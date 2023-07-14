Home
WCM Focused Small Cap Fund

mutual fund
WCMFX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.91 -0.12 -1.0%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity
share class
Inv (WCMJX) Primary Inst (WCMFX)
WCM Focused Small Cap Fund

WCMFX | Fund

$11.91

$101 M

0.00%

1.72%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.8%

1 yr return

17.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

10.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$101 M

Holdings in Top 10

49.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.72%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

$100,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WCM Focused Small Cap Fund

WCMFX | Fund

$11.91

$101 M

0.00%

1.72%

WCMFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WCM Focused Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WCM Investment Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 30, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jonathon Detter

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies the Fund’s advisor believes to be undervalued. Value investing involves buying stocks that are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their peers or their prospects for growth. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s advisor considers small- and mid-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2500® Index at the time of purchase. Because small- and mid-capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2500® Index were between $14.7 million and $18.2 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy whereby the Fund’s investment advisor will typically invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers. Generally, the Fund expects to hold the equity securities of approximately 45 or less issuers.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies trading at discounts to their intrinsic value. The Fund’s advisor seeks to determine a company’s intrinsic value through disciplined financial analysis. The Fund’s advisor believes that equities purchased at prices below their intrinsic value may afford capital protection from permanent loss and may result in substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s intrinsic value. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; little or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.

Read More

WCMFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% -10.6% 21.3% 0.43%
1 Yr 17.2% -16.4% 28.1% 6.02%
3 Yr 10.9%* -16.2% 112.7% 56.75%
5 Yr N/A* -24.6% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -21.2% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -36.7% 212.9% 39.12%
2021 5.8% -38.4% 60.6% 77.88%
2020 -0.2% -9.3% 66.8% 66.59%
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% -12.9% 21.3% 0.43%
1 Yr 17.2% -16.4% 46.4% 5.79%
3 Yr 10.9%* -16.2% 112.7% 56.06%
5 Yr N/A* -19.1% 42.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -10.1% 23.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCMFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.2% -36.7% 212.9% 39.12%
2021 5.8% -38.4% 60.6% 77.88%
2020 -0.2% -7.6% 66.8% 66.59%
2019 N/A -5.9% 7.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCMFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCMFX Category Low Category High WCMFX % Rank
Net Assets 101 M 1.55 M 47.3 B 79.61%
Number of Holdings 33 10 1551 96.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 51.1 M 812 K 2.82 B 62.04%
Weighting of Top 10 49.10% 4.8% 95.7% 3.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Mkt 6.14%
  2. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc 5.25%
  3. ePlus Inc 5.25%
  4. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp 5.19%
  5. Focus Financial Partners Inc Class A 5.03%
  6. Inter Parfums Inc 4.81%
  7. Element Solutions Inc 4.75%
  8. Addus HomeCare Corp 4.74%
  9. EnerSys 4.74%
  10. Healthcare Services Group Inc 4.66%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMFX % Rank
Stocks 		93.88% 14.38% 100.16% 93.28%
Cash 		6.14% -52.43% 47.85% 7.16%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.63% 59.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.63% 58.35%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 51.67% 59.00%
Other 		-0.02% -0.88% 5.25% 98.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMFX % Rank
Industrials 		29.40% 0.65% 48.61% 5.47%
Financial Services 		14.04% 0.00% 35.71% 89.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.34% 0.00% 51.62% 35.45%
Consumer Defense 		12.75% 0.00% 13.22% 2.63%
Technology 		10.36% 0.00% 34.03% 39.61%
Healthcare 		9.61% 0.00% 25.76% 12.47%
Basic Materials 		6.00% 0.00% 67.30% 41.14%
Real Estate 		4.50% 0.00% 44.41% 69.37%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.86% 89.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 29.42% 98.03%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 24.90% 96.06%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCMFX % Rank
US 		93.88% 11.42% 100.16% 58.57%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 78.53% 96.31%

WCMFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.72% 0.05% 37.36% 22.93%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.50% 90.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.35% N/A

Sales Fees

WCMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WCMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCMFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.00% 7.00% 252.00% 20.99%

WCMFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCMFX Category Low Category High WCMFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 7.65% 69.38%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCMFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCMFX Category Low Category High WCMFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.46% -1.43% 4.13% 91.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCMFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WCMFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jonathon Detter

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Jon joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2001, Jon’s experience includes a position as principal at Opus Capital Management, where he was one of three portfolio managers on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Earlier, he held positions at Valuation Research Corporation and Arthur Andersen LLP, performing valuation work for public and private companies, primarily with respect to equity and option valuations, purchase price allocations, intangible assets and asset impairment testing. Jon graduated magna cum laude from Xavier University (Ohio) with a B.S.B.A. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Anthony Glickhouse

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Anthony joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2006, Anthony’s experience includes a position at Opus Capital Management, where he was a research analyst on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Previously, Anthony held positions at The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, where he conducted economic / capital market research and detailed asset allocation analysis, and at Renaissance Investment Management, where he performed operations and security analysis duties. Anthony graduated from Miami University (Ohio) with a B.S. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Patrick McGee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 30, 2019

2.59

2.6%

Pat joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2010, Pat’s experience includes a position at Opus Capital Management, where he was a research analyst on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Previously, Pat held the Associate Analyst position at Avondale Partners LLC, where he assisted in research. Earlier still, he worked as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young LLP, where he established the Los Angeles office’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services practice. Pat earned his B.B.A. in Finance and Public Policy from the College of William & Mary (Virginia), and his M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. He is also a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 37.45 8.2 3.58

