Trending ETFs

WCMEX (Mutual Fund)

WCMEX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Focused Emerging Markets Fund

WCMEX | Fund

$13.43

$1.81 B

0.45%

$0.06

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

3.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$1.81 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WCMEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WCM Focused Emerging Markets Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WCM Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Jun 28, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hunkel

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies in emerging or frontier countries or markets. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market.

The Fund’s advisor expects the Fund to primarily invest in equity securities under normal circumstances. The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, common stock that is offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”) and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively).

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term historical growth in revenue and earnings, and/or a strong probability for superior future growth. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with strengthening competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. The Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk in selecting securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any size companies. The Fund generally invests in the securities of companies domiciled in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies domiciled in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries from time to time.

Read More

WCMEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -11.0% 30.2% 96.44%
1 Yr 3.9% -12.7% 29.2% 87.83%
3 Yr -4.7%* -17.0% 12.8% 79.67%
5 Yr 1.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 22.02%
10 Yr 2.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 17.03%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -50.1% 7.2% 88.68%
2021 -2.9% -18.2% 13.6% 52.98%
2020 10.6% -7.2% 79.7% 6.80%
2019 8.2% -4.4% 9.2% 0.60%
2018 -2.8% -7.2% 7.0% 9.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -30.3% 30.2% 89.68%
1 Yr 3.9% -48.9% 29.2% 80.69%
3 Yr -4.7%* -16.3% 12.8% 79.89%
5 Yr 1.3%* -9.8% 36.3% 23.93%
10 Yr 2.8%* -12.3% 12.5% 23.84%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.0% -50.1% 7.2% 88.68%
2021 -2.9% -18.2% 13.6% 52.98%
2020 10.6% -7.2% 79.7% 6.80%
2019 8.2% -4.4% 9.2% 0.60%
2018 -2.8% -7.2% 7.0% 10.91%

NAV & Total Return History

WCMEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCMEX Category Low Category High WCMEX % Rank
Net Assets 1.81 B 717 K 102 B 29.87%
Number of Holdings 60 10 6734 83.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 871 M 340 K 19.3 B 22.24%
Weighting of Top 10 37.53% 2.8% 71.7% 37.98%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.48%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.48%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.48%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 9.48%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.16%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.16%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.16%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.16%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.16%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 8.16%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMEX % Rank
Stocks 		92.92% 0.90% 110.97% 87.44%
Cash 		6.88% -23.67% 20.19% 9.02%
Other 		0.20% -1.48% 9.95% 7.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 87.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 84.71%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 87.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMEX % Rank
Technology 		26.51% 0.00% 47.50% 25.61%
Financial Services 		19.14% 0.00% 48.86% 67.86%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.92% 0.00% 48.94% 40.46%
Industrials 		12.50% 0.00% 43.53% 10.12%
Consumer Defense 		9.88% 0.00% 28.13% 14.47%
Healthcare 		9.03% 0.00% 93.26% 13.83%
Communication Services 		7.89% 0.00% 39.29% 61.20%
Basic Materials 		2.13% 0.00% 30.03% 91.68%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 96.54%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 97.70%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 97.31%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMEX % Rank
Non US 		84.54% -4.71% 112.57% 91.61%
US 		8.38% -1.60% 104.72% 5.84%

WCMEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.03% 41.06% 51.98%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 82.28%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 65.38%

Sales Fees

WCMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 91.51%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCMEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 190.00% 34.38%

WCMEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCMEX Category Low Category High WCMEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.45% 0.00% 12.61% 47.79%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCMEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCMEX Category Low Category High WCMEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -1.98% 17.62% 94.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCMEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCMEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hunkel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Pete has been working with WCM since 2001; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1998, Pete’s experience includes positions as Portfolio Analyst, Templeton Private Client Group, and as Managing Director at Centurion Alliance. He earned his B.A. (with honors) in Communications from San Jose State University (California), and his J.D. at the Monterey College of Law (California).

Michael Trigg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Mike joined WCM in 2006; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2000, Mike’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago) where he produced the Model Growth Portfolio (a live portfolio and newsletter), and as Analyst at the Motley Fool, the online investment service. He earned his B.S. (with honors) in Finance from Saint Louis University (Missouri).

Sanjay Ayer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2013

8.93

8.9%

Sanjay joined WCM in 2007; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2002, Sanjay’s experience includes positions as Equity Analyst at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), and at J. & W. Seligman & Co. (New York). Sanjay graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Johns Hopkins University (Maryland) with a B.A. in Economics, and a B.S. in Applied Mathematics. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Gregory Ise

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Greg joined WCM in 2014; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2001, Greg’s experience includes positions as Senior International Research Analyst at Rainier Investment Management (Seattle), as Vice President / Analyst at Allianz Global Investors (San Diego), as Research Analyst at San Francisco-based hedge fund Osmium Partners, and as Investment Banking Analyst at UBS in New York. Greg earned a B.S. (with honors) in Business Administration from the University of Kansas, and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Michael Tian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Mike joined WCM in 2012; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2006, Mike’s experience includes a position as Senior Equity Analyst / Equity Strategist at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), where he produced the Morningstar Opportunistic Investor (a live portfolio and newsletter), and was instrumental in the development of Morningstar’s economic moat trend methodology. He earned his B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Mike is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

