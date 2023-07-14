Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
19.7%
1 yr return
17.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
10.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$101 M
Holdings in Top 10
49.1%
Expense Ratio 1.97%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies the Fund’s advisor believes to be undervalued. Value investing involves buying stocks that are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their peers or their prospects for growth. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s advisor considers small- and mid-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2500® Index at the time of purchase. Because small- and mid-capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2500® Index were between $14.7 million and $18.2 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy whereby the Fund’s investment advisor will typically invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers. Generally, the Fund expects to hold the equity securities of approximately 45 or less issuers.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies trading at discounts to their intrinsic value. The Fund’s advisor seeks to determine a company’s intrinsic value through disciplined financial analysis. The Fund’s advisor believes that equities purchased at prices below their intrinsic value may afford capital protection from permanent loss and may result in substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s intrinsic value. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; little or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.
|Period
|WCMJX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.7%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|0.65%
|1 Yr
|17.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|6.45%
|3 Yr
|10.6%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|59.27%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|WCMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMJX % Rank
|Net Assets
|101 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|79.40%
|Number of Holdings
|33
|10
|1551
|95.88%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|51.1 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|61.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|49.10%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|3.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMJX % Rank
|Stocks
|93.88%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|93.06%
|Cash
|6.14%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|6.94%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|40.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|39.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|39.91%
|Other
|-0.02%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|98.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMJX % Rank
|Industrials
|29.40%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|5.25%
|Financial Services
|14.04%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|89.28%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.34%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|35.23%
|Consumer Defense
|12.75%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|2.41%
|Technology
|10.36%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|39.39%
|Healthcare
|9.61%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|12.25%
|Basic Materials
|6.00%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|40.92%
|Real Estate
|4.50%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|69.15%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|86.21%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|97.81%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|93.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMJX % Rank
|US
|93.88%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|58.35%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|95.66%
|WCMJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.97%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|15.94%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|89.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|44.81%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|WCMJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|WCMJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCMJX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|20.49%
|WCMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMJX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|55.89%
|WCMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|WCMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMJX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.71%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|96.27%
|WCMJX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Jon joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2001, Jon’s experience includes a position as principal at Opus Capital Management, where he was one of three portfolio managers on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Earlier, he held positions at Valuation Research Corporation and Arthur Andersen LLP, performing valuation work for public and private companies, primarily with respect to equity and option valuations, purchase price allocations, intangible assets and asset impairment testing. Jon graduated magna cum laude from Xavier University (Ohio) with a B.S.B.A. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Anthony joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since he began his investment career in 2006, Anthony’s experience includes a position at Opus Capital Management, where he was a research analyst on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Previously, Anthony held positions at The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, where he conducted economic / capital market research and detailed asset allocation analysis, and at Renaissance Investment Management, where he performed operations and security analysis duties. Anthony graduated from Miami University (Ohio) with a B.S. in Finance. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2019
2.59
2.6%
Pat joined WCM in 2016; his primary responsibilities are portfolio management and equity research for our fundamental value strategies. Since the start of his investment career in 2010, Pat’s experience includes a position at Opus Capital Management, where he was a research analyst on the Opus Small-Cap Value flagship product, as well as a founder of, and portfolio manager for, the Focused Small-Cap product. Previously, Pat held the Associate Analyst position at Avondale Partners LLC, where he assisted in research. Earlier still, he worked as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young LLP, where he established the Los Angeles office’s Fraud Investigation and Dispute Services practice. Pat earned his B.B.A. in Finance and Public Policy from the College of William & Mary (Virginia), and his M.B.A. from the University of Virginia. He is also a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
