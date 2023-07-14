Home
Vitals

YTD Return

21.1%

1 yr return

17.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.5%

Net Assets

$658 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$52.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 41.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WFEIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 21.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.74%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Jun 30, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Smith

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, we invest:
at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies; and
up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.
We invest principally in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies, which we define as securities of companies with market capitalization within the range of the Russell Midcap® Index at the time of purchase. The market capitalization range of the Russell Midcap® Index was approximately $434.76 million to $73.62 billion, as of December 31, 2021, and is expected to change frequently. We may also invest in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.
We seek to identify companies that have the prospect for strong sales and earnings growth rates, that enjoy a competitive advantage (for example, dominant market share) and that we believe have effective management with a history of making investments that are in the best interests of shareholders (for example, companies with a history of earnings and sales growth that are in excess of total asset growth). Furthermore, we seek to identify companies that embrace innovation and foster disruption using technology to maximize efficiencies, gain pricing advantages, and take market share from competitors. We view innovative companies as those that, among other characteristics, have the ability to advance new products or services through investment in research and development, that operate a business model that is displacing legacy industry incumbents, that are pursuing a large unmet need or total available market, and/or that are benefitting from changes in demographic, lifestyle, or environmental trends. We believe innovation found in companies on the “right side of change” is often mispriced in today’s public equity markets and is a frequent signal or anomaly that we seek to exploit through our investment process. We pay particular attention to how management teams allocate capital in order to drive future cash flow. Price objectives are determined based on industry-specific valuation methodologies, including relative price-to-earnings multiples, price-to-book value, operating profit margin trends, enterprise value to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and free cash flow yield. In addition to meeting with management, we take a surround the company approach by surveying a company’s vendors, distributors, competitors and customers to obtain multiple perspectives that help us make better investment decisions. Portfolio holdings are continuously monitored for changes in fundamentals. The team seeks a favorable risk/reward relationship to fair valuation, which we define as the value of the company (i.e., our price target for the stock) relative to where the stock is currently trading. We may invest in any sector, and at times the Fund may emphasize one or more particular sectors. We may choose to sell a holding when it no longer offers favorable growth prospects, reaches our target price, or to take advantage of a better investment opportunity.
Read More

WFEIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.1% -26.9% 59.5% 10.44%
1 Yr 17.0% -43.3% 860.3% 30.39%
3 Yr -7.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 69.32%
5 Yr -1.5%* -28.3% 82.5% 51.37%
10 Yr 0.7%* -18.3% 13.6% 54.10%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 89.50%
2021 -5.3% -52.0% 83.9% 73.44%
2020 13.6% -17.6% 195.3% 14.80%
2019 7.4% -16.0% 9.5% 17.35%
2018 -3.5% -13.6% 24.1% 60.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WFEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 21.1% -53.4% 55.3% 9.73%
1 Yr 17.0% -60.3% 860.3% 28.27%
3 Yr -7.1%* -41.8% 41.4% 69.57%
5 Yr -1.5%* -27.6% 82.5% 55.93%
10 Yr 0.7%* -17.1% 15.4% 77.87%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WFEIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 89.50%
2021 -5.3% -52.0% 83.9% 73.44%
2020 13.6% -17.6% 195.3% 14.80%
2019 7.4% -16.0% 9.5% 17.35%
2018 -3.5% -13.6% 24.1% 73.52%

NAV & Total Return History

WFEIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WFEIX Category Low Category High WFEIX % Rank
Net Assets 658 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 59.51%
Number of Holdings 56 20 3702 76.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 230 M 360 K 10.9 B 55.46%
Weighting of Top 10 31.51% 5.5% 92.1% 27.99%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Cadence Design Systems Inc 4.69%
  2. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc 3.62%
  3. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc Class A 3.50%
  4. Waste Connections Inc 3.19%
  5. Teledyne Technologies Inc 3.10%
  6. Roku Inc Class A 2.95%
  7. MongoDB Inc Class A 2.75%
  8. DexCom Inc 2.73%
  9. MercadoLibre Inc 2.71%
  10. Lululemon Athletica Inc 2.69%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WFEIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.64% 23.99% 100.52% 18.49%
Cash 		0.36% -0.52% 26.94% 79.05%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 98.94%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 97.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 98.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 98.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFEIX % Rank
Technology 		43.81% 0.04% 62.17% 4.58%
Healthcare 		21.02% 0.00% 43.77% 22.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.47% 0.00% 57.41% 57.57%
Industrials 		12.47% 0.00% 38.23% 70.60%
Communication Services 		5.26% 0.00% 18.33% 16.37%
Real Estate 		2.60% 0.00% 19.28% 46.30%
Financial Services 		1.36% 0.00% 43.01% 95.42%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 99.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 99.65%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WFEIX % Rank
US 		89.08% 23.38% 100.52% 82.57%
Non US 		10.56% 0.00% 35.22% 10.74%

WFEIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WFEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.88% 0.02% 19.28% 69.41%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 1.50% 49.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 24.37%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% 64.29%

Sales Fees

WFEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WFEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WFEIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 41.00% 0.00% 250.31% 47.06%

WFEIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WFEIX Category Low Category High WFEIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 99.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WFEIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WFEIX Category Low Category High WFEIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.74% -2.24% 2.75% 62.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WFEIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WFEIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2011

11.2

11.2%

Michael (Mike) Smith serves as managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Discovery Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, Mike has oversight and portfolio management responsibility for all growth equity portfolios managed by the team. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Mike joined WFAM in 2005 from Strong Capital Management, where he served as a senior research analyst focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Prior to that, he served as a research analyst and trader at Conseco Capital Management. Mike began his investment industry career in 1999. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from DePauw University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Christopher Warner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 10, 2012

10.39

10.4%

Christopher (Chris) Warner is a portfolio manager for the Discovery Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Chris worked as an equity research associate following the enterprise software, systems management, and data storage industries for Citigroup in San Francisco. He has also worked as an equity analyst at Morningstar and PPM America, Inc. Chris’s related professional experience includes technology-consulting positions at Evolve Software and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. He began his investment industry career in 2002. Chris earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and corporate strategy from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.27 2.25

