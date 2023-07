Robert Wicentowski is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert was a portfolio research manager with the Equity Quantitative Portfolio Research team at WBI Investments. Earlier roles include serving as a senior global strategist for Wells Fargo Bank and as a director of portfolio analytics for the Risk, Performance, and Portfolio Analytics team. Robert began his investment industry career in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics and mathematics from Rutgers College and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society North Carolina.