Allspring Absolute Return Fund

mutual fund
WARRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.58 -0.05 -0.47%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (WARAX) Primary Other (WARDX) C (WARCX) Inst (WABIX) Retirement (WARRX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Allspring Absolute Return Fund

WARRX | Fund

$10.58

$1.35 B

2.62%

$0.28

0.26%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.2%

1 yr return

8.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.2%

Net Assets

$1.35 B

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.26%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 5.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Allspring Absolute Return Fund

WARRX | Fund

$10.58

$1.35 B

2.62%

$0.28

0.26%

WARRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.63%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Allspring Absolute Return Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allspring Global Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ben Inker

Fund Description

The Fund is a diversified investment that invests substantially all of its investable assets in GMO Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund (the “Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund”), an investment company managed by Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC (“GMO”). Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund seeks annualized returns of 5% (net of fees) above the Consumer Price Index and annualized volatility (standard deviation) of 5-10%, each over a complete market cycle. GMO does not manage Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund to, or control Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s risk relative to, any securities index or securities benchmark. GMO seeks to achieve Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s investment objective by investing the Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s assets in asset classes GMO believes offer the most attractive return and risk opportunities. Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund may invest in any asset class, including, for example:
U.S. and non-U.S. equity, including emerging country equity;
U.S. and non-U.S. fixed income, including emerging country debt; and
alternative asset classes, including real estate and commodities.
GMO uses its quantitative multi-year forecasts of returns among asset classes, together with its assessment of the relative risks of such asset classes, to determine the asset classes in which Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund invests and how much Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund invests in each asset class. An important component of those forecasts is GMO’s expectation that valuations ultimately revert to their fundamental fair (or intrinsic) value. GMO changes the Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s holdings of particular asset classes in response to changes in GMO’s investment outlook and its assessment of market valuations and may use redemptions or purchases of Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund shares to rebalance the Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s investments. The factors GMO considers and investment methods GMO uses can change over time.
Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund is structured as a fund of funds and gains its investment exposures primarily by investing in GMO Implementation Fund. In addition, Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund may invest in any other GMO Fund (together with GMO Implementation Fund, the “underlying GMO funds”), whether now existing or created in the future. These underlying GMO Funds may include, among others, GMO Opportunistic Income Fund, GMO Emerging Country Debt Fund, GMO High Yield Fund, and the GMO Alternative Funds.  
Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund is permitted to invest (directly or through GMO Implementation Fund or other underlying GMO funds) in any asset class, sector, country, or region, and at times may have substantial exposure to a single asset class,  strategy (including event-driven strategies),  sector, country, region or currency or companies with similar market capitalizations.  In addition, Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund is not restricted in its exposure to any particular market and may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization, and, in the case of debt instruments, of any credit quality (including below investment grade securities (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”)), maturity or duration. Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund  typically has substantial  exposure to derivatives and short-sales through its investment in GMO Implementation Fund and other underlying GMO funds. GMO’s ability to shift investments within GMO Implementation Fund and between GMO  Implementation Fund and other underlying GMO funds is not subject to any limits.
In seeking to achieve Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s investment objective, GMO may invest a significant portion of Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund’s net assets in cash and cash equivalents. In addition, Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund may lend its portfolio securities.
Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund also may invest in GMO U.S. Treasury Fund, in money market funds unaffiliated with GMO, and directly in the types of investments typically held by money market funds.
While the Fund invests substantially all of its investable assets in the Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund, the Fund may hold cash for short periods of time in order to mitigate the expenses associated with the purchase and sale of shares of the Benchmark-Free Allocation Fund.
Read More

WARRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WARRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -23.7% 16.4% 19.74%
1 Yr 8.7% -8.9% 48.3% 93.99%
3 Yr 0.6%* -2.2% 16.4% 95.77%
5 Yr -1.2%* -0.7% 13.4% 95.79%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 91.36%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WARRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -40.8% 20.6% 76.94%
2021 -0.4% -21.0% 24.5% 93.39%
2020 -2.1% -24.2% 27.8% 85.28%
2019 2.0% -23.1% 11.7% 15.92%
2018 -1.7% -100.0% 20.6% 44.41%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period WARRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -23.7% 16.4% 19.10%
1 Yr 8.7% -12.8% 48.3% 87.50%
3 Yr 0.6%* -3.4% 16.4% 95.63%
5 Yr -1.2%* -1.1% 13.4% 95.65%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% 90.88%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period WARRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -5.1% -40.8% 20.6% 76.94%
2021 -0.4% -21.0% 24.5% 93.39%
2020 -2.1% -24.2% 27.8% 87.38%
2019 2.0% -23.1% 11.7% 36.97%
2018 -1.7% -2.9% 23.1% 70.84%

NAV & Total Return History

WARRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

WARRX Category Low Category High WARRX % Rank
Net Assets 1.35 B 1.12 M 110 B 31.97%
Number of Holdings 2 2 10961 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.3 B -31.7 M 22 B 15.87%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 10.8% 100.0% 6.21%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GMO Benchmark-Free Allocation MF 100.13%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High WARRX % Rank
Other 		91.61% -1.25% 197.12% 2.30%
Cash 		24.54% -97.12% 185.58% 5.43%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 92.69%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 94.15%
Stocks 		-3.55% -45.72% 98.42% 99.58%
Bonds 		-12.60% -39.76% 93.84% 98.75%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WARRX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		67.56% 0.10% 100.00% 9.81%
Government 		16.61% 0.00% 98.64% 64.93%
Derivative 		8.62% 0.00% 41.88% 13.57%
Securitized 		6.09% 0.00% 83.28% 44.68%
Corporate 		1.13% 0.00% 99.90% 83.51%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 86.64%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High WARRX % Rank
US 		6.02% -177.12% 87.76% 86.64%
Non US 		-18.62% -39.00% 137.36% 97.70%

WARRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

WARRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.26% 0.16% 2.71% 43.01%
Management Fee 0.78% 0.00% 1.70% 80.09%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.36%
Administrative Fee 0.03% 0.01% 0.70% 4.21%

Sales Fees

WARRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

WARRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

WARRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 5.00% 0.00% 441.00% 4.07%

WARRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

WARRX Category Low Category High WARRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.62% 0.00% 10.92% 86.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

WARRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

WARRX Category Low Category High WARRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.63% -5.20% 6.33% 20.48%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

WARRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

WARRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ben Inker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2012

10.25

10.3%

Mr. Inker, Co-Heads of the Division, is the director of asset allocation. Mr. Inker has been responsible for overseeing the portfolio management of GMO's asset allocation portfolios since 1996. Mr. Inker joined Grantham, Mayo, Van Otterloo & Co. LLC in 1992 following the completion of his B.A. in Economics from Yale University. He is a CFA charterholder.

John Thorndike

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 01, 2019

2.92

2.9%

John Thorndike joined TAS in 2004. Prior to joining TAS, Mr. Thorndike was an analyst in the investment office of Bowdoin College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

