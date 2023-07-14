Home
Trending ETFs

WCM China Quality Growth Fund

mutual fund
WCQGX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.48 -0.05 -0.48%
primary theme
China Region Equity
share class
Inv (WCQGX) Primary Inst (WCMCX)
WCQGX (Mutual Fund)

WCQGX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM China Quality Growth Fund

WCQGX | Fund

$10.48

$11.2 M

0.00%

6.21%

Vitals

YTD Return

-6.6%

1 yr return

-7.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-7.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$11.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

46.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 6.21%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 57.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WCQGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -7.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WCM China Quality Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WCM Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Mar 31, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Tian

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of Chinese companies. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be a Chinese company if it has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, China, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, China. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, China also includes its special administrative regions and other districts, such as Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, including A-Shares, H-Shares, and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”), or through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”). The Fund may also use participation certificates issued by foreign banks or brokers evidencing ownership of underlying stock issued by a foreign company. Participation certificates are used by foreign investors to access local markets and to gain exposure to, primarily, equity securities of issuers listed on a local exchange.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies believed to be quality companies and have above-average potential for growth in assets and the rate of return on invested capital. The Fund’s advisor considers quality growth companies to: (i) have a history of predictable and consistent earnings growth; (ii) have regular, growing dividend payments; (iii) be industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; (iv) have corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; (v) have little or no debt; (vi) have attractive relative valuations; and (vii) have potential for asset base growth. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk. The Fund will generally hold the equity securities of approximately 30 to 50 issuers, and the Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund generally invests in companies in any sector, however, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than “diversified” funds.

Read More

WCQGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCQGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.6% -22.0% 21.1% 53.33%
1 Yr -7.4% -29.7% 41.4% 19.17%
3 Yr -7.7%* -27.8% 23.8% 37.04%
5 Yr N/A* -21.1% 17.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCQGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -40.5% 25.8% 49.56%
2021 -2.1% -28.6% 19.4% 27.52%
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCQGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.6% -32.2% 31.3% 37.82%
1 Yr -7.4% -55.0% 60.3% 15.13%
3 Yr -7.7%* -24.7% 27.8% 51.43%
5 Yr N/A* -17.5% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCQGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.9% -40.5% 25.8% 49.56%
2021 -2.1% -28.6% 19.4% 27.52%
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCQGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCQGX Category Low Category High WCQGX % Rank
Net Assets 11.2 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 74.17%
Number of Holdings 42 21 961 81.20%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.62 M 706 K 4.22 B 75.21%
Weighting of Top 10 46.09% 6.6% 81.8% 50.43%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  2. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  3. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  4. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  5. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  6. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  7. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  8. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  9. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%
  10. Umb Money Market Ii Special 11.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCQGX % Rank
Stocks 		96.72% 0.00% 102.18% 69.49%
Cash 		2.85% -2.18% 11.89% 30.77%
Other 		0.44% 0.00% 47.32% 13.68%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 24.79%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 29.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 31.36%

WCQGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCQGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 6.21% 0.09% 20.92% 6.14%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.09% 1.50% 85.00%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.27%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

WCQGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCQGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCQGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 57.00% 4.00% 278.00% 58.24%

WCQGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCQGX Category Low Category High WCQGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 67.50%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCQGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCQGX Category Low Category High WCQGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.01% -1.76% 4.74% 96.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCQGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCQGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Tian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Mike joined WCM in 2012; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2006, Mike’s experience includes a position as Senior Equity Analyst / Equity Strategist at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), where he produced the Morningstar Opportunistic Investor (a live portfolio and newsletter), and was instrumental in the development of Morningstar’s economic moat trend methodology. He earned his B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Mike is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

