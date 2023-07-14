Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
17.6%
1 yr return
9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
Net Assets
$478 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.9%
Expense Ratio 1.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 46.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
|Period
|WFLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.6%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|29.92%
|1 Yr
|9.4%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|58.23%
|3 Yr
|1.5%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|77.15%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|91.09%
|10 Yr
|3.4%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|48.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFLLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-23.1%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|66.24%
|2021
|7.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|59.07%
|2020
|-2.0%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|96.77%
|2019
|1.3%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|97.55%
|2018
|-4.2%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|78.98%
|WFLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFLLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|478 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|63.55%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|2
|4154
|79.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|152 M
|288 K
|270 B
|66.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.94%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|48.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFLLX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.20%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|42.61%
|Cash
|0.80%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|56.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|94.22%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|94.52%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|94.29%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|94.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFLLX % Rank
|Technology
|26.42%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|18.49%
|Healthcare
|16.52%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|19.18%
|Financial Services
|14.90%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|31.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.23%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|58.75%
|Industrials
|7.26%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|88.51%
|Energy
|6.72%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|8.90%
|Communication Services
|6.08%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|80.59%
|Basic Materials
|4.92%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|12.79%
|Consumer Defense
|4.55%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|88.43%
|Real Estate
|2.40%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|61.34%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|99.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFLLX % Rank
|US
|99.20%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|7.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|99.55%
|WFLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.15%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|28.97%
|Management Fee
|0.70%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|82.93%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|63.13%
|WFLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WFLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFLLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|46.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|73.71%
|WFLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFLLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.83%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|13.65%
|WFLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WFLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFLLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.58%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|56.40%
|WFLLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.138
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.133
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2019
|$0.307
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2019
|$3.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2015
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2014
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2013
|$0.108
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2012
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2015
7.18
7.2%
John Campbell is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, John served as a portfolio manager at Placemark Investments, covering quantitative research and product development. Earlier, he served as a premium service representative at Fidelity Investments. John began his investment industry career in 1994. He earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. John has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 22, 2019
2.61
2.6%
Vince Fioramonti is a senior portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Vince served as a partner at Alpha Equity Management, LLC, where he managed the firm’s international equity strategies and was responsible for its technology infrastructure. Before that, he worked with ING and its predecessor Aetna organizations as the lead portfolio manager for the Aetna International Fund. Vince began his investment industry career in 1988 with Travelers Investment Management. Vince earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Rochester. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
