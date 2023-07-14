Home
WCM Focused Emerging Markets ex China Fund

mutual fund
WCFEX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$11.87 +0.02 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
(WCMWX) Primary (WCFEX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WCM Focused Emerging Markets ex China Fund

WCFEX | Fund

$11.87

$495 K

0.00%

0.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

19.8%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$495 K

Holdings in Top 10

48.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

WCM Focused Emerging Markets ex China Fund

WCFEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 19.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SUMMARY SECTION – WCM Focused Emerging Markets ex China Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies in emerging or frontier countries or markets, excluding companies in China. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market.

The Fund’s advisor expects the Fund to primarily invest in equity securities under normal circumstances. The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, which may include common stock that is offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”), and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy whereby the Fund’s investment advisor will typically invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term historical growth in revenue and earnings, and/or a strong probability for superior future growth. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with strengthening competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. The Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk in selecting securities.

The Fund may invest in securities of any size companies. The Fund generally invests in the securities of companies domiciled in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies domiciled in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries from time to time.

WCFEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WCFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WCFEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WCFEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WCFEX Category Low Category High WCFEX % Rank
Net Assets 495 K N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 51 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 242 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 48.84% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MXN SPOT FORWARD CONTRACT / 11.31%
  2. TSMC 7.33%
  3. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF 5.41%
  4. ZAR SPOT FORWARD CONTRACT / 4.93%
  5. PLN SPOT FORWARD CONTRACT / 3.75%
  6. Dino Polska SA 3.73%
  7. Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd 3.35%
  8. Airtac International Group 3.04%
  9. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT 3.03%
  10. WNS Holdings Ltd 2.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WCFEX % Rank
Stocks 		81.33% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		24.78% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCFEX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WCFEX % Rank
Non US 		69.35% N/A N/A N/A
US 		11.98% N/A N/A N/A

WCFEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WCFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.04% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

WCFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

WCFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WCFEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

WCFEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WCFEX Category Low Category High WCFEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WCFEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WCFEX Category Low Category High WCFEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WCFEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

WCFEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

