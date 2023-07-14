Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies the Fund’s advisor believes to be undervalued. Value investing involves buying stocks that are out of favor and/or undervalued in comparison to their peers or their prospects for growth. The Fund primarily invests in common stocks of U.S. companies. The Fund may also invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund’s advisor considers small- and mid-capitalization companies to be companies with market capitalizations within the range of those companies included in the Russell 2500® Index at the time of purchase. Because small- and mid-capitalization companies are defined by reference to an index, the range of market capitalization of companies in which the Fund invests may vary with market conditions. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalizations of companies included in the Russell 2500® Index were between $14.7 million and $18.2 billion. Investments in companies that move above or below the capitalization range of the Russell 2500® Index may continue to be held by the Fund in the Fund advisor’s sole discretion. The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy whereby the Fund’s investment advisor will typically invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers. Generally, the Fund expects to hold the equity securities of approximately 45 or less issuers.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies trading at discounts to their intrinsic value. The Fund’s advisor seeks to determine a company’s intrinsic value through disciplined financial analysis. The Fund’s advisor believes that equities purchased at prices below their intrinsic value may afford capital protection from permanent loss and may result in substantial appreciation if the market recognizes the company’s intrinsic value. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with sustainable competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; little or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. In selecting securities, the Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including, among others, political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk.