YTD Return
13.4%
1 yr return
8.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$1.58 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.2%
Expense Ratio 1.14%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$500,000
IRA
$500,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|BIGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|-15.6%
|24.4%
|70.41%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-15.2%
|26.9%
|88.07%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-27.4%
|9.5%
|70.86%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|69.60%
|10 Yr
|1.7%*
|-3.8%
|9.4%
|70.66%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|83.53%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|62.17%
|2020
|9.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|17.30%
|2019
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|31.01%
|2018
|-5.4%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|87.13%
|Period
|BIGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.4%
|-35.3%
|24.4%
|69.72%
|1 Yr
|8.2%
|-46.8%
|26.9%
|84.63%
|3 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|71.29%
|5 Yr
|0.4%*
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|55.30%
|10 Yr
|3.3%*
|-3.1%
|9.9%
|53.68%
* Annualized
|Period
|BIGIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-33.5%
|-49.5%
|-11.5%
|83.53%
|2021
|-1.2%
|-11.8%
|9.8%
|62.17%
|2020
|9.3%
|-1.7%
|22.8%
|17.30%
|2019
|6.6%
|-1.0%
|9.7%
|31.01%
|2018
|-3.8%
|-7.5%
|11.0%
|61.11%
|BIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.58 B
|167 K
|150 B
|41.51%
|Number of Holdings
|175
|5
|516
|11.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|304 M
|59.2 K
|33.4 B
|47.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.15%
|10.3%
|99.1%
|97.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGIX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.27%
|88.72%
|101.51%
|41.71%
|Cash
|2.73%
|-1.51%
|11.28%
|54.61%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|28.34%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|3.64%
|40.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.45%
|17.97%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.11%
|19.82%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGIX % Rank
|Industrials
|25.33%
|0.68%
|31.28%
|5.30%
|Financial Services
|16.02%
|0.00%
|38.62%
|41.01%
|Technology
|14.88%
|1.51%
|38.21%
|74.65%
|Healthcare
|14.77%
|1.36%
|29.58%
|46.77%
|Consumer Cyclical
|11.71%
|0.00%
|46.28%
|43.78%
|Basic Materials
|4.65%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|69.82%
|Energy
|4.57%
|0.00%
|24.97%
|19.12%
|Consumer Defense
|4.50%
|0.00%
|28.66%
|85.25%
|Communication Services
|1.34%
|0.00%
|41.13%
|86.64%
|Real Estate
|1.23%
|0.00%
|17.78%
|20.51%
|Utilities
|1.01%
|0.00%
|19.97%
|32.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|BIGIX % Rank
|Non US
|94.32%
|70.50%
|101.51%
|24.19%
|US
|2.95%
|0.00%
|25.68%
|68.89%
|BIGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.14%
|0.01%
|37.19%
|46.73%
|Management Fee
|0.94%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|91.97%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.80%
|N/A
|BIGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|BIGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|6.54%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|BIGIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|7.00%
|330.00%
|26.82%
|BIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.22%
|0.00%
|6.96%
|46.21%
|BIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|BIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|BIGIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.36%
|-1.69%
|3.16%
|80.97%
|BIGIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 13, 2019
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2018
|$0.279
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2017
|$0.481
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2016
|$0.439
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2015
|$0.301
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2014
|$0.322
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2013
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2012
|$0.734
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2011
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2010
|$0.481
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2009
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2004
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2003
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Simon Fennell, partner, is a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, International Small Cap Growth, and International Leaders strategies. He joined William Blair in 2011 as a technology, media, and telecommunications research analyst focusing on idea generation and strategy more broadly. Before joining William Blair, Simon was a managing director in the equities division at Goldman Sachs in London and Boston, responsible for institutional equity research coverage for European and international stocks. Previously, Simon was in the corporate finance group at Lehman Brothers
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 16, 2017
4.62
4.6%
Ken McAtamney, partner, is the head of the global equity team and a portfolio manager for William Blair’s International Growth, Global Leaders, International Leaders, and Emerging Markets Leaders strategies. Ken is also a member of the Investment Management leadership team. He was previously co-director of research and a mid-large-cap industrials and healthcare analyst. Before joining William Blair in 2005, Ken was a vice president at Goldman Sachs and Co., where he was responsible for institutional equity research coverage for both international and U.S. equity. Before that, he was a corporat
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 24, 2022
0.35
0.4%
Andrew Siepker, CFA, Partner, has co-managed the International Growth Fund and the Institutional International Growth Fund since 2022 along with associated separate account and commingled fund portfolios. Mr. Siepker is also a global equity research analyst covering industrial companies. Previously, he was a research analyst conducting non-U.S. consumer research and worked on William Blair’s sell-side as a research associate focused on e-commerce and hardline retailers. Before joining William Blair in 2006, Andy was a financial analyst in a finance training program at First Data Corporation. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Chicago. Andrew received a B.S. in Finance, with high distinction, from the University of Nebraska.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|26.94
|7.45
|20.01
