Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of emerging markets issuers, directly or through ADRs and similar investments.

Under normal circumstances, we invest primarily in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization that we believe offer the potential for capital growth and are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of innovation. We believe that companies relevant to this theme are those that derive a portion of their revenue from technology products or services, which we believe offers companies attractive opportunities for future growth through technological innovation. In selecting from this universe, we seek to identify companies that have, among other characteristics, the ability to develop or benefit from new products, services, or technological advancements that disrupt, or are expected to disrupt, existing markets or processes. We believe such companies can foster technological advancements to maximize efficiencies, establish pricing advantages, gain market share from competitors, and benefit from changes in demographic, lifestyle, or environmental trends. We believe innovation found in companies on the “right side of change” is often mispriced in today’s public equity markets and is a frequent signal or anomaly that we seek to exploit through our investment process. These companies will generally be part of the following industries or sectors: computer, software, communications equipment and services, internet retail, semi-conductor, health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, defense and aerospace, energy equipment and services, nanotechnology, electric manufacturing services, transaction and payment processing services, information technology or communication services.

We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, through ADRs and similar investments. In order to capture opportunities from the broadening impact of innovation, we do not limit the fund’s exposure to any single industry or sector. We may invest in any sector, and at times the Fund may emphasize one or more particular sectors, and because we retain the flexibility to invest in a relatively small number of stocks, the Fund is also considered to be non-diversified. The Fund will invest at least 25% of the Fund’s assets in the technology sector.