Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
20.0%
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$495 K
Holdings in Top 10
48.8%
Expense Ratio 0.03%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies in emerging or frontier countries or markets, excluding companies in China. Emerging and frontier countries or markets are those countries or markets with low- to middle-income economies as classified by the World Bank or included in any of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging markets or frontier markets indices. The Fund’s advisor considers a company to be in an emerging or frontier country or market if the company has been organized under the laws of, has its principal offices in, or has its securities principally traded in, the emerging or frontier country or market, or if the company derives at least 50% of its revenues from, or has at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, the emerging or frontier country or market.
The Fund’s advisor expects the Fund to primarily invest in equity securities under normal circumstances. The Fund’s equity investments include common stock, which may include common stock that is offered in initial public offerings (“IPOs”), and depository receipts. The Fund’s investments in depository receipts may include American, European, Canadian and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs”, “EDRs”, “CDRs” and “GDRs”, respectively). The Fund will be managed pursuant to a “focused” strategy whereby the Fund’s investment advisor will typically invest the Fund’s assets in the equity securities of a small number of issuers.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach that seeks to identify companies with attractive fundamentals, such as long-term historical growth in revenue and earnings, and/or a strong probability for superior future growth. The advisor’s investment process seeks companies that are industry leaders with strengthening competitive advantages; corporate cultures emphasizing strong, quality and experienced management; low or no debt; and attractive relative valuations. The Fund’s advisor also considers other factors including political risk, monetary policy risk, and regulatory risk in selecting securities.
The Fund may invest in securities of any size companies. The Fund generally invests in the securities of companies domiciled in at least three different countries. However, from time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies domiciled in one or a few countries or regions. The Fund may make significant investments in certain sectors or group of sectors within a particular industry or industries from time to time.
|Period
|WCMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|WCMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|20.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|WCMWX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WCMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMWX % Rank
|Net Assets
|495 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|51
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|242 K
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.84%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMWX % Rank
|Stocks
|81.33%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|24.78%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMWX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WCMWX % Rank
|Non US
|69.35%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|US
|11.98%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WCMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.03%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WCMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WCMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WCMWX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WCMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMWX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WCMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|WCMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WCMWX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WCMWX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
