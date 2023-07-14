Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|WBSNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.2%
|-21.9%
|50.1%
|65.99%
|1 Yr
|14.8%
|-72.8%
|36.6%
|29.24%
|3 Yr
|-1.0%*
|-54.3%
|47.2%
|35.59%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-42.7%
|12.5%
|46.48%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-23.2%
|11.9%
|58.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|WBSNX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.7%
|-82.1%
|547.9%
|15.02%
|2021
|-3.8%
|-69.3%
|196.9%
|48.79%
|2020
|7.5%
|-28.2%
|32.1%
|66.31%
|2019
|4.5%
|-3.2%
|9.3%
|61.51%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-14.5%
|20.4%
|32.57%
|WBSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBSNX % Rank
|Net Assets
|543 M
|183 K
|28 B
|53.51%
|Number of Holdings
|92
|6
|1336
|50.84%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|111 M
|59 K
|2.7 B
|52.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|20.40%
|5.9%
|100.0%
|60.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBSNX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.44%
|77.52%
|101.30%
|19.73%
|Cash
|0.56%
|-1.30%
|22.49%
|78.09%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.43%
|49.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.57%
|7.18%
|57.69%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|47.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.19%
|47.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBSNX % Rank
|Industrials
|23.51%
|0.00%
|36.64%
|8.03%
|Healthcare
|22.69%
|0.00%
|47.90%
|51.00%
|Technology
|20.98%
|2.91%
|75.51%
|76.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.62%
|0.00%
|40.68%
|42.14%
|Energy
|4.67%
|0.00%
|55.49%
|19.57%
|Consumer Defense
|4.26%
|0.00%
|13.56%
|43.65%
|Basic Materials
|3.21%
|0.00%
|10.30%
|33.44%
|Communication Services
|2.94%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|35.62%
|Financial Services
|2.69%
|0.00%
|42.95%
|89.63%
|Real Estate
|2.43%
|0.00%
|15.31%
|42.98%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.57%
|61.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WBSNX % Rank
|US
|88.49%
|67.06%
|99.56%
|80.43%
|Non US
|10.95%
|0.00%
|26.08%
|10.03%
|WBSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.56%
|0.05%
|27.56%
|24.41%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.05%
|4.05%
|94.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|46.36%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|72.64%
|WBSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WBSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|84.03%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WBSNX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|3.00%
|439.00%
|44.36%
|WBSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBSNX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.90%
|51.00%
|WBSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|WBSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WBSNX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.18%
|-4.08%
|1.10%
|81.69%
|WBSNX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.645
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 02, 2016
5.83
5.8%
Ward Sexton, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth and Small-Mid Cap Core strategies. Previously, he was an associate portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth strategy and a research analyst. He joined the team in 2001 and covered resource, financial, and consumer companies during his time as an analyst. He joined William Blair in 1999, initially working in the firm’s corporate finance group for two years. Ward is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. in finance, with honors, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A., with high honors, from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 14, 2020
1.71
1.7%
Mark Thompson, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth strategy. Previously, he was a research analyst and an associate portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth strategy. In Mark’s research role, he focused on U.S. small-cap stocks across sectors. Before joining the firm as a research analyst in 2006, he was a research generalist at Kidron Capital for three years. Before that, he was a research analyst covering healthcare at American Express for two years. Mark is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.B.A. in finance (with an emphasis on accounting) and an M.B.A. (with an emphasis on finance) from the University of Iowa.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.44
|9.03
|5.25
