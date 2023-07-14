Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities designed to replicate the holdings and weightings of the stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index.

We invest in substantially all of the common stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index and attempt to achieve at least a 95% correlation between the performance of the S&P 500 Index and the Fund’s investment results, before fees and expenses. This correlation is sought regardless of market conditions. If we are unable to achieve this correlation, then we will closely monitor the performance and composition of the S&P 500 Index and adjust the Fund’s securities holdings as necessary to seek the correlation.