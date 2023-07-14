The Balanced Fund invests in a combination of equity and debt securities. The Balanced Fund is primarily equity-oriented, and uses a top‑down approach in seeking to provide equity-like returns but with lower volatility than a fully invested equity portfolio. Westwood Management Corp., the Balanced Fund’s sub‑adviser (the “Westwood Sub‑Adviser”) will typically invest 30% to 70% of the Balanced Fund’s assets in equity securities and 70% to 30% in debt securities, and the balance of the Balanced Fund’s assets in cash or cash equivalents. The actual mix of assets will vary depending on the Westwood Sub‑Adviser’s analysis of market and economic conditions.

The Balanced Fund invests in stocks of seasoned companies. Seasoned companies generally have market capitalizations of $1 billion or more and have been operating for at least three years. The Westwood Sub‑Adviser chooses stocks of seasoned companies with proven records and above-average earnings growth potential. The Westwood Sub‑Adviser has disciplines in place that serve as sell signals such as a security reaching a predetermined price target, a change to a company’s fundamentals that make the risk/reward profile unattractive, or a need to improve the overall risk/reward profile of the Balanced Fund.

The debt securities held by the Balanced Fund are investment grade securities of corporate and government issuers and commercial paper and mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Investment grade

debt securities are securities rated in one of the four highest ratings categories by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). The Balanced Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity.