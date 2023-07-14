Home
Allspring Emerging Growth Fund

mutual fund
WEMCX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$6.66 -0.05 -0.75%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
share class
Other (WFGDX) Primary Inst (WEMIX) A (WEMAX) C (WEMCX) Retirement (WEGRX)
Vitals

YTD Return

10.1%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-20.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-16.2%

Net Assets

$335 M

Holdings in Top 10

30.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 48.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WEMCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -20.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -16.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.89%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Emerging Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Ognar

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of small-capitalization companies; and
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers through American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and similar investments.
The Fund is a feeder fund that invests substantially all of its assets in the Emerging Growth Portfolio, a master portfolio with a substantially identical investment objective and substantially similar investment strategies. We may invest in additional master portfolios, in other Allspring Funds, or directly in a portfolio of securities.
We invest principally in equity securities of small-capitalization companies, which we define as companies with market capitalizations within the range of the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index was approximately $17 million to $10.66 billion, as of August 31, 2022, and is expected to change frequently. Small-capitalization companies may include both domestic and foreign small-capitalization companies.
We seek small-capitalization companies that are in the emerging phase of their life cycle. We believe earnings and revenue growth relative to consensus expectations are critical factors in determining stock price movements. Thus, our investment process focuses on identifying companies with robust and sustainable growth in revenue and earnings that are underappreciated by the market. To find that growth, we use bottom-up research, emphasizing companies whose management teams have a history of successfully executing their strategy and whose business model have sufficient profit potential. We forecast revenue and earnings  growth along with other key financial metrics to assess investment potential. We then combine that company-specific analysis with our assessment of what the market is discounting for growth to form a buy/sell decision about a particular stock. We seek to capitalize on investment opportunities where a sizable gap exists between market consensus and our expectation for a company’s growth prospects. We may invest in any sector and, at times, we may emphasize one or more particular sectors. In addition, our investment process is built on a foundation of continuous risk management and a strict sell discipline. We sell a company’s securities when we see signs that can cause a company’s growth prospects to deteriorate, as this often leads to lower valuation potential. We may also sell or trim a position when we need to raise money to fund the purchase of a better  investment opportunity  or when valuation has extended beyond our expectations.
Read More

WEMCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -21.9% 50.1% 80.98%
1 Yr 9.7% -72.8% 36.6% 59.50%
3 Yr -20.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 97.92%
5 Yr -16.2%* -42.7% 12.5% 96.67%
10 Yr -7.6%* -23.2% 11.9% 93.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -82.1% 547.9% 72.53%
2021 -18.8% -69.3% 196.9% 97.24%
2020 6.3% -28.2% 32.1% 79.93%
2019 3.8% -3.2% 9.3% 77.16%
2018 -4.9% -14.5% 20.4% 69.52%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.1% -24.8% 50.1% 79.63%
1 Yr 9.7% -72.8% 36.6% 57.65%
3 Yr -20.9%* -54.3% 47.2% 97.92%
5 Yr -16.2%* -42.7% 14.6% 97.03%
10 Yr -7.6%* -20.1% 12.6% 97.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEMCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -82.1% 547.9% 72.53%
2021 -18.8% -69.3% 196.9% 97.24%
2020 6.3% -28.2% 32.1% 79.93%
2019 3.8% -3.2% 9.3% 77.16%
2018 -4.9% -14.5% 20.4% 76.76%

NAV & Total Return History

WEMCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WEMCX Category Low Category High WEMCX % Rank
Net Assets 335 M 183 K 28 B 61.54%
Number of Holdings 83 6 1336 64.72%
Net Assets in Top 10 111 M 59 K 2.7 B 53.18%
Weighting of Top 10 30.07% 5.9% 100.0% 22.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ASGN Inc 3.76%
  2. Rapid7 Inc 3.56%
  3. Kinsale Capital Group Inc 3.32%
  4. SPS Commerce Inc 3.29%
  5. ShockWave Medical Inc 3.20%
  6. Wf Sec Lending Cash Invst Llc Wbbs 3.19%
  7. Inspire Medical Systems Inc 2.71%
  8. Boot Barn Holdings Inc 2.69%
  9. Crocs Inc 2.63%
  10. Zurn Water Solutions Corp 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WEMCX % Rank
Stocks 		96.72% 77.52% 101.30% 61.54%
Cash 		3.28% -1.30% 22.49% 31.61%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 85.62%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 87.12%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 85.45%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 85.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEMCX % Rank
Technology 		40.65% 2.91% 75.51% 3.18%
Healthcare 		25.58% 0.00% 47.90% 27.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.34% 0.00% 40.68% 47.99%
Industrials 		11.00% 0.00% 36.64% 89.80%
Financial Services 		5.45% 0.00% 42.95% 66.89%
Consumer Defense 		4.19% 0.00% 13.56% 45.15%
Communication Services 		0.79% 0.00% 15.31% 73.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 90.64%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 96.49%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 98.16%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.30% 98.16%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEMCX % Rank
US 		94.86% 67.06% 99.56% 39.63%
Non US 		1.86% 0.00% 26.08% 73.58%

WEMCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.10% 0.05% 27.56% 7.80%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.05% 4.05% 66.16%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 82.73%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.40% 28.44%

Sales Fees

WEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 83.87%

Trading Fees

WEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WEMCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 48.00% 3.00% 439.00% 42.41%

WEMCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WEMCX Category Low Category High WEMCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 87.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WEMCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WEMCX Category Low Category High WEMCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.89% -4.08% 1.10% 98.14%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WEMCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WEMCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Ognar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2007

15.34

15.3%

Thomas (Tom) Ognar is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). He joined WFAM from Strong Capital Management, where he worked as a research analyst and later became a portfolio manager. Before that, he was a research analyst with M&I Investment Management Corp. and a trader with Republic Securities, Inc. He began his investment industry career in 1993. Tom earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Miami University and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. He is an alumnus of the Applied Security Analysis Program and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Robert Gruendyke

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2020

1.84

1.8%

Robert (Bob) Gruendyke is a senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he was a senior research analyst for the team, covering the financials and healthcare sectors. Before joining WFAM, Bob served as a senior research associate and, earlier, as a senior compliance advisor for Raymond James Financial. Prior to that, he was a financial consultant for A. G. Edwards and Sons. He began his investment industry career in 1999. Bob earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and history from Duke University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

David Nazaret

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 28, 2020

1.84

1.8%

David (Dave) Nazaret is a senior portfolio manager for the Dynamic Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to his current role, he was a senior research analyst for the team, covering the information technology and healthcare sectors. Before that, he was a senior research associate at Raymond James Financial. He began his investment industry career in 2000. Dave earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Vanderbilt University in Nashville. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

