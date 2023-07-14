Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
5.1%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$47.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
18.6%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|WEBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.1%
|-8.3%
|18.1%
|78.29%
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|-13.3%
|143.9%
|85.39%
|3 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-8.0%
|25.7%
|85.55%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-9.8%
|24.3%
|93.74%
|10 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-6.1%
|9.0%
|97.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|WEBAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.3%
|-34.7%
|92.4%
|47.87%
|2021
|0.6%
|-6.1%
|19.5%
|76.90%
|2020
|-0.2%
|-7.5%
|11.8%
|93.52%
|2019
|2.4%
|0.1%
|14.9%
|85.69%
|2018
|-3.1%
|-12.6%
|0.0%
|79.62%
|WEBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEBAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|47.4 M
|658 K
|207 B
|90.18%
|Number of Holdings
|101
|2
|15351
|44.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.53 M
|660 K
|48.5 B
|95.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.63%
|8.4%
|105.0%
|91.99%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEBAX % Rank
|Stocks
|63.62%
|0.00%
|99.40%
|22.48%
|Bonds
|32.54%
|0.00%
|116.75%
|56.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.21%
|0.00%
|23.84%
|7.63%
|Preferred Stocks
|1.16%
|0.00%
|27.92%
|8.72%
|Cash
|0.48%
|-16.75%
|81.51%
|92.37%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|25.19%
|77.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEBAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|20.67%
|0.00%
|38.77%
|5.19%
|Technology
|19.40%
|0.00%
|44.21%
|51.37%
|Healthcare
|18.42%
|0.00%
|29.35%
|6.56%
|Industrials
|10.91%
|0.00%
|24.37%
|37.98%
|Consumer Defense
|7.49%
|0.00%
|19.93%
|28.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.09%
|0.00%
|19.36%
|84.43%
|Communication Services
|5.78%
|0.00%
|23.67%
|77.32%
|Energy
|4.72%
|0.00%
|85.65%
|52.19%
|Real Estate
|2.83%
|0.00%
|65.01%
|63.25%
|Utilities
|1.98%
|0.00%
|99.55%
|80.74%
|Basic Materials
|1.72%
|0.00%
|33.35%
|87.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEBAX % Rank
|US
|63.62%
|-1.65%
|98.67%
|6.95%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.06%
|98.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEBAX % Rank
|Corporate
|68.87%
|0.00%
|98.21%
|9.95%
|Government
|30.80%
|0.00%
|97.26%
|43.60%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.33%
|0.14%
|100.00%
|99.18%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|66.62%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.13%
|93.05%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|78.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|WEBAX % Rank
|US
|29.02%
|0.00%
|62.18%
|52.04%
|Non US
|3.52%
|0.00%
|84.73%
|53.81%
|WEBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.01%
|17.63%
|19.31%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.83%
|87.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|33.49%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.83%
|12.31%
|WEBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|WEBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|2.60%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|WEBAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|343.00%
|71.60%
|WEBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEBAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.04%
|0.00%
|8.35%
|50.67%
|WEBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|WEBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|WEBAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.22%
|-2.34%
|19.41%
|89.01%
|WEBAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 28, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2022
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2020
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2016
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2016
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2016
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2015
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2015
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2014
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2013
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2013
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2012
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2013
9.17
9.2%
Mr. Lockridge is Head of U.S. Value for Westwood. He serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and SmallCap Value portfolio teams and is responsible for investment research in the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Additionally, Mr. Lockridge is a member of the firm’s Operating Committee, Investment Policy Committee and the Consumer/Health Care research group. Mr. Lockridge began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP, within their Chicago consulting practice. He served as a Senior Consultant with Deloitte Consulting, LLP, where he assisted clients with various corporate finance and accounting issues. Mr. Lockridge then served as a Managing Director and Partner at Dearborn Partners, LLC, where he was a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and oversaw investments in the Consumer and Industrial sectors. Mr. Lockridge earned his MBA with a concentration in Finance and Accounting from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and his BBA in Finance from Southern Methodist University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2019
2.92
2.9%
Adrian Helfert, Senior Vice President is Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Portfolios at Westwood. Having originally joined Westwood in 2019, Mr. Helfert oversees multiple strategies with portfolio management and leadership responsibilities across the Multi-Asset continuum, including our flagship, Income Opportunity. Throughout his career, Mr. Helfert has developed a strong track record working on collaborative, global teams. Prior Westwood, Mr. Helfert served as Managing Director and Senior Multi-Asset Portfolio Manager at Amundi Smith Breeden in London, where he was responsible for Global Fixed Income strategies. During his 13-year Amundi tenure, he also was an investment team leader on absolute return, unconstrained and total return portfolios across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income across multiple asset classes including equity and fixed income. Before joining Amundi, Mr. Helfert worked at Royal Bank of Scotland and JPMorgan's Asset Management Group. Mr. Helfert earned his MBA from Duke University and his BA in physics from the University of Virginia, where he was awarded a fellowship for his work in Solid State Physics. He also served in the U.S. Navy / Marine Corps as a Combat Medic.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 13, 2019
2.72
2.7%
Mr. Sheehan joined Westwood in 2018 and is currently a Vice President – Portfolio Manager & Research Analyst. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for Westwood’s LargeCap Value and AllCap Value strategies and specializes as an Analyst in the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Prior to joining Westwood, Mr. Sheehan was an Analyst at Surveyor Capital focused on the Technology sector. Prior to that, he held several roles investing across the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors. Mr. Sheehan earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Ms. Hill joined Westwood in 2015 and is a Portfolio Manager on the LargeCap Value and AllCap Value portfolio teams and a Research Analyst specializing in the Consumer Discretionary and Industrials sectors. She is a member of the Consumer/Health Care and Technology/Industrials research groups. Before joining Westwood, Ms. Hill spent 11 years working in equity research in New York. She served as a Generalist at Northern Border Investments and Cantillon Capital and as a Financials and Utilities Analyst at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Prior to that, she worked as an Associate on the sell-side at Sanford Bernstein with the No. 1-ranked Consumer Finance Analyst. Ms. Hill earned her MBA with Honors from Columbia Business School where she participated in the Value Investing Program. She earned her BBA in Finance and Accounting with Honors from Southern Methodist University. Ms. Hill is a CFA charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|34.51
|6.29
|2.41
