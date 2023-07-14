Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-2.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.8%
Net Assets
$363 M
Holdings in Top 10
20.4%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in debt securities. These debt securities may include U.S. Government securities (including agency securities, and securities issued by government-sponsored enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, including their mortgage-backed securities), corporate debt securities, other mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and securities issued by foreign governments, which may include sovereign debt. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in debt securities which are unrated or which are non-investment grade (we consider investment grade to mean rated at least BBB- by one or more nationally recognized credit ratings firm) (non-investment grade securities are commonly referred to as “junk bonds”); however, U.S. Government securities, as described above, even if unrated, do not count toward this 25% limit. The Fund may invest in derivatives instruments, such as options, futures contracts, including interest rate futures, and options on futures. These investments will typically be made for investment purposes consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and may also be used to mitigate or hedge risks within the portfolio or for the temporary investment of cash balances. These derivative instruments will count toward the Fund’s 80% policy only if they have economic characteristics similar to the securities included within that policy. The Fund may invest in securities issued by non-U.S. issuers, which securities may be denominated in U.S. dollars or foreign currencies. We select debt securities whose yield is sufficiently attractive in view of the risks of ownership. In deciding whether the Fund should invest in particular debt securities, we consider a number of factors such as the price, coupon and yield-to-maturity, as well as the credit quality of the issuer. We review the terms of the debt security, including subordination, default, sinking fund, and early redemption provisions.
The Fund may invest in debt securities of all maturities, but expects to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than ten years. The dollar-weighted average maturity of the Fund’s portfolio as of June 30, 2022 was 7.8 years.
The Fund may also invest in common stocks, preferred stocks and securities convertible into stocks.
If we determine that circumstances warrant, a greater portion of the Fund’s portfolio may be retained in cash and cash equivalents such as U.S. Government securities or other high-quality debt securities. In the event that the Fund takes such a temporary defensive position, it may not be able to achieve its investment objective during this temporary period.
|Period
|WCPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|27.41%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|13.18%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|7.00%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|11.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|5.86%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|3.44%
|2020
|1.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|42.11%
|2019
|1.0%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|81.59%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|5.39%
|Period
|WCPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|28.46%
|1 Yr
|-2.7%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|9.84%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|9.02%
|5 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|10.51%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCPNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.5%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|5.86%
|2021
|-0.5%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|3.54%
|2020
|1.5%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|42.11%
|2019
|1.0%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|81.70%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|19.09%
|WCPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCPNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|363 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|72.36%
|Number of Holdings
|259
|1
|17234
|79.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|71.1 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|76.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.35%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|64.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCPNX % Rank
|Bonds
|93.83%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|66.03%
|Cash
|4.90%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|31.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.68%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|10.38%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.58%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|78.29%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|92.98%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|86.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCPNX % Rank
|Government
|36.82%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|25.33%
|Securitized
|33.82%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|36.38%
|Corporate
|23.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|4.90%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|44.48%
|Municipal
|0.59%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|39.05%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|94.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCPNX % Rank
|US
|92.40%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|21.33%
|Non US
|1.43%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|92.00%
|WCPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|32.26%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|69.83%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.03%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|6.34%
|WCPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WCPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCPNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|10.64%
|WCPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCPNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.73%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|89.12%
|WCPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|WCPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCPNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.07%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|27.22%
|WCPNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2021
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2019
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2018
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2015
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2015
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Director of Fixed Income Research Portfolio Manager Core Plus Income / Core Plus Income Fund (Since July 2014) Nebraska Tax-Free Income Fund (Since January 1996) Short Duration Income / Short Duration Income Fund (Since January 1996) Ultra Short Government Fund (Since January 1996) Investment industry experience since 1982 Tom Carney joined Weitz Investment Management in 1995 as a research analyst and equity trader. He was promoted to portfolio manager in 1996. Previously, Mr. Carney held several positions at Chiles, Heider & Co., Inc. Mr. Carney has a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2014
7.84
7.8%
Portfolio Manager Conservative Allocation / Balanced Fund (Since July 2021) Core Plus Income / Core Plus Income Fund (Since July 2014) Short Duration Income / Short Duration Income Fund (Since July 2017) Ultra Short Government Fund (Since December 2016) Investment industry experience since 2004 Nolan Anderson joined Weitz Investment Management in 2011 as a fixed income research analyst. In 2014, he was promoted to portfolio manager. Previously, Mr. Anderson performed financial modeling and due diligence on leveraged buyout transactions for Wells Fargo Bank. Mr. Anderson has a bachelor’s in real estate and land use economics and an MBA from the University of Nebraska Omaha.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
