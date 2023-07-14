Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

8.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.58 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$29.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.06%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

WBIRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    William Blair International Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    William Blair
  • Inception Date
    May 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Simon Fennell

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks and other forms of equity investments (e.g., securities convertible into common stocks), issued by companies of all sizes domiciled outside the U.S. that the Adviser believes have above-average growth, profitability and quality characteristics. The Adviser seeks investment opportunities in companies at different stages of development ranging from large, well-established companies to smaller companies at earlier stages of development. The Fund’s investments are normally allocated among at least six different countries and no more than 50% of the Fund’s equity holdings may be invested in securities of issuers in one country at any given time. Normally, the Fund’s investments will be divided among Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan and the markets of the Pacific Basin. The Fund may invest the greater of 35% of its net assets or twice the emerging markets component of the MSCI All Country World Ex‑U.S. Investable Market Index (IMI) (net) in emerging markets, which include every country in the world except the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and most Western European countries.
In choosing investments, the Adviser performs fundamental company analysis and focuses on stock selection. The Adviser generally seeks equity securities, including common stocks, of companies that historically have had superior growth, profitability and quality relative to local markets and relative to companies within the same industry worldwide, and that are expected to continue such performance. Such companies generally will exhibit superior business fundamentals, including leadership in their field, quality products or services, distinctive marketing and distribution, pricing flexibility and revenue from products or services consumed on a steady, recurring basis. These business characteristics should be accompanied by management that is shareholder return-oriented and that uses conservative accounting policies. Companies with above-average returns on equity, strong balance sheets and consistent, above-average earnings growth will be the primary focus. Stock selection will take into account both local and global comparisons.
The Adviser will vary the Fund’s sector and geographic diversification based upon the Adviser’s ongoing evaluation of economic, market and political trends throughout the world. In making decisions regarding country allocation, the Adviser will consider such factors as the conditions and growth potential of various economies and securities markets, currency exchange rates, technological developments in the various countries and other pertinent financial, social, national and political factors.
Read More

WBIRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -15.6% 24.4% 70.18%
1 Yr 8.2% -15.2% 26.9% 88.30%
3 Yr -3.2%* -27.5% 9.4% 70.62%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% 43.08%
10 Yr N/A* -3.8% 9.4% 54.37%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -49.5% -11.5% 83.99%
2021 -1.2% -11.8% 9.8% 61.93%
2020 9.3% -1.7% 22.8% 16.54%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -35.3% 24.4% 69.50%
1 Yr 8.2% -46.8% 26.9% 84.86%
3 Yr -3.2%* -27.5% 13.1% 71.04%
5 Yr N/A* -10.2% 35.2% 40.47%
10 Yr N/A* -3.1% 9.9% 51.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBIRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -33.5% -49.5% -11.5% 83.99%
2021 -1.2% -11.8% 9.8% 61.93%
2020 9.3% -1.7% 22.8% 16.54%
2019 N/A -1.0% 9.7% N/A
2018 N/A -7.5% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

WBIRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBIRX Category Low Category High WBIRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.58 B 167 K 150 B 41.74%
Number of Holdings 175 5 516 11.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 304 M 59.2 K 33.4 B 47.24%
Weighting of Top 10 19.15% 10.3% 99.1% 97.47%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBIRX % Rank
Stocks 		97.27% 88.72% 101.51% 41.94%
Cash 		2.73% -1.51% 11.28% 54.84%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 45.39%
Other 		0.00% -0.02% 3.64% 53.00%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.45% 39.40%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 40.55%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBIRX % Rank
Industrials 		25.33% 0.68% 31.28% 5.53%
Financial Services 		16.02% 0.00% 38.62% 41.47%
Technology 		14.88% 1.51% 38.21% 75.12%
Healthcare 		14.77% 1.36% 29.58% 47.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.71% 0.00% 46.28% 44.24%
Basic Materials 		4.65% 0.00% 23.15% 70.28%
Energy 		4.57% 0.00% 24.97% 19.59%
Consumer Defense 		4.50% 0.00% 28.66% 85.71%
Communication Services 		1.34% 0.00% 41.13% 87.10%
Real Estate 		1.23% 0.00% 17.78% 20.74%
Utilities 		1.01% 0.00% 19.97% 33.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBIRX % Rank
Non US 		94.32% 70.50% 101.51% 24.42%
US 		2.95% 0.00% 25.68% 69.59%

WBIRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.06% 0.01% 37.19% 52.34%
Management Fee 0.94% 0.00% 1.50% 92.43%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.80% N/A

Sales Fees

WBIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

WBIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBIRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 7.00% 330.00% 27.34%

WBIRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBIRX Category Low Category High WBIRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.28% 0.00% 6.96% 61.15%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBIRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBIRX Category Low Category High WBIRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -1.69% 3.16% 77.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBIRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WBIRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Simon Fennell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2013

9.09

9.1%

Simon Fennell, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, International Small Cap Growth, and International Leaders strategies. He joined William Blair in 2011 as a technology, media, and telecommunications research analyst focusing on idea generation and strategy more broadly. Before joining William Blair, Simon was a managing director in the equities division at Goldman Sachs in London and Boston, responsible for institutional equity research coverage for European and international stocks. Previously, Simon was in the corporate finance group at Lehman Brothers

Kenneth McAtamney

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 16, 2017

4.62

4.6%

Ken McAtamney, partner, is the head of the global equity team and a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, Global Leaders, International Leaders, and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies. Ken is also a member of the Investment Management leadership team. He was previously co-director of research and a mid-large-cap industrials and healthcare analyst. Before joining William Blair in 2005, Ken was a vice president at Goldman Sachs and Co., where he was responsible for institutional equity research coverage for both international and U.S. equity. Before that, he was a corporat

Andrew Siepker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 24, 2022

0.35

0.4%

Andrew Siepker, CFA, Partner, has co-managed the International Growth Fund and the Institutional International Growth Fund since 2022 along with associated separate account and commingled fund portfolios. Mr. Siepker is also a global equity research analyst covering industrial companies. Previously, he was a research analyst conducting non-U.S. consumer research and worked on William Blair’s sell-side as a research associate focused on e-commerce and hardline retailers. Before joining William Blair in 2006, Andy was a financial analyst in a finance training program at First Data Corporation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. Andrew received a B.S. in Finance, with high distinction, from the University of Nebraska.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 26.94 7.45 20.01

