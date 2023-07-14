Home
WBCCX

WBCCX (Mutual Fund)

WBCCX (Mutual Fund)

TETON Westwood Balanced Fund

WBCCX | Fund

$9.98

$47.4 M

0.27%

$0.03

2.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.1%

1 yr return

-0.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$47.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

18.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TETON Westwood Balanced Fund

WBCCX | Fund

$9.98

$47.4 M

0.27%

$0.03

2.16%

WBCCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TETON Westwood Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Teton Westwood Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 25, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Lockridge

Fund Description

The Balanced Fund invests in a combination of equity and debt securities. The Balanced Fund is primarily equity-oriented, and uses a top‑down approach in seeking to provide equity-like returns but with lower volatility than a fully invested equity portfolio. Westwood Management Corp., the Balanced Fund’s sub‑adviser (the “Westwood Sub‑Adviser”) will typically invest 30% to 70% of the Balanced Fund’s assets in equity securities and 70% to 30% in debt securities, and the balance of the Balanced Fund’s assets in cash or cash equivalents. The actual mix of assets will vary depending on the Westwood Sub‑Adviser’s analysis of market and economic conditions.
The Balanced Fund invests in stocks of seasoned companies. Seasoned companies generally have market capitalizations of $1 billion or more and have been operating for at least three years. The Westwood Sub‑Adviser chooses stocks of seasoned companies with proven records and above-average earnings growth potential. The Westwood Sub‑Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Balanced Fund.
The debt securities held by the Balanced Fund are investment grade securities of corporate and government issuers and commercial paper and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Investment grade
debt securities are securities rated in one of the four highest ratings categories by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). The Balanced Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity.  
The Balanced Fund may also invest up to 25% of its total assets in foreign equity securities and in European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”) or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), including in those of companies located in emerging markets. The Balanced Fund may also invest in foreign debt securities.  
WBCCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -8.3% 18.1% 78.43%
1 Yr -0.2% -13.3% 143.9% 86.87%
3 Yr -3.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 86.14%
5 Yr -4.2%* -9.8% 24.3% 93.59%
10 Yr -2.6%* -6.1% 9.0% 96.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -34.7% 92.4% 52.41%
2021 0.5% -6.1% 19.5% 77.62%
2020 -0.2% -7.5% 11.8% 93.22%
2019 2.5% 0.1% 14.9% 82.95%
2018 -3.0% -12.6% 0.0% 78.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WBCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.1% -11.9% 18.1% 78.02%
1 Yr -0.2% -13.3% 143.9% 86.23%
3 Yr -3.4%* -8.0% 25.7% 86.20%
5 Yr -4.2%* -9.8% 24.3% 95.88%
10 Yr -2.6%* -6.1% 11.0% 97.89%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WBCCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.5% -34.7% 92.4% 52.41%
2021 0.5% -6.1% 19.5% 77.62%
2020 -0.2% -7.5% 11.8% 93.22%
2019 2.5% 0.1% 14.9% 83.87%
2018 -3.0% -12.6% 0.2% 93.10%

NAV & Total Return History

WBCCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WBCCX Category Low Category High WBCCX % Rank
Net Assets 47.4 M 658 K 207 B 90.31%
Number of Holdings 101 2 15351 44.69%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.53 M 660 K 48.5 B 95.23%
Weighting of Top 10 18.63% 8.4% 105.0% 92.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.39%
  2. The Walt Disney Co 2.24%
  3. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.23%
  4. Apple Inc 2.20%
  5. Abbott Laboratories 2.13%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.625% 2.12%
  7. Microsoft Corp 2.06%
  8. Church & Dwight Co Inc 2.00%
  9. Johnson & Johnson 1.96%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 1.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WBCCX % Rank
Stocks 		63.62% 0.00% 99.40% 22.62%
Bonds 		32.54% 0.00% 116.75% 56.95%
Convertible Bonds 		2.21% 0.00% 23.84% 7.77%
Preferred Stocks 		1.16% 0.00% 27.92% 8.86%
Cash 		0.48% -16.75% 81.51% 92.51%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 93.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBCCX % Rank
Financial Services 		20.67% 0.00% 38.77% 5.33%
Technology 		19.40% 0.00% 44.21% 51.50%
Healthcare 		18.42% 0.00% 29.35% 6.69%
Industrials 		10.91% 0.00% 24.37% 38.11%
Consumer Defense 		7.49% 0.00% 19.93% 28.28%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.09% 0.00% 19.36% 84.56%
Communication Services 		5.78% 0.00% 23.67% 77.46%
Energy 		4.72% 0.00% 85.65% 52.46%
Real Estate 		2.83% 0.00% 65.01% 63.39%
Utilities 		1.98% 0.00% 99.55% 80.87%
Basic Materials 		1.72% 0.00% 33.35% 87.43%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBCCX % Rank
US 		63.62% -1.65% 98.67% 7.08%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 37.06% 99.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBCCX % Rank
Corporate 		68.87% 0.00% 98.21% 10.08%
Government 		30.80% 0.00% 97.26% 43.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.33% 0.14% 100.00% 99.32%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 94.01%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 92.13% 98.64%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 97.00%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WBCCX % Rank
US 		29.02% 0.00% 62.18% 52.18%
Non US 		3.52% 0.00% 84.73% 53.95%

WBCCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WBCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.16% 0.01% 17.63% 5.28%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.83% 88.51%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% 12.88%

Sales Fees

WBCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 95.96%

Trading Fees

WBCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WBCCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 343.00% 72.33%

WBCCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WBCCX Category Low Category High WBCCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.27% 0.00% 8.35% 63.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WBCCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WBCCX Category Low Category High WBCCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.57% -2.34% 19.41% 97.36%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WBCCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

WBCCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Lockridge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.

P. Adrian Helfert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2019

2.92

2.9%

Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.

William Sheehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 13, 2019

2.72

2.7%

Mr. Sheehan joined Westwood in 2018 and is currently a Vice President – Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Westwood’s LargeCap Value and AllCap Value strategies and specializes as an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Sheehan was an Analyst at Surveyor Capital focused on the Technology sector. Prior to that, he held several roles investing across the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Mr. Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.

Lauren Hill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Ms. Hill joined Westwood in 2015 and is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. She is a member of the Consumer/Health Care and Technology/Industrials research groups. Before joining Westwood, Ms. Hill spent 11 years working in equity research in New York. She served as a Generalist at Northern Border Investments and Cantillon Capital and as a Financials and Utilities Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, she worked as an Associate on the sell-side at Sanford Bernstein with the No. 1-ranked Consumer Finance Analyst. Ms. Hill earned her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School where she participated in the Value Investing Program. She earned her BBA in Finance and Accounting with Honors from Southern Methodist University. Ms. Hill is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

