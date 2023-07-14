Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies in emerging or frontier countries or markets. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market.

The Fund’s advisor expects the Fund to primarily invest in equity securities under normal circumstances. The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, common stock that is offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively).

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term historical growth in revenue and earnings, and/or a strong probability for superior future growth. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with strengthening competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. The Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk in selecting securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any size companies. The Fund generally invests in the securities of companies domiciled in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies domiciled in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries from time to time.