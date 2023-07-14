Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies.

We invest principally in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies, which we define as securities of companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was approximately $ 434.76 million to $ 73.62 billion, as of December 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently.