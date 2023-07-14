Dividend Investing Ideas Center
YTD Return
14.6%
1 yr return
17.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$35.1 M
Holdings in Top 10
22.2%
Expense Ratio 2.33%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small capitalization companies. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s advisor considers small capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of purchase. Because small capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of June 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2000® Index were between $25.4 million and $10.28 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Russell 2000® Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies believed to have above-average potential for growth in the rate of return on invested capital and assets. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; little or no debt; attractive relative valuations; and potential for asset base growth. The Fund’s advisor employs a dynamic process to analyze corporate performance and valuation, which includes evaluating the current trajectory and outlook for each company held by the Fund, as well as the value the market is assigning to the cash flow the company can generate. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.
|Period
|WCMNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|14.6%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|36.70%
|1 Yr
|17.4%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|13.45%
|3 Yr
|4.4%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|15.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WCMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|35.1 M
|183 K
|28 B
|90.30%
|Number of Holdings
|68
|6
|1336
|77.09%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.5 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|90.47%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.23%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|48.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMNX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.95%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|45.32%
|Cash
|2.09%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|49.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|96.15%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|96.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|96.15%
|Other
|-0.05%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|99.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMNX % Rank
|Technology
|27.07%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|34.78%
|Healthcare
|25.01%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|34.11%
|Industrials
|16.10%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|62.21%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.73%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|19.90%
|Basic Materials
|5.72%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|6.69%
|Consumer Defense
|4.22%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|44.65%
|Financial Services
|3.55%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|84.62%
|Real Estate
|2.60%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|41.30%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|97.49%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|99.00%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|99.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMNX % Rank
|US
|97.95%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|10.37%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|99.83%
|WCMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.33%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|4.24%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|92.13%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|WCMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WCMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCMNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|48.05%
|WCMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|97.32%
|WCMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WCMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.25%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|84.75%
|WCMNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Chad joined WCM in 2018; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our US small-cap and SMID-cap growth strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 1998, Chad’s experience includes a position as Assistant Portfolio Manager for the Small-Cap Growth and SMID-Cap Growth strategies at Kennedy Capital Management and, earlier, at Missouri Valley Partners. Chad also served as Equity Research Analyst at both Kennedy Capital Management and Missouri Valley Partners, with significant experience following the Information Technology sector. Chad graduated summa cum laude from Saint Louis University (Missouri) with a B.S. in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2019
2.59
2.6%
John joined WCM in 2018; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our US small-cap and SMID-cap growth strategies. Since he began his investment career in 1991, John’s experience includes a position as lead portfolio manager for the Small-Cap Growth and SMID-Cap Growth strategies at Kennedy Capital Management and, earlier, at Missouri Valley Partners. Earlier still, he was a founding partner at Pearl Street Capital, where he managed a sector-focused long/short fund. John earned his M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Notre Dame (Indiana), and his B.S. in Finance from the University of Missouri.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
