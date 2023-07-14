Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
17.7%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.7%
Net Assets
$1.15 B
Holdings in Top 10
27.1%
Expense Ratio 1.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 4.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities designed to replicate the holdings and weightings of the stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index.
|Period
|WFINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|29.39%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|68.14%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|75.90%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|94.47%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|89.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|78.68%
|2021
|8.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|47.21%
|2020
|0.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.59%
|2019
|-0.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|98.82%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|93.82%
|Period
|WFINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|17.7%
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|25.57%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|59.01%
|3 Yr
|1.8%*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|76.20%
|5 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|96.01%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|96.21%
* Annualized
|Period
|WFINX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.7%
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|78.76%
|2021
|8.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|47.67%
|2020
|0.9%
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|89.51%
|2019
|-0.5%
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|98.82%
|2018
|-6.3%
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|98.50%
|WFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFINX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.15 B
|177 K
|1.21 T
|48.50%
|Number of Holdings
|507
|2
|4154
|17.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|319 M
|288 K
|270 B
|52.81%
|Weighting of Top 10
|27.08%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|74.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFINX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.92%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|51.39%
|Cash
|1.08%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|47.11%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|47.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|47.94%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|44.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|45.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFINX % Rank
|Technology
|24.69%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|40.18%
|Healthcare
|14.29%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|54.41%
|Financial Services
|13.16%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|64.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.21%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|35.69%
|Communication Services
|8.64%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|46.35%
|Industrials
|8.27%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|66.82%
|Consumer Defense
|7.33%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|34.78%
|Energy
|4.17%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|47.34%
|Real Estate
|2.92%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|41.78%
|Utilities
|2.87%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|38.66%
|Basic Materials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|59.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WFINX % Rank
|US
|97.87%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|33.46%
|Non US
|1.05%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|68.94%
|WFINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.40%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|18.39%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|14.14%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|80.45%
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.00%
|0.85%
|26.03%
|WFINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|48.46%
|WFINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WFINX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|4.00%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|7.82%
|WFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFINX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.31%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|72.56%
|WFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WFINX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.34%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|70.11%
|WFINX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2020
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.249
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2019
|$14.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2018
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.478
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$0.715
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2015
|$0.574
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$0.490
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.438
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2012
|$0.442
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.291
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.217
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2013
9.32
9.3%
John Campbell is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, John served as a portfolio manager at Placemark Investments, covering quantitative research and product development. Earlier, he served as a premium service representative at Fidelity Investments. John began his investment industry career in 1994. He earned a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University. John has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2013
9.32
9.3%
Mr. Neal joined Golden Capital in 2006, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and Analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 14, 2017
4.96
5.0%
Robert Wicentowski is a portfolio manager for the Systematic Edge team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Robert was a portfolio research manager with the Equity Quantitative Portfolio Research team at WBI Investments. Earlier roles include serving as a senior global strategist for Wells Fargo Bank and as a director of portfolio analytics for the Risk, Performance, and Portfolio Analytics team. Robert began his investment industry career in 2005. He earned a bachelor’s degree in statistics and mathematics from Rutgers College and a master’s degree in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation and is a member of CFA Society North Carolina.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
