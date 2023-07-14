Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring Specialized Technology Fund

mutual fund
WFTCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.58 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (WFSTX) Primary C (WFTCX) Other (WFTDX) Inst (WFTIX)
WFTCX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Specialized Technology Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.58 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (WFSTX) Primary C (WFTCX) Other (WFTDX) Inst (WFTIX)
WFTCX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Specialized Technology Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$4.58 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
A (WFSTX) Primary C (WFTCX) Other (WFTDX) Inst (WFTIX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Specialized Technology Fund

WFTCX | Fund

$4.58

$485 M

0.00%

2.09%

Vitals

YTD Return

23.1%

1 yr return

-29.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-28.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-18.6%

Net Assets

$485 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$4.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.09%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 93.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Specialized Technology Fund

WFTCX | Fund

$4.58

$485 M

0.00%

2.09%

WFTCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 23.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -28.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -18.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Specialized Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Sep 18, 2000
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Walter Price

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities; and  
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of emerging markets issuers, directly or through ADRs and similar investments.
Under normal circumstances, we invest primarily in equity securities of companies of any market capitalization that we believe offer the potential for capital growth and are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of innovation. We believe that companies relevant to this theme are those that derive a portion of their revenue from technology products or services, which we believe offers companies attractive opportunities for future growth through technological innovation. In selecting from this universe, we seek to identify companies that have, among other characteristics, the ability to develop or benefit from new products, services, or technological advancements that disrupt, or are expected to disrupt, existing markets or processes. We believe such companies can foster technological advancements to maximize efficiencies, establish pricing advantages, gain market share from competitors, and benefit from changes in demographic, lifestyle, or environmental trends. We believe innovation found in companies on the “right side of change” is often mispriced in today’s public equity markets and is a frequent signal or anomaly that we seek to exploit through our investment process. These companies will generally be part of the following industries or sectors: computer, software, communications equipment and services, internet retail, semi-conductor, health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, defense and aerospace, energy equipment and services, nanotechnology, electric manufacturing services, transaction and payment processing services, information technology or communication services.
We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers, including emerging market issuers, through ADRs and similar investments. In order to capture opportunities from the broadening impact of innovation, we do not limit the fund’s exposure to any single industry or sector. We may invest in any sector, and at times the Fund may emphasize one or more particular sectors, and because we retain the flexibility to invest in a relatively small number of stocks, the Fund is also considered to be non-diversified. The Fund will invest at least 25% of the Fund’s assets in the technology sector.
We seek to identify companies that have the prospect for strong sales and earnings growth rates, that enjoy a competitive advantage (for example, dominant market share) and that we believe have effective management with a history of making investments that are in the best interests of shareholders (for example, companies with a history of earnings and sales growth that are in excess of total asset growth). We pay particular attention to how management teams allocate capital in order to drive future cash flow. In addition to meeting with management, we take a surround-the-company approach by surveying a company’s vendors, distributors, competitors and customers to obtain multiple perspectives that help us make better investment decisions. Portfolio holdings are continuously monitored for changes in fundamentals. Price objectives are determined based on industry-specific valuation methodologies, including relative price-to-earnings multiples, price-to-book value, operating profit margin trends, enterprise value to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and free cash flow yield. The team seeks a favorable risk/reward relationship to fair valuation, which we define as the value of the company (i.e., our price target for the stock) relative to where the stock is currently trading.
Read More

WFTCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.1% -29.2% 72.6% 82.83%
1 Yr -29.2% -40.8% 65.2% 98.71%
3 Yr -28.0%* -40.5% 27.8% 99.11%
5 Yr -18.6%* -30.6% 25.2% 99.54%
10 Yr -5.8%* -15.1% 24.7% 99.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -61.9% -73.9% 35.7% 97.33%
2021 -13.2% -25.6% 45.1% 96.43%
2020 10.5% 1.8% 60.0% 71.70%
2019 3.4% -15.0% 13.7% 90.15%
2018 -4.1% -12.8% 31.5% 79.03%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 23.1% -54.1% 72.3% 64.38%
1 Yr -29.2% -62.3% 65.2% 91.03%
3 Yr -28.0%* -40.5% 36.7% 99.07%
5 Yr -18.6%* -30.6% 29.2% 99.48%
10 Yr -5.8%* -15.1% 25.4% 99.31%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFTCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -61.9% -73.9% 35.7% 97.33%
2021 -13.2% -25.6% 45.1% 96.43%
2020 10.5% 1.8% 60.0% 71.70%
2019 3.4% -15.0% 13.7% 90.15%
2018 -4.1% -12.8% 31.5% 84.95%

NAV & Total Return History

WFTCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFTCX Category Low Category High WFTCX % Rank
Net Assets 485 M 3.5 M 52.7 B 59.83%
Number of Holdings 78 10 397 29.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 258 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 56.36%
Weighting of Top 10 49.36% 7.6% 100.0% 51.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 7.50%
  2. Allspring Government MMkt Select 7.20%
  3. Apple Inc 6.07%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 5.58%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc 4.90%
  6. MongoDB Inc Class A 4.43%
  7. Asana Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.25%
  8. Amazon.com Inc 4.11%
  9. NVIDIA Corp 4.06%
  10. HubSpot Inc 3.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFTCX % Rank
Stocks 		92.81% 68.59% 100.53% 91.53%
Cash 		7.20% -0.53% 15.91% 7.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 93.22%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 90.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 93.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 93.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFTCX % Rank
Technology 		75.20% 2.80% 100.00% 34.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.80% 0.00% 32.97% 25.42%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 97.05% 58.05%
Financial Services 		5.88% 0.00% 38.36% 36.44%
Industrials 		0.48% 0.00% 38.68% 59.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 93.22%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 94.92%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 96.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 93.22%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 94.49%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 93.22%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFTCX % Rank
US 		84.65% 19.45% 100.53% 62.71%
Non US 		8.16% 0.00% 80.40% 57.63%

WFTCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.09% 0.08% 3.60% 6.93%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.03% 1.95% 80.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 81.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 67.39%

Sales Fees

WFTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 96.30%

Trading Fees

WFTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFTCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 93.00% 0.69% 281.00% 90.22%

WFTCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFTCX Category Low Category High WFTCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 94.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFTCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFTCX Category Low Category High WFTCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.79% -2.30% 2.08% 96.52%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFTCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFTCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Walter Price

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2000

21.71

21.7%

Mr. Price is a senior portfolio manager and managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1974. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. He previously worked for Colonial Management, an investment advisory firm in Boston, where he became a senior analyst responsible for the chemical industry and the technology area.

Huachen Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Mr. Chen is a senior portfolio manager, senior analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1984. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. Mr. Chen previously worked for IBM and Intel Corporation, where he had responsibilities for semiconductor process engineering. Mr. Chen has a B.S. in materials science and engineering from Cornell University, an M.S. in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Seidenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 01, 2018

3.83

3.8%

Mr. Seidenberg is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Global Technology team in the US. Before joining the firm, he worked at a number of hedge funds, including Pequot Capital and Andor Capital. Before that, Mr. Seidenberg covered a range of technology sectors at Citadel Investment Group. He has also worked in the software industry and at Oracle Corporation, and was previously at Roche Laboratories in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sales. Mr. Seidenberg has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×