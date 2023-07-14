Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

William Blair Emerging Markets Leaders Fund

mutual fund
WBELX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (WBELX) Primary Retirement (WELIX) N (WELNX)
WBELX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Emerging Markets Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (WBELX) Primary Retirement (WELIX) N (WELNX)
WBELX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Emerging Markets Leaders Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.88 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (WBELX) Primary Retirement (WELIX) N (WELNX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Emerging Markets Leaders Fund

WBELX | Fund

$8.88

$416 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

5.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

Net Assets

$416 M

Holdings in Top 10

39.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 40.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Emerging Markets Leaders Fund

WBELX | Fund

$8.88

$416 M

0.00%

$0.00

1.28%

WBELX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Emerging Markets Leaders Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Mar 26, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Todd McClone

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in emerging markets securities. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), issued by emerging market companies of all sizes that the Adviser believes have above-average growth, profitability and quality characteristics. Under normal market conditions, the Fund typically holds a limited number of securities (i.e., 50‑80 securities). The Adviser seeks investment opportunities in companies at different stages of development, ranging from large, well-established companies to smaller companies at earlier stages of development, that are leaders in their country, industry or globally in terms of products, services or execution. Emerging market companies, for purposes of the Fund, are companies organized under the laws of an emerging market country or that have securities traded principally on an exchange or over‑the‑counter in an emerging market country. Currently, emerging markets include every country in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and most Western European countries. The Fund’s investments are normally allocated among at least six different countries and no more than 50% of the Fund’s equity holdings may be invested in securities of issuers in one country at any given time.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser generally seeks equity securities, including common stocks, of emerging market companies that historically have had superior growth, profitability and quality relative to local markets and relative to companies within the same industry worldwide, and that are expected to continue such performance. Such companies generally will exhibit superior business fundamentals, including leadership in their field, quality products or services, distinctive marketing and distribution, pricing flexibility and revenue from products or services consumed on a steady, recurring basis. These business characteristics should be accompanied by management that is shareholder return-oriented and that uses conservative accounting policies. Companies with above-average returns on equity, strong balance sheets and consistent, above-average earnings growth at reasonable valuation levels will be the primary focus. Stock selection will take into account both local and global comparisons.
The Adviser will vary the Fund’s sector and geographic diversification based upon the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of economic, market and political trends throughout the world. In making decisions regarding country allocation, the Adviser will consider such factors as the conditions and growth potential of various economies and securities markets, currency exchange rates, technological developments in the various countries and other pertinent financial, social, national and political factors.
Read More

WBELX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -11.0% 30.2% 86.40%
1 Yr 5.8% -12.7% 29.2% 77.69%
3 Yr -6.4%* -17.0% 12.8% 87.60%
5 Yr -3.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 82.42%
10 Yr 0.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 59.61%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -50.1% 7.2% 70.39%
2021 -7.6% -18.2% 13.6% 85.02%
2020 8.1% -7.2% 79.7% 21.27%
2019 6.2% -4.4% 9.2% 7.85%
2018 -5.7% -7.2% 7.0% 97.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -30.3% 30.2% 82.04%
1 Yr 5.8% -48.9% 29.2% 71.54%
3 Yr -6.4%* -16.3% 12.8% 87.90%
5 Yr -3.2%* -9.8% 36.3% 82.41%
10 Yr 0.2%* -12.3% 12.5% 74.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBELX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.6% -50.1% 7.2% 70.39%
2021 -7.6% -18.2% 13.6% 85.02%
2020 8.1% -7.2% 79.7% 21.27%
2019 6.2% -4.4% 9.2% 7.85%
2018 -5.7% -7.2% 7.0% 97.72%

NAV & Total Return History

WBELX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBELX Category Low Category High WBELX % Rank
Net Assets 416 M 717 K 102 B 51.27%
Number of Holdings 56 10 6734 87.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 173 M 340 K 19.3 B 48.28%
Weighting of Top 10 39.79% 2.8% 71.7% 25.58%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBELX % Rank
Stocks 		94.39% 0.90% 110.97% 80.20%
Cash 		5.61% -23.67% 20.19% 14.10%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 87.04%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 83.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 84.46%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 55.68% 86.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBELX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.89% 0.00% 48.86% 42.51%
Technology 		20.37% 0.00% 47.50% 65.69%
Industrials 		13.23% 0.00% 43.53% 9.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.88% 0.00% 48.94% 67.99%
Consumer Defense 		9.45% 0.00% 28.13% 16.39%
Communication Services 		8.15% 0.00% 39.29% 58.26%
Energy 		6.74% 0.00% 24.80% 17.41%
Basic Materials 		4.55% 0.00% 30.03% 75.80%
Healthcare 		3.73% 0.00% 93.26% 55.95%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 96.29%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 97.57%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBELX % Rank
Non US 		92.04% -4.71% 112.57% 79.67%
US 		2.35% -1.60% 104.72% 22.87%

WBELX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.28% 0.03% 41.06% 51.85%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.00% 2.00% 62.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% 80.51%

Sales Fees

WBELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 54.35%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBELX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 40.00% 0.00% 190.00% 45.68%

WBELX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBELX Category Low Category High WBELX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 12.61% 95.20%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBELX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBELX Category Low Category High WBELX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -1.98% 17.62% 84.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBELX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBELX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Todd McClone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 26, 2008

14.19

14.2%

Todd McClone, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s emerging markets strategies. Before joining the firm in 2000, he was a senior research analyst specializing in international equity for Strong Capital Management. Previously, he was a corporate finance research analyst with Piper Jaffray, where he worked with the corporate banking financials team on a variety of transactions, including initial public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and subordinated debt offerings. He also issued fairness opinions and conducted private company valuations. Todd received a B.B.A. and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

Kenneth McAtamney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2022

0.35

0.4%

Ken McAtamney, partner, is the head of the global equity team and a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, Global Leaders, International Leaders, and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies. Ken is also a member of the Investment Management leadership team. He was previously co-director of research and a mid-large-cap industrials and healthcare analyst. Before joining William Blair in 2005, Ken was a vice president at Goldman Sachs and Co., where he was responsible for institutional equity research coverage for both international and U.S. equity. Before that, he was a corporat

Hugo Scott-Gall

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2022

0.35

0.4%

Hugo Scott‐Gall, partner, is a portfolio manager for the Global Leaders and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies, and Co-Director of Research for the Global Equity team. Before joining William Blair in 2018, Hugo was a managing director and head of the thematic research team at Goldman Sachs. In that role, he managed a global team of approximately 15 people who investigated thematic changes, analyzed their effects across industries, and sought to identify long‐term structurally advantaged companies. He and his team produced Fortnightly Thoughts, a publication offering thematic insights across sectors, and GS Sustain, a long‐term‐focused publication that sought to find best‐in‐breed companies, with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) analysis forming an integral part of the process. He also oversaw GS Dataworks, a team that used alternative data to augment fundamental research. Before his move into thematic research, Hugo was an equity research analyst covering European transportation companies. Before joining Goldman Sachs, he was an equity research analyst at Fidelity Investments.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.45 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×