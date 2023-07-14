Home
Weitz Core Plus Income Fund

mutual fund
WCPBX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.67 -0.02 -0.21%
primary theme
U.S. Intermediate-Term Bond Duration
share class
Inv (WCPNX) Primary Inst (WCPBX)
Weitz Core Plus Income Fund

WCPBX | Fund

$9.67

$363 M

1.77%

$0.17

0.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-2.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.8%

Net Assets

$363 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Weitz Core Plus Income Fund

WCPBX | Fund

$9.67

$363 M

1.77%

$0.17

0.62%

WCPBX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Weitz Core Plus Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Weitz
  • Inception Date
    Jul 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    30511429
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Nolan Anderson

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities. These debt securities may include U.S. Government securities (including agency securities, and securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, including their mortgage-backed securities), corporate debt securities, other mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and securities issued by foreign governments, which may include sovereign debt. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in debt securities which are unrated or which are non-investment grade (we consider investment grade to mean rated at least BBB- by one or more nationally recognized credit ratings firm) (non-investment grade securities are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”); however, U.S. Government securities, as described above, even if unrated, do not count toward this 25% limit. The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will count toward the Fund’s 80% policy only if they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. The Fund may invest in securities issued by non-U.S. issuers, which securities may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. We select debt securities whose yield is sufficiently attractive in view of the risks of ownership. In deciding whether the Fund should invest in particular debt securities, we consider a number of factors such as the price, coupon and yield-to-maturity, as well as the credit quality of the issuer. We review the terms of the debt security, including subordination, default, sinking fund, and early redemption provisions.

The Fund may invest in debt securities of all maturities, but expects to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than ten years. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio as of June 30, 2022 was 7.8 years.

The Fund may also invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into stocks.

If we determine that circumstances warrant, a greater portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be retained in cash and cash equivalents such as U.S. Government securities or other high-quality debt securities. In the event that the Fund takes such a temporary defensive position, it may not be able to achieve its investment objective during this temporary period.

WCPBX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -4.3% 4.5% 27.32%
1 Yr -2.7% -16.1% 162.7% 13.09%
3 Yr -3.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 6.90%
5 Yr -0.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 11.32%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -34.7% 131.9% 5.76%
2021 -0.5% -6.0% 15.7% 3.34%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 42.01%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 81.48%
2018 -0.2% -2.2% 3.3% 5.27%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -15.5% 4.5% 28.37%
1 Yr -2.7% -16.1% 162.7% 9.74%
3 Yr -3.9%* -12.4% 47.6% 8.91%
5 Yr -0.8%* -10.0% 55.5% 10.40%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCPBX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.5% -34.7% 131.9% 5.76%
2021 -0.5% -6.0% 15.7% 3.44%
2020 1.5% -9.6% 118.7% 42.01%
2019 1.0% -0.4% 5.8% 81.59%
2018 -0.2% -2.2% 3.3% 18.97%

NAV & Total Return History

WCPBX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCPBX Category Low Category High WCPBX % Rank
Net Assets 363 M 2.88 M 287 B 72.27%
Number of Holdings 259 1 17234 79.81%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.1 M -106 M 27.6 B 76.29%
Weighting of Top 10 20.35% 3.7% 123.9% 64.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bonds 1.875% 2.93%
  2. United States Treasury Bonds 2.5% 2.36%
  3. United States Treasury Bonds 2.25% 2.25%
  4. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 2.13%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 0.25% 2.12%
  6. United States Treasury Notes 0.875% 2.03%
  7. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 1.94%
  8. United States Treasury Notes 1.25% 1.86%
  9. United States Treasury Notes 2.25% 1.84%
  10. United States Treasury Notes 1.125% 1.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCPBX % Rank
Bonds 		93.83% 3.97% 268.18% 65.94%
Cash 		4.90% -181.13% 95.99% 31.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.68% 0.00% 77.13% 10.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.58% 0.00% 7.93% 78.19%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 92.79%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 86.67%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCPBX % Rank
Government 		36.82% 0.00% 86.23% 25.24%
Securitized 		33.82% 0.00% 98.40% 36.29%
Corporate 		23.87% 0.00% 100.00% 72.95%
Cash & Equivalents 		4.90% 0.00% 95.99% 44.38%
Municipal 		0.59% 0.00% 100.00% 38.95%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 25.16% 94.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCPBX % Rank
US 		92.40% 3.63% 210.09% 21.24%
Non US 		1.43% -6.54% 58.09% 91.90%

WCPBX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.01% 20.64% 57.46%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.76% 69.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.50% 6.10%

Sales Fees

WCPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCPBX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% 10.75%

WCPBX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCPBX Category Low Category High WCPBX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.77% 0.00% 10.82% 88.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCPBX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCPBX Category Low Category High WCPBX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.16% -1.28% 8.97% 23.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCPBX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

WCPBX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Nolan Anderson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Portfolio Manager Conservative Allocation / Balanced Fund (Since July 2021) Core Plus Income / Core Plus Income Fund (Since July 2014) Short Duration Income / Short Duration Income Fund (Since July 2017) Ultra Short Government Fund (Since December 2016) Investment industry experience since 2004 Nolan Anderson joined Weitz Investment Management in 2011 as a fixed income research analyst. In 2014, he was promoted to portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Anderson performed financial modeling and due diligence on leveraged buyout transactions for Wells Fargo Bank. Mr. Anderson has a bachelor’s in real estate and land use economics and an MBA from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Thomas Carney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2014

7.84

7.8%

Director of Fixed Income Research Portfolio Manager Core Plus Income / Core Plus Income Fund (Since July 2014) Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund (Since January 1996) Short Duration Income / Short Duration Income Fund (Since January 1996) Ultra Short Government Fund (Since January 1996) Investment industry experience since 1982 Tom Carney joined Weitz Investment Management in 1995 as a research analyst and equity trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 1996. Previously, Mr. Carney held several positions at Chiles, Heider & Co., Inc. Mr. Carney has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

×