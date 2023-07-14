Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of Chinese companies. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be a Chinese company if it has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, China, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, China. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, China also includes its special administrative regions and other districts, such as Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, including A-Shares, H-Shares, and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”), or through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”). The Fund may also use participation certificates issued by foreign banks or brokers evidencing ownership of underlying stock issued by a foreign company. Participation certificates are used by foreign investors to access local markets and to gain exposure to, primarily, equity securities of issuers listed on a local exchange.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies believed to be quality companies and have above-average potential for growth in assets and the rate of return on invested capital. The Fund’s advisor considers quality growth companies to: (i) have a history of predictable and consistent earnings growth; (ii) have regular, growing dividend payments; (iii) be industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; (iv) have corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; (v) have little or no debt; (vi) have attractive relative valuations; and (vii) have potential for asset base growth. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk. The Fund will generally hold the equity securities of approximately 30 to 50 issuers, and the Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund generally invests in companies in any sector, however, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than “diversified” funds.