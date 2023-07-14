Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.7%
1 yr return
5.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
Net Assets
$416 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.8%
Expense Ratio 1.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 40.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WELIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-11.0%
|30.2%
|86.15%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-12.7%
|29.2%
|77.57%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-17.0%
|12.8%
|87.74%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|82.57%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|59.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|WELIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|70.79%
|2021
|-7.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|84.88%
|2020
|8.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|21.56%
|2019
|6.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|7.55%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|97.23%
|Period
|WELIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.7%
|-30.3%
|30.2%
|81.78%
|1 Yr
|5.8%
|-48.9%
|29.2%
|71.41%
|3 Yr
|-6.4%*
|-16.3%
|12.8%
|88.05%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-9.8%
|36.3%
|82.73%
|10 Yr
|0.1%*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|75.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|WELIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.6%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|70.79%
|2021
|-7.6%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|84.88%
|2020
|8.1%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|21.56%
|2019
|6.2%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|7.55%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|97.88%
|WELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WELIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|416 M
|717 K
|102 B
|51.01%
|Number of Holdings
|56
|10
|6734
|86.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|173 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|48.03%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.79%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|25.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WELIX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.39%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|79.95%
|Cash
|5.61%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|13.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|52.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|47.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|42.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|55.68%
|50.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WELIX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.89%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|42.25%
|Technology
|20.37%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|65.43%
|Industrials
|13.23%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|8.96%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.88%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|67.73%
|Consumer Defense
|9.45%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|16.13%
|Communication Services
|8.15%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|58.00%
|Energy
|6.74%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|17.16%
|Basic Materials
|4.55%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|75.54%
|Healthcare
|3.73%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|55.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|82.20%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|91.04%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WELIX % Rank
|Non US
|92.04%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|79.42%
|US
|2.35%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|22.62%
|WELIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.20%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|58.97%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|60.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|WELIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WELIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WELIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|40.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|45.37%
|WELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WELIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|75.47%
|WELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|WELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WELIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.16%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|81.53%
|WELIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.126
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.119
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.007
|ExtraDividend
|Dec 19, 2008
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 26, 2008
14.19
14.2%
Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Ken McAtamney, partner, is the head of the global equity team and a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, Global Leaders, International Leaders, and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies. Ken is also a member of the Investment Management leadership team. He was previously co-director of research and a mid-large-cap industrials and healthcare analyst. Before joining William Blair in 2005, Ken was a vice president at Goldman Sachs and Co., where he was responsible for institutional equity research coverage for both international and U.S. equity. Before that, he was a corporat
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Hugo Scott‐Gall, partner, is a portfolio manager for the Global Leaders and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies, and Co-Director of Research for the Global Equity team. Before joining William Blair in 2018, Hugo was a managing director and head of the thematic research team at Goldman Sachs. In that role, he managed a global team of approximately 15 people who investigated thematic changes, analyzed their effects across industries, and sought to identify long‐term structurally advantaged companies. He and his team produced Fortnightly Thoughts, a publication offering thematic insights across sectors, and GS Sustain, a long‐term‐focused publication that sought to find best‐in‐breed companies, with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) analysis forming an integral part of the process. He also oversaw GS Dataworks, a team that used alternative data to augment fundamental research. Before his move into thematic research, Hugo was an equity research analyst covering European transportation companies. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he was an equity research analyst at Fidelity Investments.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.45
|13.42
