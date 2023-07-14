Home
Trending ETFs

Allspring Spectrum Aggressive Growth Fund

mutual fund
WEAFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.62 -0.04 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Growth Allocation
share class
C (WEACX) Primary A (WEAFX) Inst (WEAYX) Other (WEADX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

14.3%

1 yr return

11.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$510 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.92%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.75%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 82.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WEAFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Spectrum Aggressive Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kandarp Acharya

Fund Description

The Fund is a fund-of-funds that invests in various affiliated and unaffiliated mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (“Underlying Funds”) to pursue its investment objective. We seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets in equity securities (through investment in Underlying Funds). The Fund is a diversified equity investment that consists of Underlying Funds that employ different and complementary investment styles to provide potential for growth. These equity styles include large company, small company, and international. Additionally, we may invest up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets in bond or alternative-style asset classes (through investment in Underlying Funds).
Depending on market conditions, some equity asset classes will perform better than others. The Fund’s broad diversification across equity styles and the use of tactical allocation between equity styles may help to reduce the overall impact of poor performance in any one equity asset class.
We employ both quantitative analysis and qualitative judgments in making tactical allocations among various Underlying Funds. Quantitative analysis involves the use of proprietary asset allocation models, which employ various valuation techniques. Qualitative judgments are made based on assessments of a number of factors, including economic conditions, corporate earnings, monetary policy, market valuations, investor sentiment, and market technicals. Changes to effective allocations in the Fund may be implemented with index futures contracts or by buying and selling Underlying Funds, or both.
The Fund incorporates a derivatives overlay strategy that contains two specific risk management components: 1.) Volatility Management Overlay (VMO) and 2.)  Tail Risk Management  (TRM). Together these strategies will allow the Fund to attempt to manage short-term volatility, mitigate risk and/or improve returns under certain market conditions. To execute this overlay strategy, the Fund invests in long and/or short positions in exchange-traded futures contracts across a variety of asset classes, which include, but are not limited to, stocks, bonds, and currencies.
1. VMO  seeks to keep the Fund’s short-term volatility in-line with its strategic long-term target. The VMO uses quantitative inputs and strives to decrease the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is higher than average, and increasing the portfolio’s effective equity exposure when projected equity market volatility is lower than average. The VMO may increase exposures to a given asset class under certain market conditions while decreasing exposure during others.
2. TRM  is a quantitatively driven, structured hedging component developed to help reduce portfolio losses during severe market downturns. TRM will only seek to decrease market exposure under certain market conditions. When a portfolio breaches a certain value on the downside, downside protection (or hedge) may be added to decrease market exposure using futures. This component also systematically takes hedge profit by reducing downside protection after a severe portfolio decline.
Portfolio Asset Allocation
The following table provides the Fund’s neutral allocation and  target ranges.
Asset Class
Neutral Allocation
Range1
US Large Cap Stock Funds
60%
50% to 70%
US Small Cap Stock Funds
10%
0% to 20%
International Stock Funds
30%
20% to 40%
Alternative/Bond Funds
0%
0% to 20%
Volatility Management Overlay
0%
-10% to 10%
Tail Risk Management
0%
-60% to 0%
Read More

WEAFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -6.1% 259.6% 29.32%
1 Yr 11.2% -23.3% 219.9% 26.18%
3 Yr -1.8%* -7.5% 35.6% 82.29%
5 Yr -2.4%* -13.0% 17.0% 69.88%
10 Yr N/A* -8.1% 6.4% 57.69%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -44.4% 104.5% 47.62%
2021 2.0% -12.9% 10.1% 90.50%
2020 2.9% -3.8% 17.1% 70.76%
2019 5.3% -3.7% 7.3% 14.88%
2018 -5.7% -9.5% -1.3% 90.30%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WEAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.3% -11.0% 259.6% 29.32%
1 Yr 11.2% -23.3% 219.9% 25.65%
3 Yr -1.8%* -7.5% 35.6% 82.29%
5 Yr -2.4%* -13.0% 20.9% 76.97%
10 Yr N/A* -6.0% 14.9% 72.44%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WEAFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -44.4% 104.5% 47.62%
2021 2.0% -12.9% 10.1% 90.50%
2020 2.9% -3.8% 17.1% 70.76%
2019 5.3% -3.7% 7.3% 14.88%
2018 -5.7% -9.2% -1.3% 92.73%

NAV & Total Return History

WEAFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WEAFX Category Low Category High WEAFX % Rank
Net Assets 510 M 8.18 M 117 B 53.40%
Number of Holdings 29 4 9963 37.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 290 M 6.34 M 17.7 B 59.69%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 15.1% 100.0% 27.22%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Mar 22 35.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WEAFX % Rank
Stocks 		92.48% 41.81% 99.54% 56.54%
Cash 		7.48% -175.13% 34.02% 4.19%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 4.51% 46.60%
Other 		0.00% -2.94% 17.05% 89.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.88% 74.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 172.53% 83.25%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEAFX % Rank
Technology 		20.34% 1.75% 32.38% 42.63%
Financial Services 		15.21% 9.56% 42.24% 49.47%
Healthcare 		12.92% 2.06% 19.02% 69.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.69% 1.15% 24.72% 32.11%
Industrials 		10.68% 1.80% 15.05% 48.42%
Communication Services 		7.39% 1.90% 13.69% 44.74%
Consumer Defense 		7.35% 0.47% 14.80% 21.58%
Energy 		4.61% 0.00% 31.98% 42.63%
Basic Materials 		3.84% 0.00% 8.62% 59.47%
Real Estate 		3.59% 0.00% 28.04% 45.79%
Utilities 		2.38% 0.00% 15.29% 58.95%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WEAFX % Rank
US 		62.42% 27.22% 98.64% 65.97%
Non US 		30.06% 0.38% 36.06% 29.32%

WEAFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WEAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.92% 0.01% 2.81% 39.04%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.30% 65.97%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.14%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

WEAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.75% 3.00% 5.75% 13.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WEAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WEAFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 82.00% 0.18% 300.02% 91.01%

WEAFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WEAFX Category Low Category High WEAFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.71% 51.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WEAFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WEAFX Category Low Category High WEAFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.63% -1.69% 5.31% 45.21%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WEAFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WEAFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kandarp Acharya

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 30, 2013

8.67

8.7%

Mr. Acharya joined Wells Capital Management in 2013, where he currently serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Wells Capital Management, Mr. Acharya led the Advanced Analytics and Quantitative Research Group at Wells Fargo Wealth Management, where he also led the development and implementation of quantitative tactical allocation models as a member of the firm’s Asset Allocation Committee.

Travis Keshemberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2018

3.6

3.6%

Travis L. Keshemberg, CFA, CIP, FRM Mr. Keshemberg joined Allspring Investments in 2016, where he currently serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Asset Solutions team. Prior to joining Allspring Investments, Mr. Keshemberg was a Director of Research at Allspring Funds Management, LLC.

Petros Bocray

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Bocray is a portfolio manager on the Quantitative Strategies team at Wells Capital All Portfolios Management. In this role, Mr. Bocray serves as co-manager on several of the team's portfolios and conducts research supporting the quantitative models and investment strategies. Prior to joining the team in March 2006, Mr. Bocray worked as a portfolio manager for the Wells Fargo Wealth Management Group, where he managed private client accounts with a focus on portfolio construction and asset allocation. Education: Bachelor of Economics, College of Charleston, Charleston, South Carolina.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 26.6 6.61 2.41

