. Unger received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Daniel Chace

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Dan Chace, CFA joined Wasatch Advisors in 2002. Prior to joining Wasatch, Mr. Chace earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Before entering business school in 2000, he worked in New York City as an equities analyst following Latin American financial institutions at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. From 1999 to 2000, he was the lead Latin American financial institutions analyst at SG Cowen Securities Corporation. Mr. Chace received a Bachelor of Arts in Cultural Anthropology from Pomona College.

Kai Pan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Kai Pan, Research Analyst. Prior to joining Stadia in June of 2004, Kai graduated from New York University with a M.B.A in Finance and Management. From 1997 to 2002, Kai was responsible for property insurance catastrophe risk modeling as a Senior Engineer with Risk Management Solutions, Inc. and Benfield Blanch, Inc. Kai holds a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the Johns Hopkins University and graduated from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China in 1993 with a B.E. in Civil Engineering.

Allison He

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Allison He, CFA has been an associate portfolio manager. She joined Wasatch Advisors in 2013 as a senior research analyst on the international research team. She has a background in data engineering and analytics. Prior to joining Wasatch advisors, she was a vice president and associate portfolio manager at Western Investment LLC, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Ms. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania where she was awarded the Palmer Scholar honor. Ms. He also holds a Master of Engineering in Computer Science from the University of Utah. She is also a CFA charterholder.

Pedro Yumha

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 30, 2020

1.5

1.5%

Pedro I. Huerta Yumha, CFA (Pedro Huerta) has been an associate portfolio manager of the Greater China Fund since its inception. Mr. Huerta Yumha joined the Advisor in 2016 as an analyst focused on emerging markets. Prior to joining the Advisor, Mr. Huerta Yumha was an equity research analyst at Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO), where he covered developed and emerging markets with a particular focus on dividend-paying companies. Earlier, he was a senior investment analyst at Moneda Asset Management, where he covered Latin American companies broadly and specialized in Chilean retailers, banks, copper miners and oil-and-gas companies. Mr. Huerta Yumha earned a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a graduate degree in Industrial Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Universidad de los Andes in Santiago, Chile.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

