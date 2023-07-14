Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Allspring Index Fund

mutual fund
WFINX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.84 -0.05 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (WFIOX) Primary A (WFILX) C (WFINX)
WFINX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.84 -0.05 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (WFIOX) Primary A (WFILX) C (WFINX)
WFINX (Mutual Fund)

Allspring Index Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.84 -0.05 -0.11%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Other (WFIOX) Primary A (WFILX) C (WFINX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Index Fund

WFINX | Fund

$46.84

$1.15 B

0.31%

$0.15

1.40%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.7%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-6.7%

Net Assets

$1.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

27.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$46.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.40%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 4.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Index Fund

WFINX | Fund

$46.84

$1.15 B

0.31%

$0.15

1.40%

WFINX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.34%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Campbell

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities designed to replicate the holdings and weightings of the stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index.
We invest in substantially all of the common stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index and attempt to achieve at least a 95% correlation between the performance of the S&P 500 Index and the Fund’s investment results, before fees and expenses. This correlation is sought regardless of market conditions. If we are unable to achieve this correlation, then we will closely monitor the performance and composition of the S&P 500 Index and adjust the Fund’s securities holdings as necessary to seek the correlation.
A precise duplication of the performance of the S&P 500 Index would mean that the net asset value (“NAV”) of Fund shares, including dividends and capital gains, would increase or decrease in exact proportion to changes in the S&P 500 Index. Such a 100% correlation is not feasible. Our ability to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index may be affected by, among other things, transaction costs and shareholder purchases and redemptions. We continuously monitor the performance and composition of the S&P 500 Index and adjust the Fund’s portfolio as necessary to reflect any changes to the S&P 500 Index and to maintain a 95% or better performance correlation before fees and expenses. Furthermore, we may use futures to manage risk or to enhance return.
Read More

WFINX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -14.3% 35.6% 29.39%
1 Yr 7.7% -55.6% 38.6% 68.14%
3 Yr 1.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 75.90%
5 Yr -6.7%* -30.5% 97.0% 94.47%
10 Yr -1.8%* -18.8% 37.4% 89.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -64.5% 28.9% 78.68%
2021 8.3% -20.5% 152.6% 47.21%
2020 0.9% -13.9% 183.6% 89.59%
2019 -0.5% -8.3% 8.9% 98.82%
2018 -6.3% -13.5% 12.6% 93.82%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.7% -20.5% 35.6% 25.57%
1 Yr 7.7% -55.6% 40.3% 59.01%
3 Yr 1.8%* -28.0% 93.5% 76.20%
5 Yr -6.7%* -29.9% 97.0% 96.01%
10 Yr -1.8%* -13.5% 37.4% 96.21%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFINX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.7% -64.5% 28.9% 78.76%
2021 8.3% -20.5% 152.6% 47.67%
2020 0.9% -13.9% 183.6% 89.51%
2019 -0.5% -8.3% 8.9% 98.82%
2018 -6.3% -10.9% 12.6% 98.50%

NAV & Total Return History

WFINX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFINX Category Low Category High WFINX % Rank
Net Assets 1.15 B 177 K 1.21 T 48.50%
Number of Holdings 507 2 4154 17.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 319 M 288 K 270 B 52.81%
Weighting of Top 10 27.08% 1.8% 106.2% 74.24%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp 5.82%
  3. Future on S&P 500 Sep20 3.59%
  4. Future on S&P 500 Sep20 3.59%
  5. Future on S&P 500 Sep20 3.59%
  6. Future on S&P 500 Sep20 3.59%
  7. Future on S&P 500 Sep20 3.59%
  8. Future on S&P 500 Sep20 3.59%
  9. Future on S&P 500 Sep20 3.59%
  10. Future on S&P 500 Sep20 3.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFINX % Rank
Stocks 		98.92% 0.00% 130.24% 51.39%
Cash 		1.08% -102.29% 100.00% 47.11%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 47.26%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 47.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 44.89%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 45.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFINX % Rank
Technology 		24.69% 0.00% 48.94% 40.18%
Healthcare 		14.29% 0.00% 60.70% 54.41%
Financial Services 		13.16% 0.00% 55.59% 64.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.21% 0.00% 30.33% 35.69%
Communication Services 		8.64% 0.00% 27.94% 46.35%
Industrials 		8.27% 0.00% 29.90% 66.82%
Consumer Defense 		7.33% 0.00% 47.71% 34.78%
Energy 		4.17% 0.00% 41.64% 47.34%
Real Estate 		2.92% 0.00% 31.91% 41.78%
Utilities 		2.87% 0.00% 20.91% 38.66%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 25.70% 59.89%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFINX % Rank
US 		97.87% 0.00% 127.77% 33.46%
Non US 		1.05% 0.00% 32.38% 68.94%

WFINX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.40% 0.01% 49.27% 18.39%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 2.00% 14.14%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 80.45%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.85% 26.03%

Sales Fees

WFINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 48.46%

Trading Fees

WFINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFINX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 4.00% 0.00% 496.00% 7.82%

WFINX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFINX Category Low Category High WFINX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.31% 0.00% 24.20% 72.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFINX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFINX Category Low Category High WFINX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.34% -54.00% 6.06% 70.11%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFINX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFINX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Campbell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2013

9.32

9.3%

John Campbell is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, John served as a portfolio manager at Placemark Investments, covering quantitative research and product development. Earlier, he served as a premium service representative at Fidelity Investments. John began his investment industry career in 1994. He earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. John has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

David Neal

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2013

9.32

9.3%

Mr. Neal joined Golden Capital in 2006, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst.

Robert Wicentowski

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 14, 2017

4.96

5.0%

Robert Wicentowski is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert was a portfolio research manager with the Equity Quantitative Portfolio Research team at WBI Investments. Earlier roles include serving as a senior global strategist for Wells Fargo Bank and as a director of portfolio analytics for the Risk, Performance, and Portfolio Analytics team. Robert began his investment industry career in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics and mathematics from Rutgers College and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society North Carolina.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×