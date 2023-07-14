Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Small Cap Growth Fund

WCMLX | Fund

$12.20

$35.1 M

0.00%

2.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

14.7%

1 yr return

17.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

4.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$35.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

22.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Small Cap Growth Fund

WCMLX | Fund

$12.20

$35.1 M

0.00%

2.08%

WCMLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 14.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -1.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WCM Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WCM Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Rackers

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s advisor considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index were between $25.4 million and $10.28 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in the rate of return on invested capital and assets. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; little or no debt; attractive relative valuations; and potential for asset base growth. The Fund’s advisor employs a dynamic process to analyze corporate performance and valuation, which includes evaluating the current trajectory and outlook for each company held by the Fund, as well as the value the market is assigning to the cash flow the company can generate. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.

Read More

WCMLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -21.9% 50.1% 35.69%
1 Yr 17.6% -72.8% 36.6% 12.61%
3 Yr 4.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 13.89%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 12.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -82.1% 547.9% 12.46%
2021 -1.7% -69.3% 196.9% 39.14%
2020 11.2% -28.2% 32.1% 27.42%
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 14.7% -24.8% 50.1% 35.02%
1 Yr 17.6% -72.8% 36.6% 11.93%
3 Yr 4.7%* -54.3% 47.2% 13.89%
5 Yr N/A* -42.7% 14.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.4% -82.1% 547.9% 12.46%
2021 -1.7% -69.3% 196.9% 39.14%
2020 11.2% -28.2% 32.1% 27.42%
2019 N/A -3.2% 9.3% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 20.4% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCMLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCMLX Category Low Category High WCMLX % Rank
Net Assets 35.1 M 183 K 28 B 90.47%
Number of Holdings 68 6 1336 77.26%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.5 M 59 K 2.7 B 90.64%
Weighting of Top 10 22.23% 5.9% 100.0% 48.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc 2.55%
  2. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 2.47%
  3. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp 2.37%
  4. Tetra Tech Inc 2.33%
  5. Semtech Corp 2.28%
  6. Performance Food Group Co 2.28%
  7. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc 2.27%
  8. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 2.25%
  9. Saia Inc 2.22%
  10. Pluralsight Inc Class A 2.20%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMLX % Rank
Stocks 		97.95% 77.52% 101.30% 45.48%
Cash 		2.09% -1.30% 22.49% 49.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 96.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 96.32%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 96.32%
Other 		-0.05% -1.57% 7.18% 99.16%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMLX % Rank
Technology 		27.07% 2.91% 75.51% 34.95%
Healthcare 		25.01% 0.00% 47.90% 34.28%
Industrials 		16.10% 0.00% 36.64% 62.37%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.73% 0.00% 40.68% 20.07%
Basic Materials 		5.72% 0.00% 10.30% 6.86%
Consumer Defense 		4.22% 0.00% 13.56% 44.82%
Financial Services 		3.55% 0.00% 42.95% 84.78%
Real Estate 		2.60% 0.00% 15.31% 41.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 97.66%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 55.49% 99.16%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 15.31% 99.50%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMLX % Rank
US 		97.95% 67.06% 99.56% 10.54%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 26.08% 100.00%

WCMLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.08% 0.05% 27.56% 8.47%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.05% 4.05% 92.29%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

WCMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCMLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.00% 3.00% 439.00% 48.25%

WCMLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCMLX Category Low Category High WCMLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 97.49%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCMLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCMLX Category Low Category High WCMLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.00% -4.08% 1.10% 72.88%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCMLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCMLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Rackers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2019

2.59

2.6%

John joined WCM in 2018; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our US small-cap and SMID-cap growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1991, John’s experience includes a position as lead portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Growth and SMID-Cap Growth strategies at Kennedy Capital Management and, earlier, at Missouri Valley Partners. Earlier still, he was a founding partner at Pearl Street Capital, where he managed a sector-focused long/short fund. John earned his M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Notre Dame (Indiana), and his B.S. in Finance from the University of Missouri.

Chad Hoffman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Chad joined WCM in 2018; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our US small-cap and SMID-cap growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1998, Chad’s experience includes a position as Assistant Portfolio Manager for the Small-Cap Growth and SMID-Cap Growth strategies at Kennedy Capital Management and, earlier, at Missouri Valley Partners. Chad also served as Equity Research Analyst at both Kennedy Capital Management and Missouri Valley Partners, with significant experience following the Information Technology sector. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Saint Louis University (Missouri) with a B.S. in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

