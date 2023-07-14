Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
23.1%
1 yr return
-29.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-28.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-18.6%
Net Assets
$485 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.4%
Expense Ratio 2.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 93.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|
■
|
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities; and
|
■
|
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including up to 15% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of emerging markets issuers, directly or through ADRs and similar investments.
|Period
|WFTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.1%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|82.83%
|1 Yr
|-29.2%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|98.71%
|3 Yr
|-28.0%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|99.11%
|5 Yr
|-18.6%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|99.54%
|10 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|99.45%
|Period
|WFTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-61.9%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|97.33%
|2021
|-13.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|96.43%
|2020
|10.5%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|71.70%
|2019
|3.4%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|90.15%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|79.03%
|Period
|WFTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|23.1%
|-54.1%
|72.3%
|64.38%
|1 Yr
|-29.2%
|-62.3%
|65.2%
|91.03%
|3 Yr
|-28.0%*
|-40.5%
|36.7%
|99.07%
|5 Yr
|-18.6%*
|-30.6%
|29.2%
|99.48%
|10 Yr
|-5.8%*
|-15.1%
|25.4%
|99.31%
|Period
|WFTCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-61.9%
|-73.9%
|35.7%
|97.33%
|2021
|-13.2%
|-25.6%
|45.1%
|96.43%
|2020
|10.5%
|1.8%
|60.0%
|71.70%
|2019
|3.4%
|-15.0%
|13.7%
|90.15%
|2018
|-4.1%
|-12.8%
|31.5%
|84.95%
|WFTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFTCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|485 M
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|59.83%
|Number of Holdings
|78
|10
|397
|29.66%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|258 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|56.36%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.36%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|51.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFTCX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.81%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|91.53%
|Cash
|7.20%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|7.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|93.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|90.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|93.22%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|93.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFTCX % Rank
|Technology
|75.20%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|34.75%
|Consumer Cyclical
|9.80%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|25.42%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|58.05%
|Financial Services
|5.88%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|36.44%
|Industrials
|0.48%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|59.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|93.22%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|94.92%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|96.19%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|93.22%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|94.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|93.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFTCX % Rank
|US
|84.65%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|62.71%
|Non US
|8.16%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|57.63%
|WFTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.09%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|6.93%
|Management Fee
|0.85%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|80.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.89%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|67.39%
|WFTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|96.30%
|WFTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFTCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|93.00%
|0.69%
|281.00%
|90.22%
|WFTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFTCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|94.92%
|WFTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WFTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFTCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.79%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|96.52%
|WFTCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$1.134
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 18, 2000
21.71
21.7%
Mr. Price is a senior portfolio manager and managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1974. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. He previously worked for Colonial Management, an investment advisory firm in Boston, where he became a senior analyst responsible for the chemical industry and the technology area.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Mr. Chen is a senior portfolio manager, senior analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1984. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. Mr. Chen previously worked for IBM and Intel Corporation, where he had responsibilities for semiconductor process engineering. Mr. Chen has a B.S. in materials science and engineering from Cornell University, an M.S. in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 01, 2018
3.83
3.8%
Mr. Seidenberg is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Global Technology team in the US. Before joining the firm, he worked at a number of hedge funds, including Pequot Capital and Andor Capital. Before that, Mr. Seidenberg covered a range of technology sectors at Citadel Investment Group. He has also worked in the software industry and at Oracle Corporation, and was previously at Roche Laboratories in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sales. Mr. Seidenberg has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
