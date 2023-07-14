Under normal circumstances, we invest:

■ at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies; and

■ up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers through American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and similar investments.

The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the Emerging Growth Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.

We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $ 17 million to $ 10.66 billion, as of August 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. Small-capitalization companies may include both domestic and foreign small-capitalization companies.