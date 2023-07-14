The Fund is a diversified investment that invests substantially all of its investable assets in GMO Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund (the “Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund”), an investment company managed by Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (“GMO”). Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund seeks annualized returns of 5% (net of fees) above the Consumer Price Index and annualized volatility (standard deviation) of 5-10%, each over a complete market cycle. GMO does not manage Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund to, or control Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark. GMO seeks to achieve Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s investment objective by investing the Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s assets in asset classes GMO believes offer the most attractive return and risk opportunities. Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund may invest in any asset class, including, for example:

■ U.S. and non-U.S. equity, including emerging country equity;

■ U.S. and non-U.S. fixed income, including emerging country debt; and

■ alternative asset classes, including real estate and commodities.

GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to determine the asset classes in which Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund invests and how much Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund invests in each asset class. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. GMO changes the Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s holdings of particular asset classes in response to changes in GMO’s investment outlook and its assessment of market valuations and may use redemptions or purchases of Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund shares to rebalance the Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s investments. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.

Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund is structured as a fund of funds and gains its investment exposures primarily by investing in GMO Implementation Fund. In addition, Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund may invest in any other GMO Fund (together with GMO Implementation Fund, the “underlying GMO funds”), whether now existing or created in the future. These underlying GMO Funds may include, among others, GMO Opportunistic Income Fund, GMO Emerging Country Debt Fund, GMO High Yield Fund, and the GMO Alternative Funds.

Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund is permitted to invest (directly or through GMO Implementation Fund or other underlying GMO funds) in any asset class, sector, country, or region, and at times may have substantial exposure to a single asset class, strategy (including event-driven strategies), sector, country, region or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations. In addition, Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund is not restricted in its exposure to any particular market and may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, and, in the case of debt instruments, of any credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)), maturity or duration. Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund typically has substantial exposure to derivatives and short-sales through its investment in GMO Implementation Fund and other underlying GMO funds. GMO’s ability to shift investments within GMO Implementation Fund and between GMO Implementation Fund and other underlying GMO funds is not subject to any limits.

In seeking to achieve Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s investment objective, GMO may invest a significant portion of Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund may lend its portfolio securities.

Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund also may invest in GMO U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.