Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of large-capitalization companies; and

■ up to 10% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers, including ADRs and similar investments.

We invest principally in equity securities of large-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the S&P 500 Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index was approximately $ 4.5 billion to $ 2.44 trillion, as of October 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers including ADRs and similar investments. Generally, we avoid investments in issuers we deem to have significant alcohol, gaming or tobacco business.

We utilize a combination of quantitative methods and fundamental analysis to select a core portfolio of large-capitalization companies that we believe are relatively undervalued and exhibit the likelihood to meet or exceed future earnings expectations. Our quantitative analysis is based on a proprietary total composite model that considers valuation, quality, and momentum characteristics to rank securities. Stocks that are attractively ranked by the total composite model are candidates for purchase. Such candidates undergo further qualitative analysis, which may include an evaluation of a company’s management strength, products and/or services, competition and risk profile. This disciplined process leads to a focused, target portfolio of approximately 50 securities that are diversified among major economic sectors.