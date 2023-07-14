Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-6.5%
1 yr return
-7.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$11.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
46.1%
Expense Ratio 5.96%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 57.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$100,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of Chinese companies. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be a Chinese company if it has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, China, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues, net profits or incremental revenue growth (typically over the past five years) from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, China. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, China also includes its special administrative regions and other districts, such as Hong Kong and Taiwan.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stock, including A-Shares, H-Shares, and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). ADRs and CDRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. and Canadian banks or trust companies, respectively. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, although they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may invest in China A-Shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (collectively, “Stock Connect”), or through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor and Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor systems (collectively, the “QFII Programs”). The Fund may also use participation certificates issued by foreign banks or brokers evidencing ownership of underlying stock issued by a foreign company. Participation certificates are used by foreign investors to access local markets and to gain exposure to, primarily, equity securities of issuers listed on a local exchange.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies believed to be quality companies and have above-average potential for growth in assets and the rate of return on invested capital. The Fund’s advisor considers quality growth companies to: (i) have a history of predictable and consistent earnings growth; (ii) have regular, growing dividend payments; (iii) be industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; (iv) have corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; (v) have little or no debt; (vi) have attractive relative valuations; and (vii) have potential for asset base growth. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk. The Fund will generally hold the equity securities of approximately 30 to 50 issuers, and the Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization. The Fund generally invests in companies in any sector, however, from time to time the Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors.
The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest more of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than “diversified” funds.
|Period
|WCMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.5%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|51.67%
|1 Yr
|-7.5%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|20.00%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|36.11%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.8%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|48.67%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|26.61%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|WCMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.5%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|35.29%
|1 Yr
|-7.5%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|15.97%
|3 Yr
|-7.5%*
|-24.7%
|27.8%
|50.48%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCMCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-26.8%
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|48.67%
|2021
|-2.0%
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|26.61%
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|WCMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.2 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|75.00%
|Number of Holdings
|42
|21
|961
|82.91%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.62 M
|706 K
|4.22 B
|76.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|46.09%
|6.6%
|81.8%
|51.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMCX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.72%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|70.34%
|Cash
|2.85%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|31.62%
|Other
|0.44%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|14.53%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|81.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|81.03%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|84.75%
|WCMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.96%
|0.09%
|20.92%
|7.02%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|91.67%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|69.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|WCMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|WCMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCMCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|57.00%
|4.00%
|278.00%
|59.34%
|WCMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|49.17%
|WCMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WCMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.76%
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|91.38%
|WCMCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 07, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2020
2.17
2.2%
Mike joined WCM in 2012; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our global, fundamental growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2006, Mike’s experience includes a position as Senior Equity Analyst / Equity Strategist at Morningstar, Inc. (Chicago), where he produced the Morningstar Opportunistic Investor (a live portfolio and newsletter), and was instrumental in the development of Morningstar’s economic moat trend methodology. He earned his B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Mike is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
