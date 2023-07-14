Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
WBSIX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.0 -0.22 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (WBSIX) Primary N (WBSNX) Retirement (WBSRX)
WBSIX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.0 -0.22 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (WBSIX) Primary N (WBSNX) Retirement (WBSRX)
WBSIX (Mutual Fund)

William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$32.0 -0.22 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (WBSIX) Primary N (WBSNX) Retirement (WBSRX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund

WBSIX | Fund

$32.00

$543 M

0.00%

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

12.3%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$543 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

$500,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund

WBSIX | Fund

$32.00

$543 M

0.00%

1.25%

WBSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair Small Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    Dec 27, 1999
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ward Sexton

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in stocks of small capitalized (“small cap”) companies. The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), of small cap domestic growth companies that are expected to exhibit quality growth characteristics. The Fund’s investments in small cap companies may include a significant weighting to micro‑cap companies (which, for purposes of the Fund, are companies with market capitalizations of $1 billion or less at the time of the Fund’s investment). For purposes of the Fund, the Adviser considers a company to be a small cap company if it has a market capitalization no larger than the largest capitalized company included in the Russell 2000® Index at the time of the Fund’s investment. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase may continue to be held in the Fund. To a limited extent, the Fund may also purchase stocks of companies with business characteristics and growth prospects similar to small cap companies, but that may have market capitalizations above the market capitalization of the largest member of the Russell 2000® Index.
The Russell 2000® Index is a widely recognized, unmanaged index of common stocks that measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index. The companies in the Russell 2000® Index are considered representative of small cap companies. The size of companies in the Russell 2000® Index may change with market conditions. In addition, changes to the composition of the Russell 2000® Index can change the market capitalization range of the companies included in the index. As of March 31, 2022, the Russell 2000® Index included securities issued by companies that ranged in size between $21.6 million and $14.2 billion. The Russell 2000® Growth Index, the Fund’s benchmark, measures the performance of those Russell 2000 companies with a greater-than-average growth orientation.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser evaluates the extent to which a company meets the quality growth criteria set forth below. All of the criteria are evaluated relative to the valuation of the security. The weight given to a particular investment criterion will depend upon the circumstances, and Fund holdings may not meet all of the following criteria: (a) the company should be, or should have the expectation of becoming, a significant provider in the primary markets it serves, (b) the company should have some distinctive attribute relative to present or potential competitors (for example, this may take the form of proprietary products or processes, a unique distribution system, an entrenched brand name or an especially strong financial position relative to its competition), (c) the company should participate in an industry expected to grow rapidly due to economic factors or technological change or should grow through market share gains in its industry and (d) the company should have a strong management team.
Read More

WBSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -21.9% 50.1% 64.48%
1 Yr 15.9% -72.8% 36.6% 24.71%
3 Yr 0.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 26.91%
5 Yr -1.9%* -42.7% 12.5% 32.59%
10 Yr -0.1%* -23.2% 11.9% 48.71%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -82.1% 547.9% 13.65%
2021 -2.4% -69.3% 196.9% 41.21%
2020 8.1% -28.2% 32.1% 57.71%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 59.30%
2018 -2.6% -14.5% 20.4% 28.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.3% -24.8% 50.1% 63.47%
1 Yr 15.9% -72.8% 36.6% 24.03%
3 Yr 0.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 26.91%
5 Yr -1.9%* -42.7% 14.6% 41.93%
10 Yr -0.1%* -20.1% 12.6% 75.52%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.1% -82.1% 547.9% 13.65%
2021 -2.4% -69.3% 196.9% 41.21%
2020 8.1% -28.2% 32.1% 57.71%
2019 4.7% -3.2% 9.3% 59.30%
2018 -2.6% -14.5% 20.4% 49.33%

NAV & Total Return History

WBSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBSIX Category Low Category High WBSIX % Rank
Net Assets 543 M 183 K 28 B 53.68%
Number of Holdings 92 6 1336 51.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 111 M 59 K 2.7 B 52.84%
Weighting of Top 10 20.40% 5.9% 100.0% 60.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ducommun Inc 2.44%
  2. BWX Technologies Inc 2.22%
  3. Cameco Corp 2.21%
  4. Casella Waste Systems Inc Class A 2.07%
  5. Builders FirstSource Inc 1.99%
  6. Merit Medical Systems Inc 1.99%
  7. Encompass Health Corp 1.99%
  8. Azenta Inc 1.92%
  9. The Brink's Co 1.88%
  10. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares Class A 1.86%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBSIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.44% 77.52% 101.30% 19.90%
Cash 		0.56% -1.30% 22.49% 78.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 49.67%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 57.86%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 48.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 47.49%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBSIX % Rank
Industrials 		23.51% 0.00% 36.64% 8.19%
Healthcare 		22.69% 0.00% 47.90% 51.17%
Technology 		20.98% 2.91% 75.51% 77.09%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.62% 0.00% 40.68% 42.31%
Energy 		4.67% 0.00% 55.49% 19.73%
Consumer Defense 		4.26% 0.00% 13.56% 43.81%
Basic Materials 		3.21% 0.00% 10.30% 33.61%
Communication Services 		2.94% 0.00% 15.31% 35.79%
Financial Services 		2.69% 0.00% 42.95% 89.80%
Real Estate 		2.43% 0.00% 15.31% 43.14%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 61.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBSIX % Rank
US 		88.49% 67.06% 99.56% 80.60%
Non US 		10.95% 0.00% 26.08% 10.20%

WBSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% 0.05% 27.56% 43.22%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.05% 4.05% 94.81%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% 72.34%

Sales Fees

WBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 82.35%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 3.00% 439.00% 44.55%

WBSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBSIX Category Low Category High WBSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 51.17%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBSIX Category Low Category High WBSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.93% -4.08% 1.10% 67.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ward Sexton

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 02, 2016

5.83

5.8%

Ward Sexton, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth and Small-Mid Cap Core strategies. Previously, he was an associate portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth strategy and a research analyst. He joined the team in 2001 and covered resource, financial, and consumer companies during his time as an analyst. He joined William Blair in 1999, initially working in the firm’s corporate finance group for two years. Ward is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.S. in finance, with honors, from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and an M.B.A., with high honors, from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

Mark Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 14, 2020

1.71

1.7%

Mark Thompson, CFA, partner, is a portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth strategy. Previously, he was a research analyst and an associate portfolio manager on William Blair’s Small Cap Growth strategy. In Mark’s research role, he focused on U.S. small-cap stocks across sectors. Before joining the firm as a research analyst in 2006, he was a research generalist at Kidron Capital for three years. Before that, he was a research analyst covering healthcare at American Express for two years. Mark is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. He received a B.B.A. in finance (with an emphasis on accounting) and an M.B.A. (with an emphasis on finance) from the University of Iowa.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×