Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$11.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
30.4%
Expense Ratio 0.80%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 38.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies.
|Period
|WFMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-10.8%
|26.2%
|42.82%
|1 Yr
|6.9%
|-29.4%
|26.4%
|48.96%
|3 Yr
|10.4%*
|-14.4%
|93.1%
|45.36%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-15.0%
|42.1%
|13.46%
|10 Yr
|4.7%*
|-8.0%
|20.5%
|19.70%
* Annualized
|WFMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.9 B
|504 K
|30.4 B
|11.37%
|Number of Holdings
|65
|9
|2354
|69.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.6 B
|129 K
|9.16 B
|2.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|30.38%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|17.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.56%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|88.34%
|Cash
|4.43%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|12.18%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|83.68%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|83.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|83.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|83.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFMIX % Rank
|Industrials
|20.61%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|13.21%
|Financial Services
|17.69%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|55.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.53%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|26.68%
|Healthcare
|8.50%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|51.55%
|Energy
|8.03%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|32.38%
|Real Estate
|7.87%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|52.07%
|Utilities
|7.49%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|27.98%
|Technology
|7.43%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|77.46%
|Consumer Defense
|5.08%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|64.25%
|Basic Materials
|3.77%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|70.73%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|98.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFMIX % Rank
|US
|92.35%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|69.43%
|Non US
|3.21%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|54.66%
|WFMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.80%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|71.88%
|Management Fee
|0.66%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|46.51%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|22.33%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|55.72%
|WFMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WFMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|38.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|40.17%
|WFMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.95%
|0.00%
|8.88%
|15.72%
|WFMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WFMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.50%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|68.23%
|WFMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.454
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.257
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.286
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.354
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$1.400
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.304
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.365
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.214
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.162
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.201
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.118
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.338
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.206
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2007
|$0.288
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2006
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2005
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 22, 2009
13.36
13.4%
Bryant VanCronkhite is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Bryant was a senior research analyst on the team, which he joined in 2004 before the acquisition of Strong Capital Management. Earlier, Bryant was a mutual fund accountant for Strong. He began his investment industry career in 2003. He earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in professional accountancy from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater, and is a certified public accountant. Bryant has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Milwaukee and the AICPA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2009
13.19
13.2%
Jim Tringas is a managing director, co-team leader, and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Evergreen Investments, where he began his investment industry career in 1994, which includes serving as a portfolio manager with Wachovia Asset Management Group. Prior to this, he served as a senior consultant in the Personal Financial Group of Ernst & Young. Jim earned a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Florida. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society Boston.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Shane Zweck is a portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, he was an investment analyst for Opportunity Capital Advisors. Before that, Shane served as an investment intern for Citigroup. Shane earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.52
|10.92
