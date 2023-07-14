Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
20.4%
1 yr return
15.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-10.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.3%
Net Assets
$658 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.5%
Expense Ratio 1.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 41.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|■
|at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities of medium-capitalization companies; and
|■
|up to 25% of the Fund’s total assets in equity securities of foreign issuers through ADRs and similar investments.
|Period
|WENCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.4%
|-26.9%
|59.5%
|14.16%
|1 Yr
|15.7%
|-43.3%
|860.3%
|39.40%
|3 Yr
|-10.9%*
|-41.8%
|41.4%
|83.73%
|5 Yr
|-5.3%*
|-28.3%
|82.5%
|72.66%
|10 Yr
|-2.4%*
|-18.3%
|13.6%
|79.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|WENCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-42.4%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|90.75%
|2021
|-8.7%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|84.43%
|2020
|12.0%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|20.68%
|2019
|6.6%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|31.58%
|2018
|-4.4%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|72.30%
|WENCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WENCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|658 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|59.15%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|20
|3702
|76.41%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|230 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|55.11%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.51%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|27.64%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WENCX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.64%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|17.78%
|Cash
|0.36%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|78.70%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|91.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|90.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|91.37%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|91.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WENCX % Rank
|Technology
|43.81%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|4.23%
|Healthcare
|21.02%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|22.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.47%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|57.22%
|Industrials
|12.47%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|70.25%
|Communication Services
|5.26%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|16.02%
|Real Estate
|2.60%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|45.95%
|Financial Services
|1.36%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|95.07%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|94.72%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|95.77%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|99.30%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|97.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WENCX % Rank
|US
|89.08%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|82.22%
|Non US
|10.56%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|10.39%
|WENCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.96%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|9.66%
|Management Fee
|0.73%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|49.03%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|83.54%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|85.40%
|WENCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|91.94%
|WENCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WENCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|41.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|46.67%
|WENCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WENCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|92.78%
|WENCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WENCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WENCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.82%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|98.57%
|WENCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 11, 2019
|$3.294
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 21, 2011
11.2
11.2%
Michael (Mike) Smith serves as managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Discovery Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. In this role, Mike has oversight and portfolio management responsibility for all growth equity portfolios managed by the team. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Mike joined WFAM in 2005 from Strong Capital Management, where he served as a senior research analyst focusing primarily on the healthcare sector. Prior to that, he served as a research analyst and trader at Conseco Capital Management. Mike began his investment industry career in 1999. He earned a bachelor's degree in economics from DePauw University. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 10, 2012
10.39
10.4%
Christopher (Chris) Warner is a portfolio manager for the Discovery Growth Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to joining WFAM, Chris worked as an equity research associate following the enterprise software, systems management, and data storage industries for Citigroup in San Francisco. He has also worked as an equity analyst at Morningstar and PPM America, Inc. Chris’s related professional experience includes technology-consulting positions at Evolve Software and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP. He began his investment industry career in 2002. Chris earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and corporate strategy from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. He has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.27
|2.25
