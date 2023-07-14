The Fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in various affiliated and unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“Underlying Funds”) to pursue its investment objective. We seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities (through investment in Underlying Funds). The Fund is a diversified equity investment that consists of Underlying Funds that employ different and complementary investment styles to provide potential for growth. These equity styles include large company, small company, and international. Additionally, we may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in bond or alternative-style asset classes (through investment in Underlying Funds).

Depending on market conditions, some equity asset classes will perform better than others. The Fund’s broad diversification across equity styles and the use of tactical allocation between equity styles may help to reduce the overall impact of poor performance in any one equity asset class.

We employ both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgments in making tactical allocations among various Underlying Funds. Quantitative analysis involves the use of proprietary asset allocation models, which employ various valuation techniques. Qualitative judgments are made based on assessments of a number of factors, including economic conditions, corporate earnings, monetary policy, market valuations, investor sentiment, and market technicals. Changes to effective allocations in the Fund may be implemented with index futures contracts or by buying and selling Underlying Funds, or both.

The Fund incorporates a derivatives overlay strategy that contains two specific risk management components: 1.) Volatility Management Overlay (VMO) and 2.) Tail Risk Management (TRM). Together these strategies will allow the Fund to attempt to manage short-term volatility, mitigate risk and/or improve returns under certain market conditions. To execute this overlay strategy, the Fund invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies.

1. VMO seeks to keep the Fund’s short-term volatility in-line with its strategic long-term target. The VMO uses quantitative inputs and strives to decrease the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is higher than average, and increasing the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is lower than average. The VMO may increase exposures to a given asset class under certain market conditions while decreasing exposure during others.

2. TRM is a quantitatively driven, structured hedging component developed to help reduce portfolio losses during severe market downturns. TRM will only seek to decrease market exposure under certain market conditions. When a portfolio breaches a certain value on the downside, downside protection (or hedge) may be added to decrease market exposure using futures. This component also systematically takes hedge profit by reducing downside protection after a severe portfolio decline.

Portfolio Asset Allocation

The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocation and target ranges.

Asset Class

Neutral Allocation

Range 1

US Large Cap Stock Funds

60%

50% to 70%

US Small Cap Stock Funds

10%

0% to 20%

International Stock Funds

30%

20% to 40%

Alternative/Bond Funds

0%

0% to 20%

Volatility Management Overlay

0%

-10% to 10%

Tail Risk Management

0%