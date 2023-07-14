Home
Allspring Large Cap Core Fund

mutual fund
WFLLX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.56 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (EGOIX) Primary C (EGOCX) A (EGOAX) Other (WFLLX) Retirement (EGORX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Large Cap Core Fund

WFLLX | Fund

$16.56

$478 M

0.83%

$0.14

1.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.6%

1 yr return

9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$478 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 46.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WFLLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Large Cap Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jul 16, 2010
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Campbell

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies; and
up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.
We invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index was approximately $4.5 billion to $2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers including ADRs and similar investments. Generally, we avoid investments in issuers we deem to have significant alcohol, gaming or tobacco business.
We utilize a combination of quantitative methods and  fundamental analysis to select a core portfolio of large-capitalization companies that we believe are relatively undervalued and exhibit the likelihood to meet or exceed future earnings expectations. Our quantitative analysis is based on a proprietary total composite model that considers valuation, quality, and momentum characteristics to rank securities. Stocks that are attractively ranked by the total composite model are candidates for purchase. Such candidates undergo further qualitative analysis, which may include an evaluation of a company’s management strength, products and/or services, competition and risk profile. This disciplined process leads to a focused, target portfolio of approximately 50 securities that are diversified among major economic sectors.
In general, a stock may be sold if it has declining earnings expectations or a significantly overvalued stock price, as indicated by lower rankings within the total composite model. Upon the sale of any security, we seek to invest the proceeds in the most attractive security, in light of all relevant considerations, in which the Fund may invest in accordance with the Fund’s investment restrictions.
Read More

WFLLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFLLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -14.3% 35.6% 29.92%
1 Yr 9.4% -55.6% 38.6% 58.23%
3 Yr 1.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 77.15%
5 Yr -4.6%* -30.5% 97.0% 91.09%
10 Yr 3.4%* -18.8% 37.4% 48.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFLLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -64.5% 28.9% 66.24%
2021 7.3% -20.5% 152.6% 59.07%
2020 -2.0% -13.9% 183.6% 96.77%
2019 1.3% -8.3% 8.9% 97.55%
2018 -4.2% -13.5% 12.6% 78.98%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFLLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.6% -20.5% 35.6% 26.02%
1 Yr 9.4% -55.6% 40.3% 49.25%
3 Yr 1.5%* -28.0% 93.5% 77.56%
5 Yr -4.6%* -29.9% 97.0% 93.84%
10 Yr 3.4%* -13.5% 37.4% 80.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFLLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.1% -64.5% 28.9% 66.31%
2021 7.3% -20.5% 152.6% 59.53%
2020 -2.0% -13.9% 183.6% 96.77%
2019 1.3% -8.3% 8.9% 97.55%
2018 -4.2% -10.9% 12.6% 87.90%

NAV & Total Return History

WFLLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFLLX Category Low Category High WFLLX % Rank
Net Assets 478 M 177 K 1.21 T 63.55%
Number of Holdings 51 2 4154 79.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 152 M 288 K 270 B 66.24%
Weighting of Top 10 31.94% 1.8% 106.2% 48.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.20%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.35%
  3. Alphabet Inc Class C 3.46%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp 2.58%
  5. Walmart Inc 2.54%
  6. Nucor Corp 2.50%
  7. Oracle Corp 2.41%
  8. Anthem Inc 2.41%
  9. ConocoPhillips 2.40%
  10. Amazon.com Inc 2.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFLLX % Rank
Stocks 		99.20% 0.00% 130.24% 42.61%
Cash 		0.80% -102.29% 100.00% 56.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 94.22%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 94.52%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 94.29%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 94.22%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFLLX % Rank
Technology 		26.42% 0.00% 48.94% 18.49%
Healthcare 		16.52% 0.00% 60.70% 19.18%
Financial Services 		14.90% 0.00% 55.59% 31.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.23% 0.00% 30.33% 58.75%
Industrials 		7.26% 0.00% 29.90% 88.51%
Energy 		6.72% 0.00% 41.64% 8.90%
Communication Services 		6.08% 0.00% 27.94% 80.59%
Basic Materials 		4.92% 0.00% 25.70% 12.79%
Consumer Defense 		4.55% 0.00% 47.71% 88.43%
Real Estate 		2.40% 0.00% 31.91% 61.34%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 99.77%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFLLX % Rank
US 		99.20% 0.00% 127.77% 7.95%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 99.55%

WFLLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFLLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 49.27% 28.97%
Management Fee 0.70% 0.00% 2.00% 82.93%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% 63.13%

Sales Fees

WFLLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFLLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFLLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 46.00% 0.00% 496.00% 73.71%

WFLLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFLLX Category Low Category High WFLLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.83% 0.00% 24.20% 13.65%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFLLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFLLX Category Low Category High WFLLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.58% -54.00% 6.06% 56.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFLLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFLLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2015

7.18

7.2%

John Campbell is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, John served as a portfolio manager at Placemark Investments, covering quantitative research and product development. Earlier, he served as a premium service representative at Fidelity Investments. John began his investment industry career in 1994. He earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. John has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Vince Fioramonti

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 22, 2019

2.61

2.6%

Vince Fioramonti is a senior portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Vince served as a partner at Alpha Equity Management, LLC, where he managed the firm’s international equity strategies and was responsible for its technology infrastructure. Before that, he worked with ING and its predecessor Aetna organizations as the lead portfolio manager for the Aetna International Fund. Vince began his investment industry career in 1988 with Travelers Investment Management. Vince earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Rochester. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

